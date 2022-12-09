CSO to perform 'Home Alone in Concert'

In place of its traditional holiday concert, the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra will perform “Home Alone in Concert” tonight at 7 and tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. in the Cheyenne Civic Center.

The concert will have the orchestra playing live musical accompaniment in sync with the hit holiday movie “Home Alone” as it is projected on stage in its entirety. The comedy classic features the score from renowned composer John Williams (“Star Wars,” “Jaws,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”).