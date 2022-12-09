Editor's note: anyone with a cervix can get a Pap smear, but for this article, we included sources who generally referred to these people as women. Going to the doctor for any type of exam can feel daunting and uncomfortable, especially those that involve your vagina. Not many people enjoy sitting on an exam table with your feet in stirrups while a doctor shines a light between your legs. But if you have a vagina, then you've probably heard that you'll need to start getting regular Pap smears at some point. These tests are considered an important part of vaginal health, making it crucial to actually get them done as needed.

