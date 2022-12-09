Read full article on original website
msn.com
You May Have Colon Cancer and Not Know It. Here are the Signs.
Slide 1 of 6: Colon cancer is quite common, being found in one in roughly 25 people during their lifetime. It is the second most common cause of cancer deaths currently in the United States. Today we know that colon cancer is being diagnosed in an even younger population, and ~10% of new cases occur in patients under the age of 50. Recently, screening guidelines have changed, suggesting that colorectal cancer screening should begin at age 45 in patients without a family history. Read on to discover the symptoms.
Few Americans Understand Alcohol's Impact on Cancer Risk: Survey
Even though evidence has shown repeatedly that alcohol raises the risk of cancer, a new survey shows many people believe the opposite. Only one-third of 3,800 adults surveyed knew about the heightened cancer risk for liquor, while 25% were aware of the risk with beer and 20% were aware of the risk with wine.
Channel 3000
RSNA: 20-Year Survival Shows Lung Cancer Screening Effective
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — There is a high cure rate for screen-detected lung cancers, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, held from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1 in Chicago. Claudia Henschke, Ph.D., M.D., from the Icahn...
Low lung cancer screening rates show an opportunity to save lives
American Lung Association’s report examines toll of lung cancer state-by-state, underscores urgent need for more people to be screened. The 2022 “State of Lung Cancer” report shows that only 5.8% of eligible Americans have been screened for lung cancer, and some states have screening rates as low as 1%. The American Lung Association’s 5th annual report, released recently, highlights how the toll of lung cancer varies by state and examines key indicators throughout the U.S. including new cases, survival, early diagnosis, surgical treatment, lack of treatment and screening rates.
Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.
Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. Here's how to lower your risk
Colorectal cancer, which includes colon and rectal cancers, is the second most deadly cancer today and is striking more younger people in the prime of their lives. Here's how to use screening to lower your chances.
MedicalXpress
Can colorectal cancer be prevented?
Regular screening is one of the most important ways to prevent colorectal cancer (colon and rectal). "Colorectal cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. And we expect about 50,000 people will die this year from colorectal cancer," says Dr. Lisa Boardman, a Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist. Everyone...
MedicalXpress
More cancers are diagnosed at an advanced stage if patients already have type 2 diabetes, study finds
A study of 11,945 people in six European countries has shown that people with type 2 diabetes who develop cancer are more likely to be diagnosed with advanced disease if the condition is one that is not screened for routinely. In a presentation to the 13th European Breast Cancer Conference,...
Healthline
Heart Disease: Study Finds Women Get Different Medical Advice Than Men
Physicians mistakenly give women different medical advice to prevent heart disease compared to men. Women are more likely to be told to diet and exercise and men are more likely to be given a prescription for cholesterol-lowering medication. Heart disease is the top cause of death for men and women...
MedicalXpress
Ectopic expression of lncRNA MVIH as a potential diagnostic biomarker in cervical cancer
A new research paper was published in Genes & Cancer entitled "Ectopic expression of lncRNA MVIH as a potential diagnostic biomarker in cervical cancer." Cervical cancer (CC) is one of the most common cancers in women. Recent advances in screening and vaccination against the papilloma virus (HPV) have increased protection against CC. However, there is no effective diagnostic biomarker and treatment approach during the course of the disease.
6 things to know about ovarian cancer, as charity warns of low awareness
If you aren’t clear on the symptoms of ovarian cancer, you aren’t the only one. Target Ovarian Cancer says only 3% of women are confident in naming all the warning signs of the disease – and more awareness is urgently needed.The four main symptoms are persistent bloating; pelvic or abdominal pain; feeling full or a loss of appetite and an increased need to urinate.But just one in five were able to identify bloating as a sign, according to the poll of 1,000 women across the UK. Only 1% were able to identify increased urinary urgency or frequency as a symptom,...
Pain relief beyond pills? How drug alternatives are making a difference.
Doctors are increasingly looking to alternative ways to address pain, through exercise, physical therapy, yoga, meditation, massage and acupuncture.
Healthline
How to Keep Mild COPD from Progressing
COPD is a progressive disease. In its later stages, it can significantly lower life expectancy. But if you have mild COPD, you can take steps to slow or even prevent this progression. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) affects an estimated. in the world. It can range from mild to very...
Colon Cancer, Which Killed Kirstie Alley, Is on the Rise Among Young People
Before her death at the age of 71 on Monday, beloved actress Kirstie Alley had been diagnosed with colon cancer. In a statement announcing the Cheers star’s passing, Alley’s children said the cancer was “only recently discovered.”Alley’s death is one of the thousands that experts say the disease will tragically cause in 2022—with data from recent years showing that the cancer is now becoming a growing menace among the young.In the U.S., colon cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed type of cancer when taken together with incidences of rectal cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. Both cancers affect...
MindBodyGreen
Lack Of Sleep Is Now A Leading Risk Factor For Heart Disease, Cardiologists Warn
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Back in 2010, the American Heart Association (AHA) published a list of seven steps people could take to improve cardiovascular health and reduce their risk of heart disease—the leading cause of death1 in the U.S. The list, called "Life's Simple 7," included stop smoking, get active, lose weight, manage blood pressure, control cholesterol, and reduce blood sugar.
‘New lease on life’: Bone marrow cancer therapy successful in 73% of patients
There’s a promising new therapy that makes the immune system kill bone marrow cancer cells. It has thus far been successful in as many as 73 percent of patients in two clinical trials, according to a report released by researchers from The Tisch Cancer Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.
HealthCentral.com
7 Early Signs of Psoriatic Arthritis
Wondering what to look for? Start here. If you think psoriatic arthritis (PsA) sounds complicated, you’re right. It’s a chronic, inflammatory disease that impacts joints where tendons and ligaments connect to the bone. Here’s where it gets thorny—different people experience different disease symptoms beyond joint issues. These symptoms can come on suddenly or it may take years to put the pieces of the puzzle together. One thing is for sure: Delayed treatment spells trouble. The sooner you start treating PsA, the easier it is to slow the progression. Here are the early warning signs so you can be on the lookout.
What Actually Happens During a Pap Smear?
Editor's note: anyone with a cervix can get a Pap smear, but for this article, we included sources who generally referred to these people as women. Going to the doctor for any type of exam can feel daunting and uncomfortable, especially those that involve your vagina. Not many people enjoy sitting on an exam table with your feet in stirrups while a doctor shines a light between your legs. But if you have a vagina, then you've probably heard that you'll need to start getting regular Pap smears at some point. These tests are considered an important part of vaginal health, making it crucial to actually get them done as needed.
Healthline
1 in 10 Pregnant People At Risk for Hypertension Following Childbirth
New research shows that 1 in 10 pregnant people may develop hypertension within a year of giving birth, even with no prior history of high blood pressure. The highest risk was associated with people over 35, current or former smokers, or people who delivered their babies by c-section. Black people...
brytfmonline.com
Why do these foods help fight cancer?
A study conducted by Polish researchers suggests that eggplant, tomatoes, and potatoes can help treat cancers. This vegetable has some anti-tumor properties: glycoalkaloids. These natural chemicals are also found in hot peppers, goji berries, and blueberries. Scientists believe that glycoalkaloids, which are biologically active compounds in plants, may also help...
