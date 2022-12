Just a few months into his collegiate career, freshman diver Daniel Knapp will be representing the Irish on one of the biggest stages possible. Knapp is set to compete at the 2022 USA Diving Winter National Championships this week, which will be held at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, W.V. The event will bring more than 100 of the country’s top divers to the state-of-the-art facility where they will compete for national championships in both individual and synchronized events.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO