Vox

China’s health system isn’t ready for the end of “zero Covid”

Dylan Scott covers health care for Vox. He has reported on health policy for more than 10 years, writing for Governing magazine, Talking Points Memo and STAT before joining Vox in 2017. China is in the midst of its largest Covid-19 wave yet after three years of a strict zero-Covid...
CNBC

Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds

Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Variety

China’s iQiyi Bets Big on Artificial Intelligence to Help Pandemic-Hit Production Sector

China-owned streamer iQiyi has been ramping up its use of artificial intelligence across productions as a result of the lasting impact of the pandemic. Kelvin Yau, head of southeast Asia for iQiyi International, told delegates at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum on Thursday that the Baidu-owned streaming service has explored “new opportunities” in AI due to the COVID crisis, which has had a crippling effect across numerous industries in China due to strict, enduring government restrictions. iQiyi’s deep-seated connections in the tech sector “allowed us to accelerate innovation in production” and invest heavily in AI and 5G, said Yau. The streamer’s production team,...
electrek.co

The US just made a big decision about Chinese solar – here’s what it means

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has determined that four out of eight Chinese solar companies that it’s been investigating are “attempting to bypass US duties by doing minor processing in one of the Southeast Asian countries before shipping to the United States.” Here’s what it means for the US solar industry.
The Independent

‘It felt like my lungs were being squeezed’: Child worker recounts horror of plastic waste recycling plant

A former child worker has spoken out about the lingering health impact of working at a plastic recycling plant in Turkey – where EU states send nearly 500 metric tonnes of waste each year.The waste picker, now 20, from the city of Adana in Turkey, told Human Rights Watch (HRW): “When I inhaled, it would feel like my lungs were squeezed and under pressure.“I stopped working there two months ago, but I still have a problem with breathing.”Plastic waste is shredded, washed, melted at high temperatures, and then turned into pellets in the recycling process. This process emits air...
CBS News

Solar power will beat out coal globally in 3 years: International Energy Agency

In just three years' time, the world will get more power from wind and solar sources than from coal, according to the International Energy Agency. The IEA predicts in a report that, over the next five years, the world will increase its renewable power capacity by 75% — an amount equivalent to the entire installed power capacity of China today. By 2027, the biggest source of the world's electricity will be solar power, followed by coal, natural gas and wind, the group said.
WBUR

Libyan intelligence official to face U.S. charges for Pan Am Flight 103 bombing

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Robert Monetti about the news that a Libyan intelligence official is now in U.S. custody and will become the first Libyan official to be tried in an American court for the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, which killed 259 people on board and 11 on the ground nearly 34 years ago.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin mining project in Kenya helps power rural community

A hydro-powered crypto mining project based in Africa released an update on its efforts to bring energy developments to rural communities via Bitcoin (BTC). On Dec. 9, Gridless Compute tweeted photos and commentary on how their hydro-power BTC mining rigs are powering an entire rural settlement while also lowering energy rates for 2,000 people, the equivalent to 500 families. According to the tweet, costs decrease from $10 per month to $4.
The Associated Press

Companies Can Improve Sustainability by Finding Carbon Emissions Hot Spots Across Their Supply Chains, Accenture Report Shows

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050. However, that visibility is challenged by the fact that nearly two-thirds of upstream Scope 3 [1] emissions in supply chains come from suppliers that companies don’t deal with directly, according to a new report by Accenture (NYSE: ACN). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005008/en/ Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050, says Accenture. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Independent

As supply chains unclog, consumers enjoy (tentative) relief

Back in January, 109 container ships waited off the California coast to unload cargo in Los Angeles and Long Beach, the nation's two largest ports. Consumers, stuck at home amid the pandemic, had unleashed an avalanche of orders for goods that overwhelmed factories and ports.Importers were paying $20,000 to send a single container from China to the United States — sometimes more than the goods inside were worth. Businesses had to backorder everything from bedroom furniture to kitchen fryers, if they could get them at all.These days? No freighters are lingering off the Southern California coast. Containers from China go...
consumergoods.com

CPG Demand Forecasting Resources and Research Hub

Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies face numerous challenges, from fragmented demand signals due to shifts in consumer behavior to data challenges — disorganized sources, varying formats, and questionable quality. In the face of these challenges, how can CPG companies go beyond traditional demand planning techniques?. In this collated set...

