Vox
China’s health system isn’t ready for the end of “zero Covid”
Dylan Scott covers health care for Vox. He has reported on health policy for more than 10 years, writing for Governing magazine, Talking Points Memo and STAT before joining Vox in 2017. China is in the midst of its largest Covid-19 wave yet after three years of a strict zero-Covid...
Volkswagen CEO says building EV batteries in Europe 'practically unviable' due to soaring energy costs
Volkswagen’s CEO warned Germany and the EU must reduce energy prices or investments in new battery cell factories will be "practically unviable."
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Chinese companies claim they have built the world's biggest 16 MW wind turbine
It's claimed to have been created following calls made by Chinese authorities for the independent development of cutting-edge technology.
Evidence grows of forced labour and slavery in production of solar panels, wind turbines
The Australian clean energy industry has warned of growing evidence linking renewable energy supply chains to modern slavery, and urged companies and governments to act to eliminate it. A report by the Clean Energy Council, representing renewable energy companies and solar installers, has called for more local renewable energy production...
White House to study releasing aerosols into the atmosphere to counter climate change
The White House is orchestrating a five-year-plan on how to counter climate change that will explore how spraying aerosols into the stratosphere can lower temperatures.
China’s iQiyi Bets Big on Artificial Intelligence to Help Pandemic-Hit Production Sector
China-owned streamer iQiyi has been ramping up its use of artificial intelligence across productions as a result of the lasting impact of the pandemic. Kelvin Yau, head of southeast Asia for iQiyi International, told delegates at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum on Thursday that the Baidu-owned streaming service has explored “new opportunities” in AI due to the COVID crisis, which has had a crippling effect across numerous industries in China due to strict, enduring government restrictions. iQiyi’s deep-seated connections in the tech sector “allowed us to accelerate innovation in production” and invest heavily in AI and 5G, said Yau. The streamer’s production team,...
electrek.co
The US just made a big decision about Chinese solar – here’s what it means
The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has determined that four out of eight Chinese solar companies that it’s been investigating are “attempting to bypass US duties by doing minor processing in one of the Southeast Asian countries before shipping to the United States.” Here’s what it means for the US solar industry.
‘It felt like my lungs were being squeezed’: Child worker recounts horror of plastic waste recycling plant
A former child worker has spoken out about the lingering health impact of working at a plastic recycling plant in Turkey – where EU states send nearly 500 metric tonnes of waste each year.The waste picker, now 20, from the city of Adana in Turkey, told Human Rights Watch (HRW): “When I inhaled, it would feel like my lungs were squeezed and under pressure.“I stopped working there two months ago, but I still have a problem with breathing.”Plastic waste is shredded, washed, melted at high temperatures, and then turned into pellets in the recycling process. This process emits air...
Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is drafting an executive order intended to streamline approval for private rocket launches amid a broader effort to bring legal and regulatory clarity for American companies on everything from space travel to private space stations, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the effort.
India says GM technology important for food security, import reduction
NEW DELHI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - India said on Thursday it was important for it to adopt farming technologies like genetically modified (GM) crops to ensure food security and cut a reliance on imports, as it tries to boost the output of edible oils for its huge population.
Solar power will beat out coal globally in 3 years: International Energy Agency
In just three years' time, the world will get more power from wind and solar sources than from coal, according to the International Energy Agency. The IEA predicts in a report that, over the next five years, the world will increase its renewable power capacity by 75% — an amount equivalent to the entire installed power capacity of China today. By 2027, the biggest source of the world's electricity will be solar power, followed by coal, natural gas and wind, the group said.
WBUR
Libyan intelligence official to face U.S. charges for Pan Am Flight 103 bombing
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Robert Monetti about the news that a Libyan intelligence official is now in U.S. custody and will become the first Libyan official to be tried in an American court for the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, which killed 259 people on board and 11 on the ground nearly 34 years ago.
CNBC
Southeast Asia's 5G outlook remains 'bleak' in short term despite tech giant partnership, report says
The Tech Mahindra-Axiata Group Berhad partnership may boost 5G in Southeast Asia but the short-term outlook is "bleak," Fitch Solutions said in a country risk and industry research report. The Indian IT conglomerate inked an agreement with the Malaysian telco conglomerate to jointly develop and commercialize 5G enterprise solutions in...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin mining project in Kenya helps power rural community
A hydro-powered crypto mining project based in Africa released an update on its efforts to bring energy developments to rural communities via Bitcoin (BTC). On Dec. 9, Gridless Compute tweeted photos and commentary on how their hydro-power BTC mining rigs are powering an entire rural settlement while also lowering energy rates for 2,000 people, the equivalent to 500 families. According to the tweet, costs decrease from $10 per month to $4.
Canada proposes overhauling foreign investment rules to tackle security risks
OTTAWA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - (This Dec. 7 story has been corrected to delete the phrase saying that only one deal had been previously blocked under the Investment Canada Act, in the ninth paragraph)
Companies Can Improve Sustainability by Finding Carbon Emissions Hot Spots Across Their Supply Chains, Accenture Report Shows
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050. However, that visibility is challenged by the fact that nearly two-thirds of upstream Scope 3 [1] emissions in supply chains come from suppliers that companies don’t deal with directly, according to a new report by Accenture (NYSE: ACN). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005008/en/ Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050, says Accenture. (Graphic: Business Wire)
As supply chains unclog, consumers enjoy (tentative) relief
Back in January, 109 container ships waited off the California coast to unload cargo in Los Angeles and Long Beach, the nation's two largest ports. Consumers, stuck at home amid the pandemic, had unleashed an avalanche of orders for goods that overwhelmed factories and ports.Importers were paying $20,000 to send a single container from China to the United States — sometimes more than the goods inside were worth. Businesses had to backorder everything from bedroom furniture to kitchen fryers, if they could get them at all.These days? No freighters are lingering off the Southern California coast. Containers from China go...
U.S. extends three firms' export ban over China exports
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department will continue to deny three U.S.-based firms' export privileges, the government announced on Thursday, saying the companies had illegally exported satellite, rocket and defense technology to China.
consumergoods.com
CPG Demand Forecasting Resources and Research Hub
Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies face numerous challenges, from fragmented demand signals due to shifts in consumer behavior to data challenges — disorganized sources, varying formats, and questionable quality. In the face of these challenges, how can CPG companies go beyond traditional demand planning techniques?. In this collated set...
