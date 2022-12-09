Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy
People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
MedicalXpress
New study on morphine treatment in people with COPD and severe, long term breathlessness
Sometimes health care professionals treat patients with opioids such as morphine to relieve symptoms, but there has been a lack of evidence as to whether this helps with severe chronic breathlessness. A randomized Phase 3 study conducted by Swedish and Australian researchers now finds that morphine does not reduce the intensity of worst breathlessness.
psychologytoday.com
Psychotherapy for Schizophrenia: An Underutilized Treatment
Psychotherapy continues to play an important role in the management of schizophrenia. Many forms of psychotherapy exist, from psychodynamic therapy to cognitive remediation like cognitive enhancement therapy. A small percentage of schizophrenia patients are offered psychotherapy, which for some can make the difference between a poor and good outcome. Schizophrenia...
COVID-19 Disrupted HIV Testing and Prevention
The nation’s ability to prevent HIV was “dealt a hard blow” early in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) analysis published on December 1, World AIDS Day. However, according to the CDC, a rapid rebound in services “is a testament to quick, resourceful local innovations that, if scaled up and sustained, could help reach national HIV prevention goals.”
beefmagazine.com
4 Treatment tips for Bovine respiratory disease
“Bovine respiratory disease [BRD] is the second-highest cause of mortality in preweaned dairy calves and the highest cause of mortality in post-weaned dairy calves,1” said Mark van der List, DVM, Boehringer Ingelheim. “The calves that do recover from the disease will face short- and long-term consequences. Because of this, it’s critical for producers to recognize BRD early on and to take corrective action right away.”
WPFO
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
MedicalXpress
Study finds cannabis users had worse bypass outcomes, increased amputation and opioid use
The use of cannabis may have a negative impact on outcomes for a common bypass surgery, a study suggests. Researchers at Michigan Medicine analyzed more than 11,000 cases from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium, known as BMC2, to review patient cannabis use and postoperative outcomes for lower extremity bypass after 30 days and one year. The minimally invasive procedure, also called a peripheral artery bypass, involves detouring blood around a narrowed or blocked artery in one of the legs with a vein or synthetic tube.
Patients suffering with hard-to-treat depression may get relief from magnetic brain stimulation
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Not only is depression a debilitating disease, but it is also widespread. Approximately 20 million adult Americans experience at least one episode of depression per year. Millions of them take medication to treat their depression. But for many, the medications don't work:...
KXLY
LASIK Should Carry Warnings of Possible Complications, FDA Says
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — LASIK is a common vision-correcting procedure that many Americans view as safe and effective, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has now drafted guidance that warns of potential complications. Although many patients are happy with the results after surgery, the recommended...
Channel 3000
Discontinuing Long-Term Opioids Tied to Overdose Risk
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Discontinuing prescribed opioids in people with chronic pain is associated with increased overdose risk, according to a study published online Dec. 1 in PLOS Medicine. Mary Clare Kennedy, Ph.D., from the University of British Columbia-Okanagan in Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues used a...
Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study
Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. “This first step is the hardest; I truly believe it represents the beginning of the end,” said Professor John Hardy, group leader at UK Dementia Research Institute at the University College London, describing the promising findings. The Phase 3 trial results found that lecanemab significantly...
MedicalXpress
Drug used for sleep disorders is linked to higher risk of overdose in teens, young adults
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep disorders with benzodiazepines such as Xanax—a medication commonly prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia—may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to Rutgers University researchers. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, examined how often young people with...
MedicalXpress
First-wave COVID-19 linked to long-term depressive symptoms
Those who reported having COVID in early 2020 were also 1.67 times more likely to display clinically meaningful levels of anxiety after 13 months, than those who avoided COVID-19 in the same time period. Led by Professor Daryl O'Connor and Dr. Sarah Wilding of the School of Psychology at the...
Medical News Today
Accutane and depression: What is the link?
Accutane is a type of medication that treats severe or stubborn acne. However, people may experience mood changes while taking Accutane. For some, depression can be a serious side effect of this medication. Acne is an inflammatory skin condition that can develop when the hair follicles or sebaceous glands in...
ajmc.com
Review: Infertility Associated With Depression, Anxiety, and Emotional Distress
Infertility and mental health have a complex relationship, with the impact of mental distress in evaluating for infertility and fertility treatments being quite significant. Many pharmacologic treatments in assisted reproduction technology (ART) can affect mental health. Similarly, depression, anxiety, and emotional distress may affect the outcomes of (ART) and other infertility treatments, although this is controversial.
EXCLUSIVE: MDMA 'will be rolled out in hospitals US by 2024': Researchers will submit trial data in MONTHS and start FDA approval process — after rave drug 'cured' two-thirds of PTSD patients in study
MDMA could be available in US hospitals in 2024 after showing promise as a powerful treatment for PTSD. Researchers behind a landmark trial told DailyMail.com they expect to submit a new drug application within months. The US Food and Drug Administration will make a decision on approval possibly as soon...
targetedonc.com
Overcoming Treatment Resistance for Patients With CLL
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Thomas Kipps, MD, PhD, explained the new treatment options and challenges being faced in the chronic lymphocytic leukemia space. While progress has been made regarding individualized treatment approaches and prolonged overall survival within the chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) space, there is a growing need for new approaches due to the emergence of point mutations.
ajmc.com
Considerations for LN Treatment Selection
Jorge Larranaga, MD: It’s nice to have 2 new data sets, which we haven’t had for at least 40 years, with respect to the treatment of these patients. We recognize that MMF [mycophenolate mofetil] took a role from the data from [the University of] Miami, and Dr [Gabriel] Contreras and Dr [Gerald] Appel. It was found to be noninferior to Cytoxan therapy, which is the original therapy from the 1980s that was approved by the NIH [National Institutes of Health]. The complications of Cytoxan therapy led to significant problems.
Mindfulness: The new cure for ADHD?
A 2018 study investigated the effects of mindfulness on children with ADHD and their parents. The study was an uncontrolled trial that examined the treatment impacts of mindfulness-based-interventions. The study's results showed that ADHD children improved in behavior and attention. In addition, parents demonstrated improved mindfulness and reduced stress, and ratings of teachers of inattention were reduced.
MedicalXpress
Clinical trial: Blood thinning drug to treat recovery from severe COVID-19 is not effective
A drug used to reduce the risk of blood clots does not help patients recovering from moderate and severe COVID-19, despite this approach being offered to patients, a U.K.-wide trial, led by Addenbrooke's Hospital and the University of Cambridge has found. The HEAL-COVID trial (Helping to Alleviate the Longer-term consequences...
Comments / 0