WPFO
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
KXLY
LASIK Should Carry Warnings of Possible Complications, FDA Says
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — LASIK is a common vision-correcting procedure that many Americans view as safe and effective, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has now drafted guidance that warns of potential complications. Although many patients are happy with the results after surgery, the recommended...
Patients suffering with hard-to-treat depression may get relief from magnetic brain stimulation
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Not only is depression a debilitating disease, but it is also widespread. Approximately 20 million adult Americans experience at least one episode of depression per year. Millions of them take medication to treat their depression. But for many, the medications don't work:...
Medical News Today
The best sleep aids for chronic insomnia
Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that people associate with trouble falling asleep, waking in the middle of sleep, or not getting a restful sleep. Some medications may help someone with chronic insomnia, but a person should exercise caution when using them for a long period. Several prescription sleep aids...
MedicalXpress
Patients may be at higher risk of overdose when opioid therapy for pain is discontinued
Opioid-related overdose is now a leading cause of accidental death in the United States and Canada. A study published December 1 in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Mary Clare Kennedy at University of British Columbia, Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues suggests discontinuing prescribed opioids was associated with increased overdose risk.
Phys.org
Healing breath: Researchers dramatically improve inhalable mRNA therapy
A research team led by Georgia Tech Professor Phil Santangelo has developed an improved mRNA treatment that is designed to be used in a common nebulizer for a more efficient inhalable delivery of the medicine. Messenger RNA, or mRNA, has been used to immunize millions of people in just the...
Medical News Today
Bipolar disorder and sleeping too much
Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition affecting mood, where a person may alternate between periods of elation and depression. It is common for people with bipolar to experience sleep disturbances, which may result in excessive sleepiness. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that can cause extreme shifts in...
Antidepressants saved my life. Then their side effects pushed me back into turmoil
In 2019, in the midst of what I can only describe as a mental breakdown, I was diagnosed with anxiety and depression, signed off work, and prescribed sertraline, an antidepressant. Because of my desperate mental state, I didn’t ask my GP about possible side effects. Instead I headed straight to the pharmacy to pick up my new “happy pills” and started taking them the following day. They definitely worked. Some of my anxiety symptoms slipped away, such as my panic attacks, low moods and low energy. But I wasn’t prepared for one of the biggest side effects: weight gain.In my...
psychologytoday.com
Anxiety/Depression Meds May Not Work the Way We Thought
Until recently, prevailing wisdom held that antidepressants worked by increasing synaptic serotonin in the brain's mood centers. New findings cast doubt on the role of serotonin, while at the same time implicating inflammation in triggering anxiety and depression. If, as new studies suggest, inflammation plays a pivotal role in mood...
PsyPost
Behavioral inhibition in childhood predicts social anxiety in adolescence, study finds
A 7-year study of twins found that behavioral inhibition in childhood is associated with social anxiety in adolescence. Behavioral inhibition was primarily assessed through shyness. Parental stress and a number of other factors were found to influence the strength of this association. The study was published in Development and Psychopathology.
Mindfulness: The new cure for ADHD?
A 2018 study investigated the effects of mindfulness on children with ADHD and their parents. The study was an uncontrolled trial that examined the treatment impacts of mindfulness-based-interventions. The study's results showed that ADHD children improved in behavior and attention. In addition, parents demonstrated improved mindfulness and reduced stress, and ratings of teachers of inattention were reduced.
ajmc.com
Review: Infertility Associated With Depression, Anxiety, and Emotional Distress
Infertility and mental health have a complex relationship, with the impact of mental distress in evaluating for infertility and fertility treatments being quite significant. Many pharmacologic treatments in assisted reproduction technology (ART) can affect mental health. Similarly, depression, anxiety, and emotional distress may affect the outcomes of (ART) and other infertility treatments, although this is controversial.
Medical News Today
What to know about the stages of depression
Depression affects people differently. Some people suggest that depression has stages similar to the stages of grief, but no research supports this. Studies suggest the stages of depression are a continuum of increasing symptom severity. Depression is a common yet serious mental health condition affecting millions of people worldwide. Approximately.
Meditation can be as good as medication
Mindfulness meditation worked as well as a standard drug for treating anxiety in the first head-to-head comparison. The study tested a widely used mindfulness program that includes 2½ hours of classes weekly and 45 minutes of daily practice at home. Participants were randomly assigned to either the program or daily use of a generic drug sold under the brand name Lexapro for depression and anxiety.
neurologylive.com
Strong Communication on Seizure Management Leads to Improved Care in Dravet Syndrome
A qualitative study presented at the 2022 AES annual meeting showed that effective communication between clinicians and caregivers of patients with dravet syndrome improves care. In a recent qualitative study, findings suggested that a strong foundation of trust between clinicians and the caregivers of patients with Dravet syndrome (DS) is...
verywellmind.com
Over-the-Counter (OTC) ADHD Medication
Over-the-counter ADHD treatment alternatives can be a helpful way to ease symptoms for people who are hesitant about prescription stimulants or want to combine their prescriptions with other treatments to enhance symptom relief. It can also be a way to ease symptoms as you wait for a formal diagnosis—which can be a long and frustrating process for some.
Hearing loss treatment moves forward despite early disappointment
An innovative approach to treating hearing loss might be closer to reaching the market after a setback in the approval process, researchers behind the technology at Frequency Therapeutics told UPI.
MedicalXpress
Experimental nasal spray for sleep apnea shows promising results
A drug in development for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) has shown promising results, after researchers from Flinders University tested the treatment in people for the first time. Designed to prevent the narrowing or collapse of the upper airways during sleep, a key factor in OSA, the treatment could prove to...
suggest.com
Women Who Experienced Infertility Have Higher Risk Of Midlife Depression And Anxiety
Infertility is a common problem for many women. In fact, according to the CDC, about one in five heterosexual women between the 15 and 49 are unable to conceive after trying for a year. Stress and depression are common when a woman is struggling to get pregnant. And now, researchers...
hcplive.com
Two Online Behavioral Interventions Led to Sustained Improvements in Atopic Dermatitis Severity
Research indicates the long-term benefits of sustained use of two developed online interventions for younger patients diagnosed with eczema. New research suggests that 2 online behavioral interventions offered to atopic dermatitis patients, in addition to their normal care, were found to have provided sustained benefits. The effects on quality of...
