laconiadailysun.com
Free laptops, pre-K education available to NH families
A Utah-based organization is offering free education to young New Hampshire students thanks to federal grant money. Waterford Upstart has been granted enough Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund dollars to provide 900 laptops to New Hampshire families of pre-K students, Internet via a loaned hotspot, family education coaching and access to the Waterford Upstart online learning program — all for free, according to a Waterford spokesperson.
laconiadailysun.com
Granite Staters could lose shelter this winter as emergency rental assistance funds run out
For over a year, New Hampshire’s Community Action Partnership provided $246 million in the form of rental assistance statewide. That money has since dried up, and the NH Emergency Rental Assistance Program is no longer taking applicants. Those who made it in might have a few months left of rental assistance, but others could lose access to rent money right in the middle of winter. An estimated 2,000 to 2,500 households across the state were using the service as of the end of November, according to New Hampshire Housing Executive Director Rob Dapice. An additional 700 to 800 people were receiving assistance to stay in hotels.
