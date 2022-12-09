ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Edy Zoo

College students struggle with suicides during finals: Why?

If you are in crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Lifeline provides confidential support to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. Support is also available via live chat. Para ayuda en español, llame al 988.
PsyPost

Dissociative symptoms are common among individuals with depression, study finds

“Dissociating” has become an internet buzzword, but what does it mean and how common is it really? A study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research suggests that this mental disconnect may be very common among people with depressive symptoms. Dissociation is a word used to describe a mental...
MedicalXpress

ADHD medication for amphetamine addiction linked to reduced risk of hospitalization and death

The ADHD medication lisdexamfetamine was associated with the lowest risk of hospitalization and death in people with amphetamine addiction, when medications generally used among persons with substance use disorders were compared. This is shown in a large registry-based study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden in collaboration with the University of Eastern Finland and Niuvanniemi Hospital, published in JAMA Psychiatry.
Medical News Today

The best sleep aids for chronic insomnia

Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that people associate with trouble falling asleep, waking in the middle of sleep, or not getting a restful sleep. Some medications may help someone with chronic insomnia, but a person should exercise caution when using them for a long period. Several prescription sleep aids...
MedicalXpress

Drug used for sleep disorders is linked to higher risk of overdose in teens, young adults

Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep disorders with benzodiazepines such as Xanax—a medication commonly prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia—may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to Rutgers University researchers. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, examined how often young people with...
MedicalXpress

First-wave COVID-19 linked to long-term depressive symptoms

Those who reported having COVID in early 2020 were also 1.67 times more likely to display clinically meaningful levels of anxiety after 13 months, than those who avoided COVID-19 in the same time period. Led by Professor Daryl O'Connor and Dr. Sarah Wilding of the School of Psychology at the...
scitechdaily.com

New Study Reveals How Childhood Fears Play Role in Future Anxiety and Depression

A longitudinal imaging study connects reduced ventral striatum activity to later depression. A recent imaging study led by a scientist at The University of Texas at Dallas discovered early risk factors linked to children’s temperament as well as a neural process that might predict whether a person would develop depression and anxiety in adolescence and early adulthood.
DALLAS, TX
psychologytoday.com

Why We All Should Get Screened for Anxiety

The US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recently released a recommendation that all adults under 65 should be screened for anxiety. 40% of women and 26% of men will experience an anxiety disorder in their lifetime. Increased anxiety screening should destigmatize mental health and improve research, funding, and accessibility to...
MedicalXpress

One in four older teens now has a probable mental health disorder, new research shows

One in four 17- to 19-year-olds now has a probable mental health disorder—up from one in six last year. The findings are according to the NHS digital report The Mental Health of Children and young People in 2022. The report was produced in collaboration with experts from the University of Exeter and Cambridge University. It explores the mental health of children and young people in 2022, compared with 2017, 2020 and 2021, thereby providing a comparison to pre pandemic times.
PsyPost

Behavioral inhibition in childhood predicts social anxiety in adolescence, study finds

A 7-year study of twins found that behavioral inhibition in childhood is associated with social anxiety in adolescence. Behavioral inhibition was primarily assessed through shyness. Parental stress and a number of other factors were found to influence the strength of this association. The study was published in Development and Psychopathology.
MedicalXpress

When does mental distress become a mental illness?

Human beings experience a range of emotions, some of which are pleasant, such as joy and happiness, and others that are uncomfortable or even painful, such as anxiety, anger or grief. Often, emotional discomfort or pain is temporary and appropriate to the circumstances. It is natural, and even helpful, to experience anxiety when facing a difficult decision, or grief when a loved one dies.
Mark Randall Havens

Mindfulness: The new cure for ADHD?

A 2018 study investigated the effects of mindfulness on children with ADHD and their parents. The study was an uncontrolled trial that examined the treatment impacts of mindfulness-based-interventions. The study's results showed that ADHD children improved in behavior and attention. In addition, parents demonstrated improved mindfulness and reduced stress, and ratings of teachers of inattention were reduced.
Healthline

Understanding the Link Between Suicide and Chronic Pain

Chronic pain can be debilitating on a physical and mental level. While it has been known to intensify suicidal ideation, you should know there are resources to help yourself or a loved one. Research shows that over. 25%. of people in the United States live with chronic pain, and that...
psychologytoday.com

Living Alone Increases Risk of Depression More Than 40%

Due to a variety of factors—the most recent being the COVID-19 pandemic—more people are socially isolated and living alone. New research shows that living alone, compared to living with others, increases the risk of depression by 42%. Effective and available psychological, pharmacological, and self-help interventions can reduce loneliness,...
MedicalXpress

Short cognitive behavioral therapy program is also effective at reducing anxiety among school children

Anxiety disorders are highly prevalent psychological disorders among children. Anxiety negatively affects a child's sense of self-esteem, leading to under-achievement in school. Moreover, anxiety may exacerbate low self-esteem in children who already experience it. This increases their likelihood of avoiding socialization, indulging in negative interactions with their peers, and remaining absent from classes. If left untreated, anxiety can lead to severe psychological disorders over time.
New York Post

Health care workers treating each other ‘disrespectfully’ on the rise

Some bullies wear white coats, new research reveals. While health care workers aim to treat their patients with compassion, empathy and respect, a significant number don’t follow those same ideals when working with each other, according to an article published recently by Massachusetts General Hospital. Christine Porath, Ph.D, an expert in unprofessional workplace behavior who’s quoted in the article, told Fox News Digital this week that based on her research, “Too many health care workers and physicians are treated disrespectfully.” And “we’ve found that the majority don’t report it, often out of a sense of fear or hopelessness,” she added. Porath has studied disrespectful behavior at...
TENNESSEE STATE
MedicalXpress

Volatile pay for gig workers linked to health problems

Gig workers, waiters, salespeople and others who rely on fluctuating income may be paying for wage volatility with their health, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. In three studies spanning several industries in the U.S., workers who experienced more volatile pay reported worse physical health symptoms, including...

Comments / 0

Community Policy