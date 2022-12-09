Read full article on original website
College students struggle with suicides during finals: Why?
If you are in crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Lifeline provides confidential support to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. Support is also available via live chat. Para ayuda en español, llame al 988.
PsyPost
Dissociative symptoms are common among individuals with depression, study finds
“Dissociating” has become an internet buzzword, but what does it mean and how common is it really? A study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research suggests that this mental disconnect may be very common among people with depressive symptoms. Dissociation is a word used to describe a mental...
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other records
Alena Analeigh Wicker (born in 2008 or 2009) became the youngest black person in U.S. history to get admitted into medical school at the age of 13. The news of Alena's history-making record only broke out in July 2022 but she also holds two other records in addition to this major accomplishment.
MedicalXpress
ADHD medication for amphetamine addiction linked to reduced risk of hospitalization and death
The ADHD medication lisdexamfetamine was associated with the lowest risk of hospitalization and death in people with amphetamine addiction, when medications generally used among persons with substance use disorders were compared. This is shown in a large registry-based study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden in collaboration with the University of Eastern Finland and Niuvanniemi Hospital, published in JAMA Psychiatry.
Medical News Today
The best sleep aids for chronic insomnia
Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that people associate with trouble falling asleep, waking in the middle of sleep, or not getting a restful sleep. Some medications may help someone with chronic insomnia, but a person should exercise caution when using them for a long period. Several prescription sleep aids...
MedicalXpress
Drug used for sleep disorders is linked to higher risk of overdose in teens, young adults
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep disorders with benzodiazepines such as Xanax—a medication commonly prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia—may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to Rutgers University researchers. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, examined how often young people with...
MedicalXpress
First-wave COVID-19 linked to long-term depressive symptoms
Those who reported having COVID in early 2020 were also 1.67 times more likely to display clinically meaningful levels of anxiety after 13 months, than those who avoided COVID-19 in the same time period. Led by Professor Daryl O'Connor and Dr. Sarah Wilding of the School of Psychology at the...
scitechdaily.com
New Study Reveals How Childhood Fears Play Role in Future Anxiety and Depression
A longitudinal imaging study connects reduced ventral striatum activity to later depression. A recent imaging study led by a scientist at The University of Texas at Dallas discovered early risk factors linked to children’s temperament as well as a neural process that might predict whether a person would develop depression and anxiety in adolescence and early adulthood.
psychologytoday.com
Why We All Should Get Screened for Anxiety
The US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recently released a recommendation that all adults under 65 should be screened for anxiety. 40% of women and 26% of men will experience an anxiety disorder in their lifetime. Increased anxiety screening should destigmatize mental health and improve research, funding, and accessibility to...
MedicalXpress
One in four older teens now has a probable mental health disorder, new research shows
One in four 17- to 19-year-olds now has a probable mental health disorder—up from one in six last year. The findings are according to the NHS digital report The Mental Health of Children and young People in 2022. The report was produced in collaboration with experts from the University of Exeter and Cambridge University. It explores the mental health of children and young people in 2022, compared with 2017, 2020 and 2021, thereby providing a comparison to pre pandemic times.
PsyPost
Behavioral inhibition in childhood predicts social anxiety in adolescence, study finds
A 7-year study of twins found that behavioral inhibition in childhood is associated with social anxiety in adolescence. Behavioral inhibition was primarily assessed through shyness. Parental stress and a number of other factors were found to influence the strength of this association. The study was published in Development and Psychopathology.
MedicalXpress
When does mental distress become a mental illness?
Human beings experience a range of emotions, some of which are pleasant, such as joy and happiness, and others that are uncomfortable or even painful, such as anxiety, anger or grief. Often, emotional discomfort or pain is temporary and appropriate to the circumstances. It is natural, and even helpful, to experience anxiety when facing a difficult decision, or grief when a loved one dies.
Mindfulness: The new cure for ADHD?
A 2018 study investigated the effects of mindfulness on children with ADHD and their parents. The study was an uncontrolled trial that examined the treatment impacts of mindfulness-based-interventions. The study's results showed that ADHD children improved in behavior and attention. In addition, parents demonstrated improved mindfulness and reduced stress, and ratings of teachers of inattention were reduced.
Healthline
Understanding the Link Between Suicide and Chronic Pain
Chronic pain can be debilitating on a physical and mental level. While it has been known to intensify suicidal ideation, you should know there are resources to help yourself or a loved one. Research shows that over. 25%. of people in the United States live with chronic pain, and that...
How Does Depression Affect Aging?
Mental and physical health are related, and what happens in the mind can radically impact the rest of the body. This is how depression can affect aging.
psychologytoday.com
Living Alone Increases Risk of Depression More Than 40%
Due to a variety of factors—the most recent being the COVID-19 pandemic—more people are socially isolated and living alone. New research shows that living alone, compared to living with others, increases the risk of depression by 42%. Effective and available psychological, pharmacological, and self-help interventions can reduce loneliness,...
MedicalXpress
Short cognitive behavioral therapy program is also effective at reducing anxiety among school children
Anxiety disorders are highly prevalent psychological disorders among children. Anxiety negatively affects a child's sense of self-esteem, leading to under-achievement in school. Moreover, anxiety may exacerbate low self-esteem in children who already experience it. This increases their likelihood of avoiding socialization, indulging in negative interactions with their peers, and remaining absent from classes. If left untreated, anxiety can lead to severe psychological disorders over time.
Health care workers treating each other ‘disrespectfully’ on the rise
Some bullies wear white coats, new research reveals. While health care workers aim to treat their patients with compassion, empathy and respect, a significant number don’t follow those same ideals when working with each other, according to an article published recently by Massachusetts General Hospital. Christine Porath, Ph.D, an expert in unprofessional workplace behavior who’s quoted in the article, told Fox News Digital this week that based on her research, “Too many health care workers and physicians are treated disrespectfully.” And “we’ve found that the majority don’t report it, often out of a sense of fear or hopelessness,” she added. Porath has studied disrespectful behavior at...
MedicalXpress
Volatile pay for gig workers linked to health problems
Gig workers, waiters, salespeople and others who rely on fluctuating income may be paying for wage volatility with their health, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. In three studies spanning several industries in the U.S., workers who experienced more volatile pay reported worse physical health symptoms, including...
suggest.com
Women Who Experienced Infertility Have Higher Risk Of Midlife Depression And Anxiety
Infertility is a common problem for many women. In fact, according to the CDC, about one in five heterosexual women between the 15 and 49 are unable to conceive after trying for a year. Stress and depression are common when a woman is struggling to get pregnant. And now, researchers...
