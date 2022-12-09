Read full article on original website
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
MedicalXpress
T-DXd yields superior outcomes over chemotherapy-based regimens in patients previously treated with T-DM1
Compared with capecitabine-based regimens, trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) led to higher response rates and longer survival in the third-line setting for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), according to results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast02 trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 6-10, 2022.
MedicalXpress
Black patients more likely to be advised against brain tumor surgery
Black patients are significantly more likely to receive a recommendation against surgical resection of glioblastoma, meningioma, pituitary adenoma, and vestibular schwannoma than White patients, according to a study published in the Dec. 10 issue of The Lancet. John T. Butterfield, from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, and colleagues conducted...
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
MedicalXpress
Shingles associated with increased risk for stroke, heart attack
A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham health care system, demonstrated that shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is associated with an almost 30% higher long-term risk of a major cardiovascular event such a stroke or heart attack. Their results are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
KTVZ
Statins lower risk of deadliest kind of stroke, study finds
Doctors know that drugs called statins lower a person’s risk of a stroke due to a blood clot. But a new study shows that the inexpensive medications can also decrease the risk of a first stroke as a result of an intracerebral hemorrhage, the deadliest kind. An intracerebral hemorrhage...
targetedonc.com
RxPONDER Reveals Worse Outcomes Shown in Black Women With HR+ Beast Cancer
Poorer outcomes were shown in Black patients with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, including in patients with similar 21-gene recurrence scores. In the phase 3 RxPONDER trial (NCT01272037), worse outcomes were more likely in non-Hispanic Black patients with hormone receptor (HR)–positive/HER2-negative breast cancer vs non-Hispanic White, Asian, and Hispanic patients.1.
MedicalXpress
Study finds 'probable biologic and genetic overlap' between carpal tunnel syndrome and migraine
Patients who undergo surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other upper extremity nerve compression syndromes are more likely to have a diagnosis of migraine headaches, reports a study in the December issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The findings add to previous evidence of a possible "shared predisposition" between migraine...
ajmc.com
New Data Suggest Biomarker for SLE Therapy Response
The data could help clinicians better identify patients who are good fits for belimumab after rituximab. A new study has identified biomarkers that may help predict which patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) are most likely to respond to B-cell–directed therapies. The report, published in The Lancet Rheumatology, also...
Healthline
1 in 10 Pregnant People At Risk for Hypertension Following Childbirth
New research shows that 1 in 10 pregnant people may develop hypertension within a year of giving birth, even with no prior history of high blood pressure. The highest risk was associated with people over 35, current or former smokers, or people who delivered their babies by c-section. Black people...
physiciansweekly.com
Prevalence of Methamphetamine-Related Heart Failure Increasing
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The prevalence of methamphetamine-associated heart failure (MethHF) is increasing and is associated with significant morbidity, according to a review published online Dec. 1 in Heart. Veena Manja, Ph.D., from the VA Center for Innovation to Implementation in Menlo Park, California, and colleagues...
aiexpress.io
Voice quality changes after functional endoscopic sinus surgery in patients with nasal polyps
This observational pre- and postsurgery potential examine was performed between August 2015 and August 2017 on a consecutive collection of sufferers presenting with bilateral nasal polyposis. Sufferers older than 18 years who introduced with bilateral nasal polyposis with scheduled practical endoscopic sinus surgical procedure (FESS) have been considered eligible for inclusion. Exclusion standards included sufferers with any of the next: earlier historical past of cleft palate and/or submucosal cleft, had beforehand undergone FESS with tonsillectomy or uvulopalatopharyngoplasty, or had laryngeal illness or earlier historical past of laryngeal surgical procedure.
WGAL
Artery Awareness – A Matter of Life and Limb
(BPT) – Heart disease is often referred to as a “Silent Killer,” and for good reason. According to the CDC, approximately 650,000 lives are lost from heart disease each year, more than chronic lower respiratory disease and all forms of cancer combined.1,2 Many people are aware of the risks of heart disease and the importance of eating healthy, exercising, and keeping an eye on their cholesterol, but did you know that “heart disease” is actually an umbrella term for several related conditions, including artery disease?1,3.
MedicalXpress
Expression of p-STAT3 and c-Myc correlates with P2-HNF4α expression in nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is associated with the metabolic syndrome and is rapidly becoming one of the major causes of hepatic cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), although some cases of HCC have developed in non-cirrhotic livers. Although the percentage of patients with NAFLD who ultimately progress to fibrosis and later to HCC is relatively small, the number is significant because of the sheer number of patients who have NAFLD.
Medical News Today
What are the options for end stage heart failure?
Although there is no cure for end stage heart failure, there are treatments and care options that can help ease symptoms and improve quality of life. End stage heart failure means that a person’s condition has reached a stage where standard treatments and methods of managing symptoms are. This...
healthcareguys.com
Blood Pressure Treatment For High & Low Blood Pressure
The force with which the blood pushes against the artery walls is called ‘blood pressure.’ When this pressure is higher than normal, then it’s called high blood pressure or hypertension, and the opposite condition is called ‘hypotension’. High blood pressure is a condition that could take years to develop without showing any signs or symptoms, but throughout this time, it would have done enough damage to your health. High blood pressure is identified as primary and secondary, where the former doesn’t have any known cause while the latter has.
ajmc.com
Long-term Dupilumab Effective in Patients With Asthma, Including Those With Nasal Polyps
Patients with asthma who were with or without a diagnosis of nasal polyps were found to have results with long-term dupilumab. A study published in Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology found that dupilumab was effective in patients with a diagnosis of asthma with or without a diagnosis of nasal polyps.
2minutemedicine.com
Extended rivaroxaban treatment reduces recurrence rate for patients with deep vein thrombosis
1. In a cohort of patients who had symptomatic isolated distal deep vein thrombosis, an additional 6 weeks of rivaroxaban therapy in addition to standard therapy reduced the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism. 2. Additional treatment with rivaroxaban was not associated with increased incidence of hemorrhage. Evidence Rating Level: 1...
cohaitungchi.com
Exertional dyspnoea in pulmonary arterial hypertension
The cardiovascular system responds to train to be able to course of the metabolic modifications that happen with elevated muscle work, together with: 1) an elevated, workload-dependent oxygen demand within the skeletal muscle tissue, and a couple of) an elevated technology of metabolic merchandise affecting acid–base homeostasis, akin to carbon dioxide.
Healthline
What Is a TAVR Procedure?
Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) is a minimally invasive procedure that involves replacing the aortic valve in people with aortic stenosis. It has several benefits over open heart surgery, such as a smaller incision, faster recovery, and shorter hospital stay. Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) is a procedure that replaces...
neurologylive.com
Chronic ASM Use Associated With Acute Symptomatic Seizures in Patients With Stroke
Retrospective analysis of a group of individuals with stroke suggests that nonconvulsive acute symptomatic seizures are associated with long-term use of antiseizure medications, providing key data in guiding therapy use in this population. Data from a retrospective, single-center cohort study of 465 adults who underwent continuous EEG monitoring for acute...
