Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Healthier Diets Cut ASCVD Risk by 10 Percent in Eight Weeks
TUESDAY, Dec. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) and fruit and vegetable (F/V) diets reduce 10-year atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) risk scores by about 10 percent over eight weeks, according to a study published in the Jan. 15 issue of in the American Journal of Cardiology.
Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.
Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
Researchers said acholic stools are the most common sign of "early" stage pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most serious types of cancer and one of the deadliest in history. Most of the symptoms of this disease do not appear until later, but the earlier they are detected, the better for the patient. Misdiagnosis makes pancreatic cancer one of the most difficult diseases to treat.
World Pancreatic Cancer Day: 14 symptoms you’re most likely to ignore
If you’ve got indigestion and stomach ache, and maybe you’re off your food and feeling a bit sick, you might think you’ve just got a tummy bug. And while that’s by far the most likely cause, always be aware that they’re the symptoms of something far worse too – the UK’s fifth biggest cancer killer, pancreatic cancer.Symptoms of the disease, which is diagnosed in around 10,500 people in the UK every year, can often be mistaken for other, far more benign, conditions, and that’s why many people don’t seek medical help until the cancer is in its later stages and...
Medical News Today
Can endometriosis cause cancer?
Endometriosis does not cause cancer. However, research suggests that people with endometriosis may be at an increased risk of developing some cancers, including ovarian cancer. This article examines the link between endometriosis and cancer risk, including symptoms, causes, and treatments. Endometriosis and cancer. Endometriosis. of the female reproductive system. It...
Mysterious Changes Identified in The Brains of People Who Get Migraines
Scientists may have just found a major new clue that could help solve the frustrating and ongoing mystery of the migraine. Using ultra-high-resolution MRI, researchers found that perivascular spaces – fluid-filled spaces around the brain's blood vessels – are unusually enlarged in patients who experience both chronic and episodic migraine. Although the link to or role in migraine is yet to be established, the finding could represent an as-yet unexplored avenue for future research. The discovery was presented at the 108th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America. "In people with chronic migraine and episodic migraine without aura,...
Bariatric surgery may lower risk of heart attack in obese people
Getting bariatric surgery may significantly help prevent heart attacks, strokes and angina in very obese people, a new study finds. The study participants were also affected by what's known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which is often linked with obesity. While studying patients who had a body mass index...
MedicalXpress
Study finds 'probable biologic and genetic overlap' between carpal tunnel syndrome and migraine
Patients who undergo surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other upper extremity nerve compression syndromes are more likely to have a diagnosis of migraine headaches, reports a study in the December issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The findings add to previous evidence of a possible "shared predisposition" between migraine...
Know signs of colon cancer
The New York Times reported that cases of colorectal cancer, which include cancers of the colon or the rectum, have been declining in populations over the age of 65, but have been rising in those under the age of 50, according to a report by the American Cancer Society. For...
studyfinds.org
Shingles linked to higher risk of heart attack and stroke
BOSTON — Shingles, the painful rash-like condition also known as herpes zoster, appears to also increase a patient’s long-term risk of suffering a stroke or heart attack. Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital say that this risk may last 12 or more years after a shingles outbreak.
Medical News Today
PCOS and depression: The link
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a group of symptoms that can impact females during their reproductive years. People with PCOS may be more likely to develop depression and anxiety. Around. 6–12% — of females living in the United States in their reproductive years have PCOS. Most people with...
Channel 3000
RSNA: Overweight Tied to Worse Brain Health in Preteens
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Higher weight in childhood is associated with worse neurodevelopmental outcomes, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, held from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1 in Chicago. Simone Kaltenhauser, Ph.D., from Yale School of...
Medical News Today
What to know about AFib vs atrial flutter
Atrial fibrillation (AFib) and atrial flutter are both arrhythmias, which are atypical heart rhythms. They may occur when something prevents electrical signals in the heart from functioning correctly. This article explores what AFib and atrial flutter are as well as the symptoms, causes, complications, treatments, and prevention methods for each.
Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid): Causes, symptoms & treatment
Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the body's thyroid gland doesn't produce enough hormones, leading to a range of symptoms.
Medical News Today
What to know about hyperthyroidism and high blood pressure
Hyperthyroidism causes the body to produce too much thyroid hormone. People with this condition are more likely to have cardiovascular conditions such as high blood pressure, known as hypertension. The thyroid gland plays an important role in how the body uses energy. If it overproduces thyroid hormone, it can speed...
ajmc.com
Dapagliflozin Lowers Hospitalization Risk in Patients With CKD Despite Diabetes Status
Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), whether or not they also had diabetes, were found to have a reduced risk of hospitalization when they took dapagliflozin. Among patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), both with and without type 2 diabetes, dapagliflozin was effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization for any cause, according to a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Medical News Today
Can ulcerative colitis be fatal?
Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a long-term disease of the large intestine or colon. While the condition itself is not fatal, it can cause life threatening complications in rare instances. UC is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It may affect as many as 907,000 people in the United States,...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Faster cognitive decline seen with eating more ultraprocessed foods
(HealthDay News) — Consumption of more ultraprocessed foods is associated with faster cognitive decline, according to a study published online Dec. 5 in JAMA Neurology. Natalia Gomes Gonçalves, PhD, from the University of São Paulo Medical School in Brazil, and colleagues examined the association between ultraprocessed food consumption and cognitive decline in the Brazilian Longitudinal Study of Adult Health, which included three waves, about four years apart, from 2008 to 2017. A total of 10,775 participants whose data were analyzed were included in the study (mean age at baseline, 51.6 years).
Medical News Today
What is the difference between hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism?
Hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland does not produce enough thyroid hormones. Hyperthyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much of the thyroid hormones. Because of the opposite actions of these conditions, they produce different symptoms. The thyroid gland is a butterfly-shaped gland at the center of the neck....
Managed Healthcare Executive
Variation by Age of EoE Symptoms May Contribute to Delayed Diagnosis for Some Patients
Patients with eosinophilic esophagitis experience a range of symptoms that can vary by age, which may contribute to younger patients experiencing a delay in diagnosis, according to a poster presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Annual Scientific Meeting. Some patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) also experience...
Comments / 0