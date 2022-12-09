ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

#2. Wyoming

By Canva
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sp3EZ_0jdIk86k00

- Average gasoline sales per day: 978.1K gallons (169.0 per 100 people)

- 1.6 times the national average

- 18.0% increase since 1983

Wyoming has among the lowest adoption rates of electric vehicles in the country. The Wyoming Department of Transportation counts fewer than 500 electric vehicles in the state, a figure that doesn't even register on the Department of Energy's tracker . Long distances and a small population contribute to the low number. The state is behind on the number of publicly available chargers as well. Although it is eligible for $25 million for chargers through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, it is leaving the work of putting a network together to private enterprise.

The average price of gas is comfortably above the national average, while the state gas tax is slightly lower. A House bill was introduced earlier this year that would raise the state's gas tax by 16 cents per gallon over the current rate of 23 cents (not including add-ons), but it was not considered for open discussion.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy