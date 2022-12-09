2. Wyoming

- Average gasoline sales per day: 978.1K gallons (169.0 per 100 people)

- 1.6 times the national average

- 18.0% increase since 1983

Wyoming has among the lowest adoption rates of electric vehicles in the country. The Wyoming Department of Transportation counts fewer than 500 electric vehicles in the state, a figure that doesn't even register on the Department of Energy's tracker . Long distances and a small population contribute to the low number. The state is behind on the number of publicly available chargers as well. Although it is eligible for $25 million for chargers through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, it is leaving the work of putting a network together to private enterprise.

The average price of gas is comfortably above the national average, while the state gas tax is slightly lower. A House bill was introduced earlier this year that would raise the state's gas tax by 16 cents per gallon over the current rate of 23 cents (not including add-ons), but it was not considered for open discussion.