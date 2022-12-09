ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

#8. Oklahoma

By Gerson Repreza // Shutterstock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZjOVh_0jdIk6LI00

- Average gasoline sales per day: 5.49M gallons (137.8 per 100 people)

- 1.3 times the national average

- 11.2% increase since 1983

Oklahoma is traditionally part of what is known as oil and gas country, but it also has the distinction of leading the U.S. in Level 3 charging stations—the fastest kind of charger—per capita. The ChargeOK program built the state's charging network with $3.1 million from the 2017 settlement of the Volkswagen emissions scandal. The state offers a rebate of up to $200 to electric vehicle owners, but it only had 7,080 electric vehicles registered in the state as of Dec. 31, 2021, out of about 3.7 million vehicles.

Oklahoma has one of the lowest gas taxes in the U.S. Gas is also below the per-gallon national average in the state, which helps explain Sooners' propensity for hitting the pump.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy