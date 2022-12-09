3. Louisiana

- Average gasoline sales per day: 7.08M gallons (153.2 per 100 people)

- 1.5 times the national average

- 20.1% increase since 1983

Louisiana offers a tax credit of up to $2,500 for the cost of a new alternative fuel vehicle, a category that includes EVs. Moreover, residents can receive an income tax credit of up to 30% of the installation cost of electric charging installations. Over the next five years, the state will receive $73 million for electric vehicle infrastructure through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. There were 3,180 electric vehicles registered in the state as of Dec. 31, 2021, out of about 3.9 million overall.

As of September 2022, the average gas price in Louisiana is more than 50 cents below the national average. The state's gas tax is also below the national average with only an estimated 1 cent add-on.