South Dakota State

#5. Rhode Island

The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

- Average gasoline sales per day: 1.6M gallons (145.6 per 100 people)

- 1.4 times the national average

- 40.1% increase since 1983

Who knew such a small state would consume so much gas? The irony is not lost on Rhode Island lawmakers, it seems. The state is reinstating a rebate program for electric vehicles, a new iteration of its DRIVE EV program , which has existed for six years. The $1.25 million program aims to make electric cars more affordable to Rhode Islanders. Rebates go as high as $2,500. The state also is working on expanding the number of charging stations ( currently 262 ) with $23 million in federal infrastructure money. The focus at first will be on the I-95 corridor.

With a per-gallon price below the national average, it might seem like enough to keep Rhode Islanders driving, but the state gas tax is more than 8 cents per gallon over the national average; however, like South Dakota, the attached taxes are next to nothing, so at the end of the day, the state comes in a few cents shy of the middle.

The Herald News

The Herald News

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable.

