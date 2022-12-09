ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

#7. South Dakota

- Average gasoline sales per day: 1.25M gallons (139.5 per 100 people)

- 1.3 times the national average

- 20.4% increase since 1983

The price of gas in South Dakota during the summer of 2022 was around $5 per gallon, prompting interest in electric cars, even if the state lacks the infrastructure to support them. As part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, South Dakota is creating a network of electric vehicle fast chargers throughout the state that will eventually be connected to the national network. ​​Of the 59 public charging locations currently in the state, only one meets federal requirements.

South Dakota is slightly over the national average for per-gallon prices and gas taxes. Still, the additional fees often attached to a state's gas tax—which can increase the price a driver pays at the pump by as much as 15 cents per gallon—are pretty low relative to the national average.

