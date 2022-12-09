6. Delaware

- Average gasoline sales per day: 1.42M gallons (141.3 per 100 people)

- 1.3 times the national average

- 46.5% increase since 1983

Delaware is trying to quicken the transition to alternative fuels with a cash rebate for vehicles bought or leased before Dec. 31, 2022. It applies to passenger vehicles powered by an electric battery, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and vehicles that run on natural gas or propane. The state extended the program in May. Gas cars and trucks still massively outnumber EVs and hybrids. Even so, the state has 22 pieces of legislation dedicated to alternative fuels and vehicles and participates in the Clean Cities Coalition Network .

Its gas price is below the national average, as is its state gas tax.