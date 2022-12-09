ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

#6. Delaware

By Canva
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18lEVX_0jdIjqNu00

- Average gasoline sales per day: 1.42M gallons (141.3 per 100 people)

- 1.3 times the national average

- 46.5% increase since 1983

Delaware is trying to quicken the transition to alternative fuels with a cash rebate for vehicles bought or leased before Dec. 31, 2022. It applies to passenger vehicles powered by an electric battery, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and vehicles that run on natural gas or propane. The state extended the program in May. Gas cars and trucks still massively outnumber EVs and hybrids. Even so, the state has 22 pieces of legislation dedicated to alternative fuels and vehicles and participates in the Clean Cities Coalition Network .

Its gas price is below the national average, as is its state gas tax.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy