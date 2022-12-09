A powerful storm system taking shape and will be moving into the Upper Midwest for Tuesday through Thursday. This storm will likely disrupt travel across several states, but there remains some uncertainty in the track of the storm and what we see here in Minnesota and Iowa. Current trends are showing a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain beginning Tuesday morning, which will make roads quite icy. There will be a gradual changeover to rain as temperatures warm above freezing. Depending upon when this changeover takes place, that will have a HUGE impact on total ice accumulation for parts of Iowa and Minnesota. Rain will continue into Wednesday before a changeover to snow with potential for some minor accumulation.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO