10. Alabama

- Average gasoline sales per day: 6.8M gallons (135.0 per 100 people)

- 1.3 times the national average

- 46.4% increase since 1983

Only 0.1% of vehicles registered in Alabama in 2021 were electric, though that's a 61% improvement over 2020. Even though the state has established an EV infrastructure plan , it ranks 47 out of the 50 states with just 8.4 charging stations for every 100,000 vehicles. Alabama did allocate $1 million in the fiscal year 2021 and a further $2 million for the fiscal year 2022 to install more charging stations . And it has a campaign to encourage residents to switch to electric cars, emphasizing the $1,000 in estimated savings in fuel costs and lower costs for maintenance.

The price for a gallon of gas in Alabama is below the national average, as is the state's gas tax.