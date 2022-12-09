ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

#10. Alabama

By BJ Ray // Shutterstock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jfpsI_0jdIiUGf00

- Average gasoline sales per day: 6.8M gallons (135.0 per 100 people)

- 1.3 times the national average

- 46.4% increase since 1983

Only 0.1% of vehicles registered in Alabama in 2021 were electric, though that's a 61% improvement over 2020. Even though the state has established an EV infrastructure plan , it ranks 47 out of the 50 states with just 8.4 charging stations for every 100,000 vehicles. Alabama did allocate $1 million in the fiscal year 2021 and a further $2 million for the fiscal year 2022 to install more charging stations . And it has a campaign to encourage residents to switch to electric cars, emphasizing the $1,000 in estimated savings in fuel costs and lower costs for maintenance.

The price for a gallon of gas in Alabama is below the national average, as is the state's gas tax.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy