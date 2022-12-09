ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

#9. Mississippi

- Average gasoline sales per day: 4.03M gallons (136.7 per 100 people)

- 1.3 times the national average

- 18.6% increase since 1983

Mississippi is the state with the fewest electric vehicles. Only three out of every 10,000 Mississippians own an EV, the lowest ratio in the country. However, the state will receive $50 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for charging stations, which is good since it presently has one of the lowest numbers of charging stations in the country. Mississippi does not offer incentives to buy electric vehicles, although the state's largest power company, Entergy Mississippi, does provide a $250 rebate for customers who purchase a charger, which costs about $2,000. The public transit system of its capital, Jackson, received an $8.7 million grant in 2022 from the Federal Transit Administration that will be used to modernize the system.

The average price of gasoline in the state is below the national average, and its gas tax is lower than the national average by nearly 20 cents per gallon.

