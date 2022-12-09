Read full article on original website
4 Navy sailors assigned to same facility die by apparent suicide within weeks, amid growing concerns of mental health crisis
At least four U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the same facility in Virginia died by suicide in the last few weeks, including one as recently as Saturday, military officials and family members said. It is the latest cluster of Navy suicides this year to spark concerns of a fleetwide mental...
WLTX.com
Four U.S. Navy sailors at same command appear to have died by suicide in less than a month
NORFOLK, Va. — Four Navy sailors appear to have died by suicide over the course of less than a month in the same Navy command in Norfolk, Va., according to a Navy official. All of them were assigned to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC), which repairs and maintains military ships. Most of the sailors were already on limited-duty status for a variety of mental and physical reasons, the Navy official also confirmed. Their status raises questions about whether there were sufficient health resources available to the sailors. NBC News first reported the suicides.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Battle of Kamdesh: Vastly Outnumbered, US Army Troops Defeated Over 300 Taliban Insurgents
On October 3, 2009, more than 300 Taliban insurgents descended upon US Army Combat Outpost (COP) Keating in Kamdesh, Afghanistan. The some 50 soldiers of the Black Knight Troop (3-61 Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division) stationed there were outnumbered and overwhelmed. Remarkably, they defeated their attackers, but at a terrible cost – eight died and 22 were injured.
Soldier dies nearly 20 years after suffering severe injury in Iraq, laid to rest with full military honors
Former U.S. Army Sgt. Joel Gomez died 18 years after suffering catastrophic injuries during combat operations in Iraq and was laid to rest with full military honors.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Black U.S. Soldier Told to 'Stay Away From Those White Women' in Video
The footage of the men, who appear to be soldiers, ignoring the person recording has been viewed more than a million times on Twitter.
Here are the sidearms the US military has carried into battle since first taking on the British
The military has distributed more than 100,000 M17 and M18 handguns, the latest in a long line of sidearms that US troops have carried into battle.
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plate
The world is a little crazy and off-kilter nowadays, but that theft is a whole other level of messed up!. Photo of then Sergeant First Class Petry Used with permission.Photo byUS Army - used with permission.
americanmilitarynews.com
USS Tripoli returns with thousands of sailors and Marines, another group of ships deploy to the Indo-Pacific
About 1,200 service members aboard the amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli are back home after a seven-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific ocean, while another 2,500 service members from the Navy’s 3rd Fleet are on their way to the same region. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, hundreds of eager family members...
MilitaryTimes
The 1st female Marine expeditionary force sergeant major is on her way
For the first time, a female Marine will serve as the top enlisted adviser to a three-star general, the Corps announced Wednesday. Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, now the senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was selected on Nov. 22 to be the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, the Pacific-focused force based in Okinawa, Japan. She tentatively is scheduled to assume the role in July 2023.
At least 45 Australian soldiers died by suicide in over 20 years after PoW training, inquiry told
At least 45 Australian soldiers who attended the “Prisoners of War” training to deal with potentially being captured and tortured, took their own lives afterward, an inquiry was told on Wednesday.Colonel Simon Dowse from the Defence School of Intelligence told the Royal Commission into Defence and Veterans Suicide that the force’s conduct after capture (CAC) courses were designed to help members cope if taken hostage, according to the Australian Associated Press.The course is mandated before international deployment.During the third day of the public hearing in Wagga Wagga city, Mr Dowse said that to his knowledge no Australian Defence Forces...
defensenews.com
US Army makes largest helicopter award in 40 years
UPDATE - This story has been updated to clarify how the legacy fleet will be replaced with Future Vertical Lift aircraft. WASHINGTON — Textron’s Bell has won the U.S. Army’s competition to build the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft, the service’s largest helicopter procurement decision in 40 years.
MilitaryTimes
Retired officer guilty for entering Senate in military gear on Jan. 6
A Texas Air Force veteran was convicted in federal court this week after he entered the Senate chamber wearing military gear during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the Department of Justice. Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock, 55, from Grapevine, Texas, was found...
A Green Beret Commander on the War in Afghanistan, “Retrograde” and Those Still Left Behind
Green Beret Lieutenant Colonel Matthew A. Chaney had no idea when he took over the 3rd Battalion, 10 Special Forces Group, that he’d command the last special forces unit of the War in Afghanistan. Despite an an active career with the Green Berets, and a military service that began...
4 sailors at Virginia naval center die by apparent suicide in a month
The Navy and local authorities are investigating the suspected suicide deaths of four sailors all assigned to the same ship maintenance center in Norfolk, Virginia, in the span of less than a month. All four were assigned to Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) at Naval Station Norfolk, the Navy confirmed...
Defense One
Ending COVID-Vax Mandate Would Divide Troops into Two Classes, Navy Secretary Says
If Congress abolishes the military’s vaccine mandate, the Navy would be forced to separate sailors into two groups, the service’s top civilian said Tuesday. “Unquestionably, it will create almost two classes of citizens in our services: those that can’t deploy and those that can deploy. And that creates all sorts of problems,” Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said at the America’s Future Fleet Symposium in Arlington, Virginia. “Let's make sure we understand the secondary consequences of our actions.”
defensenews.com
Army buildings need work, but these two bases need the most
To renovate and modernize just a portion of the more than half a million structures the Army owns and operates would cost $34 billion. Clearing the maintenance backlog alone will require $19 billion. A significant chunk of the work is needed at facilities on Fort Bragg, North Carolina and at...
MilitaryTimes
Remains of Army Air Forces private, WWII POW identified
BOSTON (AP) — An American service member who survived the notorious Bataan Death March during World War II but later died in a Japanese prisoner of war camp has finally been accounted for, military officials announced on December 2. The remains of Army Air Forces Pvt. Joseph E. Lescaut,...
Exclusive: The Making of the U.S. Military's New Stealth Bomber
The success of the B-21 Raider may determine whether the U.S. retains an advantage over its global rivals or saddles taxpayers with another gold-plated budget-buster
Aerial Pics Show Thousands of US Troops Storm Colorado Hill in Powerful Vietnam War Tribute
Thursday was a day filled with gratitude as families across the United States gathered together to celebrate Thanksgiving. A day later, thousands of U.S. soldiers expressed gratitude in a different way. Soldiers stormed a Colorado hilltop on Friday in tribute to the hundreds of American soldiers killed during one of the bloodied battles of the Vietnam War.
