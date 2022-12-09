ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Chasse, LA

Michael Thomas teams up with non-profit to give back to 15 families this holiday season

By Ka'Cell El-Mansura
 3 days ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The non-profit “Pay Away the Layaway” and Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas teamed up to spread holiday cheer at the Belle Chasse Naval Air Station.

On Thursday (Dec. 8), fifteen holiday layaway balances were covered in full.

” It’s about how many people I can impact, affect and help. It’s just really truly what it’s all about and I’m honored to be in the position to help you guys, to do this for you guys and give you guys something for the holidays, ” said Thomas.

