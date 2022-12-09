ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 93.1

12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to

Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Schmidt from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Schmidt — from the SPCA of East Texas. Schmidt is a lab-mix with an estimated birth date of Oct. 22, 2022. A good Samaritan brought him to the SPCA of East Texas when he was only 3-weeks-old. Schmidt is SO sweet and social, and he loves everyone he meets. He will make a loving companion for someone and we cannot wait to find him the right home!
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

SPCA of East Texas: Atticus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to help 13-week-old Mastiff and Boxer mix, Atticus, find his forever home. Atticus was given to a Good Samaritan to hold when the owner ran off and abandoned him. He has an issue with his eye, but a vet has since tried to surgically fix this and it has so far helped. Atticus loves everyone and would be perfect for a home with other animals.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Ruby's announces new location in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired in August 2022. A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is continuing to grow. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant will be opening a fourth location in Jacksonville. The restaurant announced the new establishment in a Facebook post, with owner Ruby Abarca holding up...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

Longview Mayor Andy Mack hospitalized

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The mayor of Longview, Andy Mack, reported on Facebook that he was hospitalized on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Mack said in his post that a severe headache he described as “unbearable” led him to seek medical advice and underwent an MRI. The testing results led...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead, 1 injured after Tyler crash

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead and another is injured after an early morning crash on CR 384 in Tyler. Officials with DPS said the car was carrying two passengers when it struck a tree. One person was killed in the crash, and another was transported to UT Health Tyler. The call came […]
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Tyler nonprofit to give away Christmas trees for community

After raising a significant amount of money during its inaugural year, Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village will now allow East Texans to take home one of its fresh evergreen trees for free. High quality Nordmann and Noble fir trees are available to take home beginning Sunday and lasting until Friday, or...
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
KSST Radio

Update from OSBI on Missing Caitlyn Rose Case

The investigation into Caitlin’s disappearance is ongoing. We are still looking for her and anyone with information should contact us at (800) 522-8017 or email [email protected]. On August 5, 2022, Caitlyn Rose Case was traveling from Hoama, La to Colorado. Her journey brought her near Sulphur Springs and...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Come ‘Pick it Up!’ Kilgore, TX Police Found ‘Your’ Cocaine at Local Store

Recently, the Kilgore, Texas Police posted a humorous, yet concerning announcement on their public Facebook page. Apparently, someone who decided to do a little shopping last weekend at the Atwood's Ranch and Home Supply location at 1811 US-259 BUS in Kilgore brought a little extra something along with them. And someone seems to have lost that little extra something along the way.
KILGORE, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

WOW, People are Going CRAZY Over a New Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, TX

Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

PHOTOS: Rose City Farmers Market

Rose City Farmers Market vendors donned Christmas hats and other festive attire for the Saturday market at ETX Brewing Co. The event offered fresh produce and other items such as herbs, wood-oven breads, pastries, granola, jams, pickles, cheese, artisans and more for Christmas shoppers. The event is a family and...
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

Carthage is the talk of the town, all eyes set on 9th ring

CARTHAGE Texas, (KETK) — It’s official, the Carthage Bulldogs are gearing up for state this Friday. They’ll take on Wimberley at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the 4A division two state championship. The Carthage community is excited for the team to take another run at the state...
CARTHAGE, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073kissfmtexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy