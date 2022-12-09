ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

RMT's London Underground workers vote to continue strike action

The RMT union's London Underground workers have voted to renew their mandate for industrial action for another six months. Some 94% of members voted in favour, based on a turnout of 52%, in the dispute over jobs and pensions. The union said it would now consider its options and had...
BBC

Ipswich: Brewdog pulls out of Waterfront bar bid

Scottish craft beer brewery and pub operator Brewdog has pulled out of a deal to open its first Suffolk venue. The company had planned to take over a former cafe at the Stoke Bridge end of Ipswich's Waterfront. Planning permission was granted in February and Brewdog said it would spend...
The Independent

Royal Mail strike - live: Postal workers hold rally in London as walkout causes delays

Thousands of Royal Mail workers have gathered for a rally in Parliament Square after walking out in the first of a series of strikes in the run-up to Christmas. The area outside parliament was filled with postal workers in pink fluorescent jackets from the Communication Workers Union, who earlier said 15,000 Royal Mail workers were expected to attend the rally. CWU claims Royal Mail imposed a 2 per cent pay increase on members without consultation, with general secretary Dave Ward saying that the organisation is “refusing” to treat employees with respect."Postal workers want to get on with serving the...
Daily Mail

Up to 115,000 postal workers will walk out tomorrow and Friday in row over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' in bid to avert strike

Up to 115,00 postal workers will strike tomorrow and Thursday over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' to avert the next 48-hour strike. The walk out by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - which represents postal workers - comes after Royal...
The Independent

Christmas flight fears as airlines expected to make cancellations ahead of Border Force strike

For many British families, Christmas 2022 was expected to be the first festive season for three years when they could plan a winter escape or a family visit overseas. Covid travel restrictions have now almost all been lifted – but now there is the fear that many passengers could find their flights cancelled ahead of a strike by staff at UK Border Force.Members of the PCS union who check passports at six UK airports will walk out in a dispute over pay, pensions and job security for eight of the last nine days of the year: 23-26 and 28-31 December...
BBC

Family pay tribute to 'beautiful' man found dead on A52

The family of a man who was found dead on a dual carriageway has paid tribute to their "kind and thoughtful" son who would "light up any room he entered". Lachlan Regan's body was found on the A52 in Derby at about 23:10 GMT on 3 December. The 19-year-old was...
BBC

Boys tried to break York pond ice as they stood on it

Four boys have been advised on their "life choices" after they were spotted trying to smash the ice on a frozen pond as they stood on it, police said. The incident, in York's Rowntree Park, came on the day four children were pulled from a lake in Solihull, West Midlands. Three of them later died.
BBC

Azeem Rafiq 'driven out of country' since speaking out on racism

Azeem Rafiq says he has "been driven out of the country" by "threats and abuse" since "opening his heart out" about racism at Yorkshire. Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, as he did at the end of 2021, Rafiq said media coverage had fuelled threats to his family.
The Independent

Disabled grandmother accuses coach firm of ‘discrimination’ after mobility scooter row

A disabled grandmother has accused a coach company of “discrimination” after they refused to allow her on the bus with her mobility scooter.Lesley McMaster was travelling to visit her grandchildren when Nu-Venture staff told her she couldn’t get on the bus with the scooter.The driver allegedly told her she was “too heavy” and that it was down to his discretion to let her on, while she was weighed down with shopping for her poorly daughter and grandchildren.She was forced to drive 1.5 miles on the scooter – the size of a double buggy – in pouring rain.Normally, the grandmother from...
BBC

Wisbech hotel will not be used to house migrants, council told

A council has welcomed the news that the Home Office will not be placing migrants in a town hotel. Fenland District Council was informed last month that the government planned to house migrants in the 45-room Elme Hall Hotel in Wisbech. The local authority objected, claiming the building - and...
BBC

Doncaster man Steven Ling kicked thief to death in pub car park

A father-of-four who kicked to death a man he caught breaking into his car has said he is "devastated and ashamed" by his actions. Steven Ling, 38, told Sheffield Crown Court he was "panicking" and "scared" when he attacked Mateusz Chojnowski, 28, behind a Doncaster pub. Mr Chojnowski died of...
BBC

Covid: Jack Last died as result of AstraZeneca vaccine – coroner

A man died of a blood clot that was a "direct result" of having the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner said. Jack Last, 27, from Stowmarket, was vaccinated on 30 March 2021 and a week later was admitted to hospital after experiencing headaches and sickness. A scan on 10 April...
BBC

Doncaster: Danger warning after footprints spotted on frozen lake

People have risked their lives by ignoring warnings and playing on frozen lakes in South Yorkshire, the fire service has said. Fire crews said they were "very concerned" by signs of activity on one icy lake in Arksey, Doncaster. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Despite our warnings, photos...
BBC

Hull: Police appeal after girl pushed into icy lake

Following an incident in which a young girl was pushed into an icy lake in Hull, police have appealed for more information about what happened. The girl, 11, was playing with her sister and friends when a boy pushed her into the lake at East Park at about 15:30 GMT on Friday, police said.

