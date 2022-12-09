Read full article on original website
More than 1,000 rail cleaning staff to strike over pay
RMT boss, Mick Lynch, hails ‘historic result’ after cleaner members of the union vote in favour of action
Homelessness charity Shelter’s staff start ‘unprecedented’ two-week strike
More than 600 staff set to walk out over pay, with Unite saying some workers worried about becoming homeless themselves
BBC
RMT's London Underground workers vote to continue strike action
The RMT union's London Underground workers have voted to renew their mandate for industrial action for another six months. Some 94% of members voted in favour, based on a turnout of 52%, in the dispute over jobs and pensions. The union said it would now consider its options and had...
BBC
Ipswich: Brewdog pulls out of Waterfront bar bid
Scottish craft beer brewery and pub operator Brewdog has pulled out of a deal to open its first Suffolk venue. The company had planned to take over a former cafe at the Stoke Bridge end of Ipswich's Waterfront. Planning permission was granted in February and Brewdog said it would spend...
Royal Mail strike - live: Postal workers hold rally in London as walkout causes delays
Thousands of Royal Mail workers have gathered for a rally in Parliament Square after walking out in the first of a series of strikes in the run-up to Christmas. The area outside parliament was filled with postal workers in pink fluorescent jackets from the Communication Workers Union, who earlier said 15,000 Royal Mail workers were expected to attend the rally. CWU claims Royal Mail imposed a 2 per cent pay increase on members without consultation, with general secretary Dave Ward saying that the organisation is “refusing” to treat employees with respect."Postal workers want to get on with serving the...
Up to 115,000 postal workers will walk out tomorrow and Friday in row over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' in bid to avert strike
Up to 115,00 postal workers will strike tomorrow and Thursday over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' to avert the next 48-hour strike. The walk out by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - which represents postal workers - comes after Royal...
Christmas flight fears as airlines expected to make cancellations ahead of Border Force strike
For many British families, Christmas 2022 was expected to be the first festive season for three years when they could plan a winter escape or a family visit overseas. Covid travel restrictions have now almost all been lifted – but now there is the fear that many passengers could find their flights cancelled ahead of a strike by staff at UK Border Force.Members of the PCS union who check passports at six UK airports will walk out in a dispute over pay, pensions and job security for eight of the last nine days of the year: 23-26 and 28-31 December...
About 4,000 trains to be cancelled daily over Christmas, even after strikes
About 4,000 trains will be cancelled daily even after next week’s strikes, with services on some routes cut for almost a month, as operators wrestle with the full impact of the RMT overtime ban. Passengers had already been warned that the railway would grind to a halt next week...
BBC
Family pay tribute to 'beautiful' man found dead on A52
The family of a man who was found dead on a dual carriageway has paid tribute to their "kind and thoughtful" son who would "light up any room he entered". Lachlan Regan's body was found on the A52 in Derby at about 23:10 GMT on 3 December. The 19-year-old was...
BBC
Boys tried to break York pond ice as they stood on it
Four boys have been advised on their "life choices" after they were spotted trying to smash the ice on a frozen pond as they stood on it, police said. The incident, in York's Rowntree Park, came on the day four children were pulled from a lake in Solihull, West Midlands. Three of them later died.
Royal Mail workers begin wave of pre-Christmas strikes
Thousands of striking staff head to Westminster for protest outside parliament over conditions and pay
BBC
Azeem Rafiq 'driven out of country' since speaking out on racism
Azeem Rafiq says he has "been driven out of the country" by "threats and abuse" since "opening his heart out" about racism at Yorkshire. Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, as he did at the end of 2021, Rafiq said media coverage had fuelled threats to his family.
Disabled grandmother accuses coach firm of ‘discrimination’ after mobility scooter row
A disabled grandmother has accused a coach company of “discrimination” after they refused to allow her on the bus with her mobility scooter.Lesley McMaster was travelling to visit her grandchildren when Nu-Venture staff told her she couldn’t get on the bus with the scooter.The driver allegedly told her she was “too heavy” and that it was down to his discretion to let her on, while she was weighed down with shopping for her poorly daughter and grandchildren.She was forced to drive 1.5 miles on the scooter – the size of a double buggy – in pouring rain.Normally, the grandmother from...
BBC
Wisbech hotel will not be used to house migrants, council told
A council has welcomed the news that the Home Office will not be placing migrants in a town hotel. Fenland District Council was informed last month that the government planned to house migrants in the 45-room Elme Hall Hotel in Wisbech. The local authority objected, claiming the building - and...
BBC
Doncaster man Steven Ling kicked thief to death in pub car park
A father-of-four who kicked to death a man he caught breaking into his car has said he is "devastated and ashamed" by his actions. Steven Ling, 38, told Sheffield Crown Court he was "panicking" and "scared" when he attacked Mateusz Chojnowski, 28, behind a Doncaster pub. Mr Chojnowski died of...
BBC
Covid: Jack Last died as result of AstraZeneca vaccine – coroner
A man died of a blood clot that was a "direct result" of having the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner said. Jack Last, 27, from Stowmarket, was vaccinated on 30 March 2021 and a week later was admitted to hospital after experiencing headaches and sickness. A scan on 10 April...
Christmas disruption at the UK Border – PCS Union calls its workers out on strike
For those who live in the UK and are suffering the squeeze thanks to various factors, striking is always the last option. It seems that the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) – which represents the UK Border staff has chosen industrial action over the festive period. Don’t expect...
The Munro SUV was born in the Scottish Highlands and is coming to the USA
The Munro Mk_1 SUV will be exported to the U.S. from Scotland starting next year. The all-electric model is a heavy truck designed for extreme off-roading.
BBC
Doncaster: Danger warning after footprints spotted on frozen lake
People have risked their lives by ignoring warnings and playing on frozen lakes in South Yorkshire, the fire service has said. Fire crews said they were "very concerned" by signs of activity on one icy lake in Arksey, Doncaster. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Despite our warnings, photos...
BBC
Hull: Police appeal after girl pushed into icy lake
Following an incident in which a young girl was pushed into an icy lake in Hull, police have appealed for more information about what happened. The girl, 11, was playing with her sister and friends when a boy pushed her into the lake at East Park at about 15:30 GMT on Friday, police said.
