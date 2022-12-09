ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
guitar.com

Tom Delonge shows off Fender Custom Shop Starcaster for Blink-182

Tom Delonge, who recently reunited with Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker in Blink-182, has given fans a first-look at a new Fender Custom Shop Starcaster that’s in development. Delonge called the semi-hollow model the “Blink-182 guitar 2.0” in his Instagram post today (9 December). The Starcaster appears...
guitar.com

Tony Iommi asks fans not to fall for fake ‘signed’ guitars sold online

Think twice before you pull the trigger on the next Tony Iommi ‘signed’ guitar for the master himself has warned that many of those aren’t actually autographed by him at all. The Black Sabbath legend took to his personal social media to remind fans not to fall...
Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars

The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
guitar.com

Polyphia’s Tim Henson praises TikTok for getting Gen Z to appreciate guitar music

Tim Henson has spoken out on the influence that TikTok is having on the younger generations – praising the platform as allowing guitarists to gather momentum without having to resort to gimmicks. The Polyphia guitarist was speaking to Loudwire as part of a new interview on Friday (8 December)...
Guitar World Magazine

Harley Benton pays tribute to Keith Richards’ Fender “Micawber” Telecaster with $253 ash-bodied model

The TE-53KR BL nods to the Rolling Stones guitarist's '50s Fender Tele, which was the force behind some of the band's biggest open-tuning tracks. Not too long ago, Harley Benton sought to tempt Jim Root fans by unveiling the JA-20HH Active SBK – a stealthy, $166 offset that looked to be modeled after the Slipknot axeslinger’s Fender Jazzmaster signature guitar.
American Songwriter

Peter Frampton Sells Music Catalog to BMG

BMG has acquired the rights to Peter Frampton’s publishing catalog. The financial terms of the deal were undisclosed. The deal covers Frampton’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, and sideman revenue streams, and neighboring rights, spanning the 72-year-old artist’s entire musical career from the later ’60s through his 17th album, All Blues, in 2019 and his hits, including “Show Me the Way,” “Baby, I Love Your Way,” and “Do You Feel Like We Do.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy