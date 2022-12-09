ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Exponent

NFL insights: Week 14 odds, props and picks

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03lmlH_0jdIc5kF00
Nov 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

From an opening line of 14.5, the Cowboys are pushing the largest spread in the NFL this season to three-touchdown territory for Sunday's home game with the Houston Texans.

The number could continue to climb and make Dallas a historically large favorite.

That's because the Texans are strangers to the end zone with seven total touchdowns in the past five games. The Cowboys?

Let's just say they don't have that problem. Dallas scored eight touchdowns last week against the Indianapolis Colts.

The last NFL team favored by 18 was the Arizona Cardinals last season against ... the Houston Texans. Arizona covered -18 with a 31-5 victory over the Texans, who also lost as 17.5-point dogs to the Bills (40-0) in 2021.

Here's a look at a few other numbers that might catch your eye entering Week 14:

--Dallas -4, first quarter spread, vs Houston (-110 at FanDuel)

The Cowboys aren't killer in the first quarter, but Dallas does have 31 points in the first quarter in five games since Dak Prescott's return from a thumb injury. Houston has 20 points in the first quarter -- total -- in 12 games in 2022.

--Chiefs TE Travis Kelce over 6.5 receptions vs. Broncos (-105 at Caesars)

Kelce has 90 career receptions in 15 games against the Broncos and was limited to eight total catches the past two weeks.

--Steelers QB Kenny Pickett over 0.5 interceptions (-108 at Caesars)

Teams aren't running the ball against the Ravens since LB Roquan Smith arrived. With a secondary featuring Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey and safety Marcus Williams, Pickett's four-game streak without an interception is in peril.

--Chargers vs Dolphins over 51.5 total points (-110 at BetMGM) and four or more first-half touchdowns (+170 at Caesars Sportsbook)

The over hit in 80 percent of Miami's last five games and 60 percent of Los Angeles' last 10.

--Bills -6 first-half spread vs. NYJ (-110 at FanDuel)

Buffalo put 10 points or more on the board in the second quarter alone in seven of the past eight games and had 14 first-half points against the Jets in the previous meeting this season. Only one of the Bills' past eight opponents topped 10 points (Detroit, 14) in the first half. The Vikings had 20 points against the Jets in the first half last week, the third time in four games New York allowed double digits in the opening two quarters. The Jets have 12 total first-quarter points against the Bills in the past seven meetings.

--Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill alternate yardage total, over 124.5 yards (+145 at DraftKings)

Second in the NFL in yards from scrimmage, Hill has 140-plus receiving yards six times in 12 games this season. Last December against the Chargers (then as a WR for the Chiefs), Hill went bonkers: 12 catches for 148 yards, touchdown. Also see: Chargers injury report.

--Browns RB Nick Chubb over 74.5 rushing yards (-110 at DraftKings)

Chubb has 35 "big play" runs this season, which is any carry resulting in a gain of 10-plus yards. He's historically stellar in the division matchup with over 100 yards rushing in three of the past four meetings with the Bengals.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

Patriots at Cardinals: MNF Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are in desperation mode as they entertain the New England Patriots on Monday night at Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals (4-8) sit three games behind the NFC's final playoff spot with five contests remaining, and only the Chicago Bears have fewer victories in the conference. Coming off its bye, Arizona has lost two straight games and six of its past eight.
ARIZONA STATE
The Exponent

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray carted off with non-contact knee injury

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off with a knee injury on the third play from scrimmage of Monday night's game against the visiting New England Patriots. The Cardinals said Murray was questionable to return. Murray was injured on a play in which he dropped back to pass and...
The Exponent

Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could return in Week 16

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be out until Week 16 due to a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, ESPN reported Sunday. That would put his return on Christmas Eve at home against the Atlanta Falcons. Jackson sustained the injury last Sunday in the Ravens' win over...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Exponent

Jets QB Mike White (ribs) day-to-day

New York Jets quarterback Mike White is day-to-day with a rib injury sustained in the 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday. White took a pair of shots to his midsection Sunday and briefly left the game each time before returning. He was taken to a Buffalo-area hospital after the game as what Saleh called a "precaution" but was able to return to New York with the team.
NEW YORK STATE
The Exponent

49ers star WR Deebo Samuel (ankle) carted off

San Francisco 49ers hybrid wide receiver Deebo Samuel sustained a left ankle injury during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Santa Clara, Calif. Samuel was injured after his leg bent awkwardly underneath him while being tackled on a 3-yard run, a play that...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Exponent

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (concussion) exits vs. Chiefs

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson departed Sunday's 34-28 home loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter due to a concussion. Wilson was injured while scrambling for 14 yards to the Kansas City 2-yard line and took a hard hit from Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark with just more than 12 minutes remaining in the contest. Denver players immediately signaled for the training staff.
DENVER, CO
The Exponent

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota (knee) likely headed to IR

Quarterback Marcus Mariota is expected to be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Monday. The move comes after what Smith said was a "performance based decision" to make Mariota the backup and start rookie Desmond Ridder. "I have a lot of...
ATLANTA, GA
The Exponent

Report: Tom Brady considering 'all options' for 2023

"All options are on the table" for Tom Brady in 2023, NFL Network reported Sunday. The report cited multiple sources close to the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. One of the options presumably includes joining his favorite team growing up -- the same team Brady faces Sunday as the Bucs (6-6) visit the San Francisco 49ers (8-4) in a battle of division leaders.
TAMPA, FL
The Exponent

Commanders activate backup QB Carson Wentz from IR

The Washington Commanders activated Carson Wentz from injured reserve Monday to serve as Taylor Heinicke's primary backup. Wentz landed on IR on Oct. 22 and was designated to return to practice Nov. 23. He hasn't played since sustaining a fractured ring finger on his right (throwing) hand in a Week 6 win at Chicago. The injury required surgery.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy