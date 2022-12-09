Read full article on original website
These new double-neck guitars are unlike any other model on the market
Busuyi Guitars has unveiled a new range of double-neck models, set to turn heads and open up a whole new world of configuration combinations. While double-neck models are far from a new idea in the world of guitar, the latest design by Busuyi is a far stretch from the classic models most commonly associated with Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and Rush’s Alex Lifeson.
Watch Pantera cover Black Sabbath, deliver ‘Vulgar Display’ hits at first show in 21 years
Pantera headlined the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico yesterday (December 2), marking their first live performance in more than 21 years. The groove-metal pioneers’ comeback was announced in July, when surviving members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) signed a deal to reunite the band for a tour. Joining them on guitars and drums, respectively, would be Zakk Wylde (best known as the frontman of Black Label Society and longtime bandmate of Ozzy Osbourne) and Charlie Benante (of Anthrax).
Victory Amps V1 The Sheriff Overdrive Pedal review: The new sheriff in town offers up an interesting premise
It seems like everyone and their mum is doing the ‘amp-in-a-box’ trick nowadays and Victory Amps recently unveiled their lineup of classic amp-inspired stompboxes. Designed in collaboration with British boutique builder ThorpyFX, it appears this is another iteration of a big amp gone small – but hold that thought, because these pedals aren’t quite what you might first think.
Polyphia’s Tim Henson praises TikTok for getting Gen Z to appreciate guitar music
Tim Henson has spoken out on the influence that TikTok is having on the younger generations – praising the platform as allowing guitarists to gather momentum without having to resort to gimmicks. The Polyphia guitarist was speaking to Loudwire as part of a new interview on Friday (8 December)...
