guitar.com

These new double-neck guitars are unlike any other model on the market

Busuyi Guitars has unveiled a new range of double-neck models, set to turn heads and open up a whole new world of configuration combinations. While double-neck models are far from a new idea in the world of guitar, the latest design by Busuyi is a far stretch from the classic models most commonly associated with Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and Rush’s Alex Lifeson.
NME

Watch Pantera cover Black Sabbath, deliver ‘Vulgar Display’ hits at first show in 21 years

Pantera headlined the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico yesterday (December 2), marking their first live performance in more than 21 years. The groove-metal pioneers’ comeback was announced in July, when surviving members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) signed a deal to reunite the band for a tour. Joining them on guitars and drums, respectively, would be Zakk Wylde (best known as the frontman of Black Label Society and longtime bandmate of Ozzy Osbourne) and Charlie Benante (of Anthrax).
Loudwire

10 Rock + Metal Guitarists Who Owe A Lot to Jimi Hendrix

November 27 would’ve been Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday if the legendary guitarist had lived to see the day rather than tragically becoming a member of the mythical 27 Club. He passed far before his time in 1970, having been in the limelight for just a few years but leaving an incredible legacy in his wake.
guitar.com

Victory Amps V1 The Sheriff Overdrive Pedal review: The new sheriff in town offers up an interesting premise

It seems like everyone and their mum is doing the ‘amp-in-a-box’ trick nowadays and Victory Amps recently unveiled their lineup of classic amp-inspired stompboxes. Designed in collaboration with British boutique builder ThorpyFX, it appears this is another iteration of a big amp gone small – but hold that thought, because these pedals aren’t quite what you might first think.
guitar.com

Polyphia’s Tim Henson praises TikTok for getting Gen Z to appreciate guitar music

Tim Henson has spoken out on the influence that TikTok is having on the younger generations – praising the platform as allowing guitarists to gather momentum without having to resort to gimmicks. The Polyphia guitarist was speaking to Loudwire as part of a new interview on Friday (8 December)...
Rolling Stone

Alex G Strips Down Album Tracks and Deep Cuts for NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance

Alex G is a man of few words — at least outside of his songwriting. The musician made his NPR Tiny Desk concert debut with a four-song set backed by a four-piece band and was content to let the music speak for itself. “I don’t have a lot to say,” he shared briefly at one point during the concert before launching into a song. Alex G’s set chronologically began with back-to-back offerings from his ninth studio album God Save the Animals, released in September. The studio recordings of both “Runner” and “Miracles” toggle between energetic rock performance and heartfelt serenity,...

