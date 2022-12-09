Read full article on original website
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Former Florida State linebacker taking first visit since entering transfer portal
The former Seminole announced the news on social media on Sunday morning.
Former Flyer named UD’s new head football coach
Andrews, 47, was a three-year letter-winner at defensive back for the university and during his four years, the Flyers were a combined 37-5 including the undefeated 1996 season.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky offers Penn State defensive end transfer Davon Townley
Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats are hitting the transfer portal as they look to fill out the roster for 2023. Penn State transfer defensive end Davon Townley has only been in the transfer portal for a few days, but he has already received several offers. According to CatsPause, One...
Penn State trending towards finishing the 2023 class on a high note
247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong shares his latest recruiting scoop from the past weekend.
UC Wide Receiver Opts Out Of 2022 Fenway Bowl
The Bearcats receiver ranks are thinning by the day for next week's game.
victorybellrings.com
Predicting who will be Penn State Football’s transfer portal additions
Penn State Football will use the transfer portal to add to what should be a loaded 2023 roster. The transfer portal has never been this full with as much talent as it is right now, and Penn State Football is trying to take advantage of that. The Nittany Lions are...
bannersontheparkway.com
Xavier nearly gives away the Crosstown Shootout, Wes Miller won't let them
In a rivalry game on the road, it is vital to get out to a good start to take the opposing fans out of it. Xavier came out in the first Crosstown Shootout played with fans at Fifth Third Arena since 2018 and did just that. The Musketeers dominated the first half with swarming defense and relentless, surgical offense to storm to a commanding lead. Everything Xavier has done well this season was on display. Cincinnati looked absolutely clueless as to how to generate offense against a Xavier squad that seemed to pick up where they left off defensively against West Virginia. When Jack Nunge (18/3/3) cashed out on a jumper to put Xavier up 13-1 after less than 4 minutes had been played, it was easy to see this one being another laugher, following on from last season's almost effortless surrender by UC. The Bearcats would present little fightback in the first 20 minutes, only getting back within single digits momentarily before another Xavier offensive avalanche, this on capped by an Adam Kunkel (6/2/2) three from staggering range. Souley Boum (21/6/3) would account for 13 of Xavier's 41 points in the opening frame and Zach Freemantle's (14/12/3) tip in would stretch Xavier's lead to 17, the largest of the game, heading into the half.
Will we see much snow this December?
December 1st marks the beginning of “Meteorological” winter and it is one of our snowiest months. Brandon has a look at what you can expect to see this month.
WLWT 5
Hamilton County Jail Services Officers fired, arrested for separate offenses
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two people have been dismissed by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office following separate offenses, HCSO announced on Friday. According to officials, Cody Hunley, 36, recently experienced a mental health crisis while working and, as a result, damaged computer equipment. During the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office...
Two HCSO jail services officers terminated, charged with felonies
Two Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies have been dismissed from their jobs as jail services officers and will face charges.
