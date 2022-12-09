Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana Senate accepting applications for page program
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate is now accepting applications for the 2023 senate page program, according to state Sen. Dr. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo. Through the full-day program, students in grades 6-12 tour Indiana’s Statehouse, listen to debates and help staff with age-appropriate tasks. Students also have the opportunity to meet their state senator.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Home repair program gets state funding
State Department of Community and Economic Development Acting Secretary Neil Weaver announced that county governments across Pennsylvania can apply for funds through Gov. Tom Wolf’s new $120 million Whole-Home Repairs Program, which opened Monday, utilizing COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act funding. “We’re pleased to announce that DCED is now...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lawmaker says Illinois has work to do for better senior care
(The Center Square) – While Gov. J.B. Pritzker touted his accomplishments during an event that benefits senior citizens, one state lawmaker says Illinois is not doing enough. The Chicago Housing Authority held the event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Wacker Drive in Chicago over the weekend. The annual...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Youngkin sets date for Virginia special election
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday a special election following the death of U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Virginia, will be Feb. 21. The election will fill Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, which was held by McEachin from 2017 until his death Nov. 28. McEachin died from complications of colorectal cancer less than three weeks after winning re-election, as previously reported by The Center Square. McEachin’s funeral was in Richmond last week.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Republicans insiders question direction of party in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG — Republicans inside and outside Pennsylvania government say that despite a disastrous midterm election, they don’t see signs that the party is shifting its electoral or governing strategies away from contentious social issues like restricting abortion. Some party insiders say that trend is a bad sign for...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Under the chandeliers: Yudichak completes dream of serving in state legislature
John Yudichak feels blessed to have served 24 years in the state Legislature, crediting his coal miner ancestors and their work ethic with paving the way for him to become a power broker in the Pennsylvania Capitol. “They worked underground so I could work under the chandeliers. I’m a very...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana sports wagers close to all-time record in November
Football, basketball and World Cup soccer spurred Hoosiers to bet nearly a half-billion dollars on sporting events in November — coming close to breaking the all-time monthly record for sports wagering in Indiana. Data released Monday by the Indiana Gaming Commission show Indiana casinos and their online sports wagering...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund Awards $344,753
The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board awarded $344,753 to 21 grant projects around the state at their recent grant review meeting. Awards were given to a wide variety of projects, including historic preservation, archaeological research, theatre and music programming, public art, museum exhibits, and educational programming. Below is a complete listing of awards by county.
KPVI Newschannel 6
'Spirit of Idaho Women': New Idaho State Capitol sculpture honors women's suffrage, leadership
BOISE — Women in Idaho were granted the right to vote 24 years before women in the U.S. were granted that same right under the 19th Amendment. But it was not without struggle. The idea was first floated in 1871 by Democratic House Member Joseph Williams Morgan, but died without enough support, said Idaho First Lady, Teresa Little. By 1894, women such as Abigail Scott Dunaway had advocated for women to have the vote, and Idaho’s Legislature passed a constitutional amendment for review during the next election, Little said.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cass County has season's first flu death in area
OMAHA -- Sarpy/Cass Health Department officials on Friday reported that jurisdiction’s first influenza-related death of the season. The person who died was a Cass County man over age 65. “This is a sad reminder that flu can cause serious illness,” Sarah Schram, Sarpy/Cass health director, said in a statement....
KPVI Newschannel 6
PROPERTY TAX RELIEF: Could this be the year Idaho homeowners get help?
BOISE — After three record income-tax cuts in two years, it’s time for Idaho this year to turn to property tax relief, according to Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle. Grow has spent the last eight months meeting and negotiating with an array of other lawmakers, experts and stakeholders to try to come up with a major property tax relief proposal for Idaho homeowners, and he’s hopeful his latest draft bill, in addition to at least two others that are in the works, can be a big focus of the upcoming legislative session that convenes Jan. 9.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Deaths among pregnant women in Idaho more than doubled in 2020
Originally published Dec. 12 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal Mortality Review Committee report published Friday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The review committee, which includes obstetricians, nurses, midwives, medical examiners and other professionals...
KPVI Newschannel 6
UNT program scores $13 million grant to help businesses hire, promote workers with disabilities
In the future, federal and state programs that help businesses hire employees with disabilities for less than minimum wage will likely end. The University of North Texas' Workplace Inclusion & Sustainable Employment group just landed a five-year grant from the Texas Workforce Commission for $12.7 million to help North Texas businesses to make more room for those employees. The program's partnership with the commission will create Texas Beacons of Excellence, a program that will lead workers with disabilities into better-paying jobs with more opportunities for advancement.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska hospital leaders sound alarm on hospital capacity
Leaders from Lincoln and Omaha hospitals are sounding the alarm about capacity in the face of a "tripledemic" of illnesses caused by COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus. "Our hospitals are entering a very challenging time, and quite frankly, we need Nebraskans to help us with it," said Jeremy Nordquist,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Juul to pay settlement for targeting youth
Harrisburg, Pa. — The maker of an e-cigarette company must pay $38.8 million to Pennsylvania, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Monday. The settlement with JUUL Labs is for violating Pennsylvania’s Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law and jeopardizing the health of Pennsylvanians, in particular the young people that JUUL targeted with their products.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fraudsters show vulnerability of Georgia's unemployment benefit system
(The Center Square) — Federal charges against eight people prosecutors say conspired to defraud Georgia out of millions of dollars in unemployment benefits shows the potential vulnerability of the state's systems. Georgia officials may find solace in the fact that the state is not alone when it comes to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Interactive Learning Available for Older Adults this Winter
A slate of free interactive online programming, supported by the Wyoming Department of Health and designed to increase activity and wellness among older Wyoming adults, is currently featuring a number of winter holiday options. Jeff Clark, Community Health Section manager with the WDH Aging Division, said the “GetSetUp” digital education...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Most commonly seen birds in Maine
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Maine from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Can't find housing in the Berkshires? Here are four reasons this remains a stubborn problem
Lisa Johnson left Arizona this year to escape an abusive relationship. She moved to the Berkshires, where she has family. But when she tried to find an apartment, she hit a wall. She collects a little more than $900 each month in disability payments from Social Security. She found no...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Approaching winter storm expected to hammer parts of Nebraska with snow, rain
A winter storm moving into the state is expected to drop heavy snow in some parts of western and northern Nebraska and could bring significant rain to the eastern part. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning, while several counties in southwest and central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
