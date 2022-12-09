Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Flames & Maple Leafs Trade History Revisited
The Calgary Flames joined the NHL as the Atlanta Flames in 1972 before moving to Alberta for the start of the 1980 season, becoming the seventh team located north of the border. Over in Ontario, the Toronto Maple Leafs were the only team in the province. They had a built-in rivalry with the Montreal Canadiens from Quebec since both franchises were part of the Original Six era and professional hockey never expanded to the west until the 1960s.
thecomeback.com
NHL player’s angry stick swing goes very wrong
Teammates occasionally run into each other in sports, but it’s stranger to see accidental teammate-on-teammate violence on the bench. That’s what happened in the NHL game between the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators Saturday, though. There, Senators’ defenseman Thomas Chabot swung his stick in anger on the bench, seemingly looking to hit it against the back wall. Instead, he hit teammate Travis Hamonic:
The Hockey Writers
Canucks-Bruins Rivalry Resparked by Chara’s Comments
Another chapter was added to the historic 2011 Stanley Cup Final rivalry between the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins, thanks to allegations made by former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara. On the popular “Games with Names” podcast, he claimed that the Canucks were practicing what order they would hand the Stanley Cup off in if they won. According to the former captain, this was used as bulletin board material and helped the Bruins win the 2011 Stanley Cup. Here is a look at the series of events that have happened since the comments were made.
The Hockey Writers
4 Oilers Bound for the 2023 All-Star Game
There is just over a month and a half until the 2023 NHL All-Star event is held in Florida on Feb. 3 and 4. The conversation will soon ramp up when voting takes place. It’s clear who has performed well and who hasn’t until now, which makes my job a little bit easier in figuring out who should get All-Star consideration for the Edmonton Oilers.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Murray, Nylander, Marner & More
The Toronto Maple Leafs can win ugly. They are also resilient. They proved both with a come-from-behind (several times) overtime win against the Calgary Flames last night (Dec. 10). Granted, there were a few lucky bounces in the mix as well. And, of course, William Nylander showed up with his...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Need to Teach Tough Love to Puljujarvi Before Trading Him
Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft was absolutely on point playing forward Jesse Puljujarvi on the fourth line Friday night in the Oilers’ win over the Minnesota Wild. There are plenty of fans arguing that this is no way to boost the confidence of a player who is clearly fragile and feeling less-than-stellar about his game, but that’s not the first concern Woodcroft, Puljuajrvi’s teammates, or the fans should have. No, Puljujarvi is well past the point where he needs a bit of a confidence boost. He’s broken and there are only two ways to fix him.
The Hockey Writers
5 Best Goalie Acquisitions of 2022 Offseason
Regardless of the reason, whether because a franchise lost their goaltenders to free agency or they explicitly chose to reshape their backend, there was a plethora of transactions centred around the role this past summer. Although not every move has caused the desired ripple effect for the respective roster, some acquisitions already stand out as the type that can propel an organization’s plan in an unparalleled manner.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Notebook: Jenner Sees Progress, Kings 1-3-1 & More
The Columbus Blue Jackets are coming off one of their finer performances of the season Friday night. They held the Calgary Flames to a single goal, which marked the third time 26 games the Blue Jackets held an opponent to one goal. Joonas Korpisalo started the game and stopped all...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ Fabian Lysell Has a Great Opportunity at 2023 WJC
Since being drafted 21st overall in the first round of the 2021 Entry Draft, Fabian Lysell has been at the top of the Boston Bruins prospect list, and rightfully so. Let’s not disregard the fact the Bruins’ prospects pool is one of the worst in the NHL, but there is no debating who the Black and Gold’s top prospect is (from ‘Boston Bruins rank No. 32 in NHL Pipeline Rankings for 2022,’ The Athletic, Aug. 22, 2022).
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Weekly Recap – 12/12/22
Welcome to the Montreal Canadiens weekly recap, where we highlight all the past week’s articles and news from The Hockey Writers. If you missed a report, this is your chance to catch up on all the information, rumours and opinions by the Canadiens’ writing staff. Canadiens Young Defenders...
The Hockey Writers
Lightning’s Randorf and Engblom Make Great Broadcasting Duo
“The Lightning strike in overtime!” exclaimed the Tampa Bay Lightning’s TV play-by-play announcer Dave Randorf. He was calling the game on Dec. 3 that saw Alex Killorn’s shot get past the Toronto Maple Leafs’ goalie with 33 seconds remaining. Lightning games are typically exciting on their own merit, but with the professional and distinguished Randorf, and the expert, spot-on analysis from former NHL player, Brian Engblom, the Bolts have one of the best TV broadcasting duos in the entire league.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens News & Rumors: Monahan, Boeser & More
In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, we’ll look at the return of a Canadiens Holiday tradition and those prospects who have begun their World Junior Championships (WJC) camps while others have not. Former Montreal goaltender Cristobal Huet earned some recognition, and there are indications that significant trade talks have begun among general manager (GM) Kent Hughes and several of his rival GMs.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs & Canucks Could Provide In-Season Blockbuster Deal
Earlier this week, former Toronto Maple Leaf and current media personality Mike Johnson threw out the idea of the Leafs trading for Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat. Now, this is something I could get behind and I agree with Johnson; Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas should inquire on Horvat’s services.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Could Use Barry Fraser Magic at Upcoming NHL Draft
The upcoming 2023 NHL Draft isn’t happening until June 28, 2023 in Nashville, but that hasn’t stopped it from being an important topic of conversation in Oil Country in early December. There was sad news on Dec. 4 when the Edmonton Oilers shared that former head of scouting Barry Fraser passed away at the age of 82 years old. Dec. 4 coincidentally was also the day that the projected first-overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft, Connor Bedard, and his Regina Pats visited Rogers Place where he put up five points in an 8-2 Pats victory over the host Edmonton Oil Kings. Unfortunately, with the Oilers focused on making the playoffs and going far in the postseason in 2022-23, their chances of landing Bedard are nearly impossible.
The Hockey Writers
Slumping Kraken Need to Get Back to Basics
After recording seven consecutive wins, the Seattle Kraken are in the midst of a slump that has seen them drop three games in a row. With a tough road trip underway, they’ll need to figure something out in order to keep pace with a chaotic Pacific Division. The second...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Bad Defense, Buchnevich, Snuggerud, & More
The St. Louis Blues have done nothing in the last few weeks to prove their worth as a playoff contender. Things are not getting better, and the results are showing that. They haven’t won back-to-back games since their seven-game win streak that ended on Nov. 23. This team lacks...
The Hockey Writers
Toronto Maple Leafs Player Profile: Joey Anderson
In light of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ recent call-up of Joey Anderson, we will take a look at the 24-year-old and his career. Joey and his brother Mikey are both professional hockey players, as his brother plays for the Los Angeles Kings. Although Joey has spent the bulk of his professional career in the American Hockey League (AHL), he still has the potential to make the NHL and be a contributor in a bottom-six role.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks
At the time of this writing, the Boston Bruins have a 21-4-1 record and are tied with the New Jersey Devils for the most points in the NHL. Naturally, this means that they will be buyers at the trade deadline, and one team that they should consider doing business with is the San Jose Sharks. It was reported earlier this season (Oct. 27) by Pierre LeBrun that the Sharks are willing to hear offers for anyone but Tomas Hertl, so they are surely set to be sellers. Thus, let’s now look at three trade targets that could make sense for the Bruins.
The Hockey Writers
San Jose Sharks Should Take a Chance on Puljujarvi
The San Jose Sharks are reaching a turning point where they need to start building for the next era of Bay Area hockey. The days of Logan Couture, Erik Karlsson, and even Marc-Edouard Vlasic are nearing their end and it’s time to start developing young players who can replace them effectively. While the Sharks have plenty of young prospects who are starting to fill the farm system, they’ve only played a single rookie this season so far. It appears they want to let those prospects develop slowly and make the move when they’re ready, which is certainly the right approach. Adding a young roster player to the mix would allow them to start a youth movement while not disturbing the prospects’ development. The first name that comes to mind will be a bit of a project, but Jesse Puljujarvi could benefit from a low-pressure environment and San Jose offers exactly that at the moment.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 2022 Draft Class Thriving in Its First Year
After the 2021-22 season ended in an all-too-familiar way for the Toronto Maple Leafs, with a strong regular season and a first-round exit, they headed into the 2022 NHL Draft with the 25th overall pick. General manager Kyle Dubas then used that pick to offload goaltender Petr Mrazek’s contract, shipping both to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for the 38th overall pick.
