Five-star pass rusher, USC target Matayo Uiagalelei is down to 3 schools

The USC Trojans are in the mix for one of the highest-profile recruits in the 2023 class. He’s from Southern California, which should help out the Trojans with his decsion. Five-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei announcing the final three schools in his recruitment.

USC target and Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco ATH Matayo Uiagalelei has cut his list to three schools: Oregon, USC and Ohio State. He is set for a signing day decision.

Matayo Uiagalelei is ranked the No. 28 player in the nation in the 247Sports Composite. He’s a two-way player who would be a top-five player at his position as an edge rusher and a tight end, but is being recruited primarily as an defensive end/pass rusher.

His brother is another former five-star player, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who recently entered the transfer portal and is looking to leave the Clemson Tigers. Some have speculated that D.J. could land at UCLA. It will be interesting to see if that story and the N.I.L space have a huge impact on where Matayo Uiagalelei lands in 2023.