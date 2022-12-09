ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Caleb Williams becomes USC's first Maxwell Award winner since Marcus Allen in 1981

By Matt Zemek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10aQEt_0jdIYYVd00

The Thursday before the Heisman Trophy ceremony is a night for college football’s various end-of-season awards: Outland, Bednarik, Biletnikoff, Rimington, Davey O’Brien, Nagurski, and all the rest. Caleb Williams of USC didn’t win everything on Thursday — TCU quarterback Max Duggan won the Davey O’Brien Award for best quarterback, which should not cause too much concern about the Heisman Trophy.

Keep in mind that Davey O’Brien went to TCU. He was TCU’s first Heisman Trophy winner in 1938. The chance to give the Davey O’Brien Award to a TCU player was too good to pass up. It was and is a lovely gesture and a real feel-good moment for Duggan, a chance to give him a piece of hardware and make sure he didn’t get shut out.

If Duggan did not get the O’Brien, he wouldn’t have won the Maxwell or Walter Camp Awards.

Caleb Williams — already the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and a Pac-12 First-Team All-American — earned the Maxwell and Camp Awards on a night when he added to his collection of hardware.

The Heisman is next.

Williams’ capture of the Maxwell Award makes him USC’s first Maxwell winner since Marcus Allen in 1981.

You might be wondering: Didn’t USC have three subsequent Heisman winners? Yes. Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart, and Reggie Bush did not win the Maxwell in their Heisman seasons. Larry Johnson beat Palmer in 2002. Jason White won the Maxwell over Leinart in 2004. Vince Young won in 2005.

Caleb Williams snapped USC’s 41-year Maxwell Award drought.

Now, all eyes turn to Saturday night for the big one at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment

When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Leach's former quarterbacks provide tributes for their coach

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach died Monday, Mississippi State University announced Tuesday. He served as the Bulldogs’ head coach from 2020-22, compiling a 19-17 (11-15 SEC) record. Leach served as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 1997-98 before launching his head coaching career at Texas Tech (2000-09) and Washington State (2012-19).
STARKVILLE, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU defensive back enters the transfer portal

LSU sophomore safety Derrick Davis Jr. has entered his name into the transfer portal. Davis was considered the No. 1 safety in the nation coming out of high school in 2021 by ESPN. He played at Gateway High School in Monroeville, Pennsylvania. Davis committed to LSU over Alabama, Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan State and Georgia.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Remembering Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach has died, Mississippi State University announced Tuesday. He served as the Bulldogs’ head coach from 2020-22, compiling a 19-17 (11-15 SEC) record. Leach served as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 1997-98 before launching his head coaching career at Texas Tech (2000-09) and Washington State (2012-19).
STARKVILLE, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BOOM x 2! Ohio State adds 5-Star 2024 Florida receiver to class

The Buckeyes are on a recruiting roll as the early signing period approaches. Earlier Wednesday, Ohio State added 2023 quarterback Lincoln Kienholz from the transfer portal to fill a big need in the class at the position. For the 2024 class, there already is a quarterback in the fold, five-star Dylan Raiola. It shouldn’t be surprising that receivers want to join him.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC is struggling in fight for viewers in LA, and their Cotton Bowl opponent doesn’t help

Besides New York, the busiest city in America is Los Angeles and that goes for the sports scene. There is a lot of competition in terms of getting attention in L.A. and to USC’s credit, it’s doing its best in order to get eyeballs on the program. But the Trojans still have some work to do. With the Dodgers (MLB) and the two NFL teams, the Chargers and Rams, there is a lot on the plate for an L.A. fan. The Lakers are swimming in mediocrity right now, so there’s some room on that plate for the Trojans. However, USC did itself a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pac-12 team working to flip Notre Dame running back commit

As Notre Dame looks to put the finishing touches on their 2023 recruiting class with the early signing period just a week away, a significant amount of effort remains in keeping the committed players from flipping. We’ve seen commits pull off their pledges as five-star Keon Keeley recently chose Alabama after originally being a Notre Dame commitment. The Irish have also seen former cornerback pledge Justyn Rhett change his mind and choose Georgia as well as running back Dylan Edwards who recently flipped to Deion Sanders and Colorado.
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

187K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy