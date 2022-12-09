Roosevelt High School is hosting an event for prospective students and families interested in learning more about the many programs and class offerings available at Roosevelt. The event will be on Thursday, January 26th from 7 – 9 p.m. in our mainstage theater. Contact Activities Coordinator Kate Plesha at kaplesha@seattleschools.org or 206-252-4810 for more information.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO