Read full article on original website
Related
seattleschools.org
Prospective Student Information Night
Roosevelt High School is hosting an event for prospective students and families interested in learning more about the many programs and class offerings available at Roosevelt. The event will be on Thursday, January 26th from 7 – 9 p.m. in our mainstage theater. Contact Activities Coordinator Kate Plesha at kaplesha@seattleschools.org or 206-252-4810 for more information.
seattleschools.org
Join Us at Our Middle College High School Open House Feb 2 & 9
February 2 and February 9 at 6 p.m. Middle College High School offers a unique opportunity to students who are college focused but are looking for a smaller environment where they can build community and receive more one-on-one support from teachers than a typical high school offers. Our mission is...
Comments / 0