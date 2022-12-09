If you are among the 32 million Americans with osteoarthritis — the most common form of arthritis — chances are good that you take pain relievers to feel better. But a new study suggests that taking a certain type of medications may backfire. Taking drugs such as ibuprofen and naproxen for osteoarthritis may worsen inflammation in the knee joint as the years roll on, according to a study that will be presented the week of Nov. 27 at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America.

16 DAYS AGO