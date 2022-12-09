Read full article on original website
Ready For Labor? Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Cooks Thanksgiving Meal With Legs Spread Open On Kitchen Counter
Chrissy Teigen is ready for labor!The 36-year-old posed pretty for her Instagram Story as she had her legs spread wide across the kitchen counter while she cooked a delicious Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 24. The mother-of-two wore an elegant ivory maternity dress as she cooked up all of the holiday’s classic foods.In a series of Instagram photos shared on Friday, November 25, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, appeared to enjoy the heartwarming holiday alongside their two children Luna, 6, and Miles, 4.PREGNANT CHRISSY TEIGEN'S DAUGHTER LUNA ADORABLY KISSES HER BARE BABY BUMP — PHOTOFans quickly flocked to the...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Bare Baby Bump Hangs Out On Grocery Run With John & Kids: Photos
Chrissy Teigen, 36, embraced her bare baby bump on a casual grocery run with husband John Legend, 43, before Thanksgiving. The longtime couple were joined by their adorable kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. The Cravings author had no qualms showing off her growing bump as she expects Luna and Miles’ baby sibling as she sported a white Versace shirt with a black logo and leggings. The model and personality also stayed low key in a black textured baseball cap and sunglasses, keeping her hair pulled back.
Andy Cohen Responds To Ramona Singer’s Exit From The Real Housewives Of New York City
Welp, it’s been official for some time now, but we can officially say goodbye to Ramona Singer on the Real Housewives of New York City. Andy Cohen, an executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise, spoke with Us Weekly and dished on Ramona’s exit from the show. When asked if it’s sad that such a […] The post Andy Cohen Responds To Ramona Singer’s Exit From The Real Housewives Of New York City appeared first on Reality Tea.
Elle
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
Wait, Simon Cowell's Rudeness As American Idol Judge Was All Faked For TV?
Was the Simon Cowell we saw in the early days of American Idol his true personality? Someone close to the production has answered that question once and for all.
Dancing With the Stars Pro Witney Carson Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2
Watch: DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2. On the Nov. 14 episode of Dancing With the Stars, pro dancer Witney Carson announced she is expecting her second baby with husband Carson McAllister. The couple are already parents to son Leo, 22 months. "I'm so excited to...
ABC News anchors ‘upset’ over Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes affair
Strong opinions inside ABC News over “GMA3” hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ off-screen affair have gone primetime. As network execs mull over the anchors’ fate amid their scandalous romance, sources tell Page Six that Robach’s “20/20” co-anchor David Muir “wants no part” of the drama. “He’s not having it. He’s the face of the evening news and nothing about him ever makes it into the papers. He’s very private and no one at ABC likes the way Amy and T.J. handled it,” a source told Page Six. According to another insider, “every anchor is upset that Amy and...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Teddi Wright Rumored to Have Left Due to Her Treatment by Producers
Rumors suggest that Teddi Wright left 'Bachelor in Paradise' in a hurry thanks to poor treatment from producers.
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott Mark Final Days of Her Second Pregnancy with Sweet Maternity Photos
"The next time I post, he or she will be here!" Alyssa Scott wrote on Instagram as she awaits the arrival of her second baby with Nick Cannon — his twelfth! Alyssa Scott is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her second baby with Nick Cannon. On Saturday, the model shared a series of black-and-white images of herself and the Wild 'N Out host captured during a maternity shoot ahead of their second child's nearing due date. (Scott is also a mom to daughter Zeela from a previous relationship.) One...
ABC News
'Beverly Hills, 90210' stars Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Lindsay Price recreate scene from iconic show
Tori Spelling is throwing it back to her "Beverly Hills, 90210" days. In a video shared on Instagram Tuesday night, the actress and author reunited with her former "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-stars Jennie Garth and Lindsay Price to recreate a scene from the iconic show. The video features the three...
Ian Somerhalder Shares Photos of Himself as a Smoking 16-Year-Old Versace Model
Long before 'The Vampire Diaries,' Ian Somerhalder made money as a model. In fact, he even worked for the likes of Versace.
Chrissy Teigen shares new images of her growing baby bump
Chrissy Teigen has shared new images of her growing baby bump.In a slew of images posted on Instagram on Sunday (20 November), the 36-year-old model and wife of John Legend can be seen having a cosy weekend with her children. In one of the photographs, Teigen’s daughter can be seen staring at her mother’s baby bump as she attempts to speak to it.Teigen is also captured clicking a mirror selfie, watching the TV with her kids, cooking, and relaxing at home. Teigen announced that she and her husband are expecting another baby in August this year.“We have another one...
Christmas crisis: Reddit user sides with mother, not wife, over whether to hang a stocking for his stepson
A Reddit user was lambasted after he refused to stick up for his stepson's inclusion in a family Christmas tradition. The user asked if his wife was "being ridiculous" — and many took her side.
talentrecap.com
Mariah Carey Sings Christmas Song with Daughter Monroe During Concert
Former American Idol judge Mariah Carey performed with a special guest over the weekend — her 11-year-old daughter Monroe. Carey shared that it was their first duet together before Monroe showed off a beautiful singing voice. Mariah Carey Sings with Daughter Monroe. According to Billboard, the duet took place...
‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finale Date, Time, and What to Expect
'The Voice' Season 22 finale will feature two hours of performances before the winner is revealed. Here's everything to know about the big night.
talentrecap.com
Kelly Clarkson Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker
Global pop star Kelly Clarkson has been granted a temporary restraining order after a suspected trespasser repeatedly showed up to her home. The intruder is said to have been dropping off unwanted gifts for months, causing Clarkson to feel alarmed. Los Angeles Court Grants Kelly Clarkson’s Request for Temporary Restraining...
talentrecap.com
Nick Cannon Updates Fans About His Health After Hospitalization
The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon took to Instagram on Monday to update fans about his health after being hospitalized earlier this month with pneumonia. The star appeared to be in good spirits as he talked about getting his health back on track. Nick Cannon Gives Fans a Health Update.
