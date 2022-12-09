Kraken look start with intention and finish four-game road trip on a high note as they face defensive stalwart, Carolina. RALEIGH, NC -The biggest challenge the Kraken will face is getting through the Hurricanes' defense. Carolina ranks tops in the league in limiting time in the offensive zone, shot quality, and shot volume. And when you do get a shot attempt, it's a challenge to get second and third chances after with the Canes' allowing the fewest rebound scoring chances in the NHL. If you get past the skaters, 23-year-old Pyotr Kochetkov, who is playing his first full season in the national hockey league, has been standing tall in net. He is coming off his second consecutive shutout and has a 7-1-4 record that is built on eight quality starts including three shutouts. Carolina is pretty high on their young goaltender too. They've already signed him to a four-year extension that begins next season.

