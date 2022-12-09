Read full article on original website
State Your Case: Will Gaudreau or Tkachuk have bigger impact?
NHL.com writers debate how forwards for Blue Jackets, Panthers, will affect new teams entering game in Florida. Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk were the driving forces on the top line for the Calgary Flames last season. Gaudreau was tied for second in the NHL with 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) and Tkachuk was eighth with NHL career highs in points (104), goals (42) and assists (62).
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS
FLAMES (13-11-5) vs. CANUCKS (12-13-3) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (23) Goals - Nazem Kadri, (11) Canucks:. Points - Elias Pettersson (34) Goals - Bo Horvat (20)
LA Kings @ Buffalo Sabres: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Buffalo Sabres:. Where: Keybank Center (Buffalo, New York) Sabres: 12 - 14 - 2 (26 pts) Kings: 15 - 11 - 5 (31 pts) Alex Iafallo returns to his home state to play the Sabres for the ninth time in his career. Iafallo grew up in Eden, N.Y., 30 miles south of Buffalo. Iafallo (73-102=175) has the third-most points among undrafted skaters from New York state behind Joe Mullen (502-561=1,063) and Billy Burch (136-60=196).
PREVIEW: Oilers at Predators
The Edmonton Oilers wrap up back-to-back games at Bridgestone Arena against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin at 5:30pm MT,...
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Kings
The Sabres are back in black and red tonight to host the Los Angeles Kings at KeyBank Center. Tickets are available here. Rick Jeanneret will join Brian Duff and Marty Biron on the pregame show on MSG beginning at 6:30 p.m. Puck drop is set for 7 on MSG and WGR 550.
Final Buzzer: Bolted Down
TAMPA, FL - The Kraken knew they had to play a complete game to battle against a team like the Lightning. Unfortunately, it took about a half a period for Seattle to find their attack and by that time, they were down by two goals. A series of three quick Tampa Bay goals in the second made it too difficult for the Kraken to recover.
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (16-9-3) at Hurricanes (16-6-6) | 4 p.m.
Kraken look start with intention and finish four-game road trip on a high note as they face defensive stalwart, Carolina. RALEIGH, NC -The biggest challenge the Kraken will face is getting through the Hurricanes' defense. Carolina ranks tops in the league in limiting time in the offensive zone, shot quality, and shot volume. And when you do get a shot attempt, it's a challenge to get second and third chances after with the Canes' allowing the fewest rebound scoring chances in the NHL. If you get past the skaters, 23-year-old Pyotr Kochetkov, who is playing his first full season in the national hockey league, has been standing tall in net. He is coming off his second consecutive shutout and has a 7-1-4 record that is built on eight quality starts including three shutouts. Carolina is pretty high on their young goaltender too. They've already signed him to a four-year extension that begins next season.
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Avalanche
In the third game of a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-7) are in Denver on Tuesday to take on Jared Bednar's Colorado Avalanche (14-10- 2). Game time at Ball Arena is 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3...
CH Weekly: Dec. 12 to 18
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens continue to play good hockey. Here are all the ways for fans to connect with the Habs this week. The Habs will receive the Calgary Flames Monday night for their first Bobblehead Night of the season! The first 5,000 fans at the Bell Centre will get their hands on a Joel Edmundson figurine, so make sure to arrive early!
Video Review: CBJ @ FLA - 15:17 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No goal Florida. Explanation: Video review determined that the puck did not completely cross the Columbus goal line. Ovechkin scores 800th with hat trick for Capitals against Blackhawks. Forward joins Howe, Gretzky as only players to reach goals milestone in NHL history.
Ducks attempt to name Santa's reindeer in new video
Players struggle to list St. Nick's helpers in funny post. It's safe to say the Anaheim Ducks don't know the lyrics to "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." The Ducks attempted to name Santa Claus's reindeer in a new video posted by the team on Twitter. Jakob Silfverberg flat out said "zero"...
POSTGAME 5: Poor 2nd Period Proves Costly in Colorado
The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Colorado Avalanche, 3-2, at Ball Arena on Tuesday evening. The Flyers led 1-0 after the first period but fell behind in a rough second period and never caught up. Philly trailed 3-1 in the third period, got back within a goal but couldn't find an equalizer.
Peaks and Valleys | 10 TAKEAWAYS
It's definitely been a different week than we've been used to this season. The team has hit a valley in what has mostly been peaks this year. As unbelievable as the beginning of the year was, a stretch like this is also a great reminder of how long a season is and the varying emotions we go through. No one expected the Devils to run the table the rest of the season after the 13-game win streak, although on some nights it felt like they would. But what's a season without adversity? Without learning to be comfortable with being uncomfortable, as Lindy Ruff would say.
POST-GAME: Hyman hits right notes in hat-trick effort against Predators
NASHVILLE, TN - Playing in his 450th NHL game on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena, Zach Hyman picked up his first NHL hat trick and an assist as part of a powerful performance from Edmonton's top line in a 6-3 victory over the Nashville Predators. It was just over one...
Perron's son skates with him on ice during 1,000th game ceremony
Forward honored by Red Wings, receives well wishes from former teammates. David Perron and his son shared a special moment during his 1,000th game ceremony Tuesday. The Detroit Red Wings forward's son, Mason, skated with him on the Little Caesars Arena ice as part of the pregame ceremony. Mason sported...
Recap: Ducks Struggles Continue in 7-0 Loss to Toronto
Alexander Kerfoot scored twice and goaltender Ilya Samsonov posted a 29-save shutout, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 7-0 victory over the Ducks tonight at Scotiabank Arena. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. The loss, Anaheim's second straight to open a four-game Canadian road trip, dropped the...
Predators Recall Gravel, McKeown From Milwaukee (AHL)
Predators Play First Half of Road-Home Back-to-Back Tonight in St. Louis. Nashville, Tenn. (December 12, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defensemen Kevin Gravel and Roland McKeown from Milwaukee (AHL). Gravel, 30 (3/6/92), has six points (6a) and...
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Wild
The Edmonton Oilers wrap up their season series against the Minnesota Wild with a Monday night contest ay Xcel Energy Center. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Follow along with our in-game blog for tweets, highlights, updates and...
5 Questions: Get to know CBJ forward Mathieu Olivier
One of the newest forwards for the Blue Jackets, Mathieu Olivier is no stranger to hockey. While growing up, he moved around the world following his father, Simon, who played professionally. Simon made it all the way to the AHL for two seasons and also played across North America and in Germany.
How to Watch Tuesday's Blue Jackets Game on ESPN+ & Hulu
Sign up now to catch your favorite team on ESPN+ Hockey Night and stream over 50 nationally broadcasted games all season on ESPN+ and Hulu. ESPN+ also delivers over 1,000 live out-of-market games, expert analysis, originals, and more. Plus, you now have the ability to start the game from the beginning on your supported devices, and can enjoy the game spoiler-free by hiding all live event scores from the watch page.
