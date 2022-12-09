Read full article on original website
3 Reasons to Choose the 2023 Cadillac CT4 Over the New Acura Integra
Kelley Blue Book's three reasons to select the 2023 Cadillac CT4 over the Acura Integra include performance and more. The post 3 Reasons to Choose the 2023 Cadillac CT4 Over the New Acura Integra appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
A Lexus LFA Descendant Will Reportedly Be An EV Sports Car With A Manual Transmission
The Lexus LFA was proof the brand known for making smooth and comfortable commuter vehicles could also produce a mind-melting supercar. The original LFA was stuff of legends. Its V-10 engine was a symphony of sounds that would make the hairs stand on the back of anyone's neck. The LFA was so over-engineered that Toyota actually lost money in every singe one sold. If that's not dedication to the spirit of making an unbelievable sports car, then what is? Reportedly, Lexus is now developing a successor to its supercar, and one that will be powered by an electric drivetrain with the intention of giving its ICE characteristics.
Top Speed
2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata: Performance, Price, And Photos
They say the answer is always Miata. For the 2022 model year, that statement still holds its weight. For over 30 years, Mazda has been refining the Miata. Now the MX-5 has become Mazda's brand icon. A true representation of the enjoyment of driving. There has never been more value...
The Most Reliable Ford Diesel Truck According to MotorTrend
Ford has a long history of diesel trucks. Find out why the 7.3-liter Power Stroke is a legendary engine. The post The Most Reliable Ford Diesel Truck According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Here's How Much Horsepower The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Really Makes
When Ford unveiled the new generation Mustang back in September, it didn’t reveal performance specifications. All we learned at the time was that both the 2.3-liter turbo-four EcoBoost and the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 will still be offered with the new generation. We were also promised by Ford the new GT will be the brand's most powerful Mustang GT model yet, with rumors back then suggesting it could deliver as much as 480 horsepower - or just 20 horsepower shy of the Mustang Dark Horse. However, a window sticker found by Ford Authority proved everyone wrong: the 2024 Mustang GT could continue with the same 450 horsepower as its predecessor.
Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage?
Honda makes very efficient and practical SUVs. But which one gets the best gas mileage? The post Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Donkervoort F22 is a wilder follow up to the D8
Donkervoort on Sunday revealed the F22 as its follow-up to the D8 series of track cars. The F22 is a larger, more civilized car than Donkervoort's typical track machines, with more space and added comfort features, though its performance is still unmatched in many respects, such as the claimed ability to deliver 2.15 g of lateral acceleration, as well as a dry weight of about 1,650 pounds.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture targets fashion crowd
Haute couture, the offering of exclusive, custom-fitted items of clothing by the world's leading fashion brands, tends to be the domain of discerning buyers wielding unlimited checkbooks. Mercedes-Benz is now catering to these same buyers with a highly customized version of its Maybach S-Class, aptly called the S-Class Haute Voiture....
Autoblog
Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato off-roader is a heavy-metal swan song
Lamborghini's Huracán has almost reached retirement age, and it's going out with one hell of a bang. The model's last evolution may be the wildest yet: called Sterrato, it's an off-roading supercar with a rugged-looking design, a big V10, and a desert-ready suspension system. If the design looks familiar,...
Carscoops
DP Motorsport Has Created The Porsche 964 911 Of Our Dreams
A gorgeous Porsche 964 has been comprehensively restored and modified thanks to DP Motorsport. The company, led by Patrick Zimmermann, has a wealth of experience with classic 911s and in this case, left no stone unturned in transforming the sports car and making it even more impressive than it was when it left the Porsche factory.
Worst Years For the Ford 6.7-Liter Power Stroke Diesel
We take a look at some of the problems that affect Ford's 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel. The post Worst Years For the Ford 6.7-Liter Power Stroke Diesel appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Ford Megazilla crate engine revealed with 615 hp
Ford revealed its new Megazilla crate engine last week in Indianapolis during the city's annual Performance Racing Industry trade show. First announced at the same event two years ago, the Megazilla is an uprated version of the Godzilla 7.3-liter V-8 that debuted in the 2020 Super Duty pickup truck, and is already offered as a crate engine.
