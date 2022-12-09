The Lexus LFA was proof the brand known for making smooth and comfortable commuter vehicles could also produce a mind-melting supercar. The original LFA was stuff of legends. Its V-10 engine was a symphony of sounds that would make the hairs stand on the back of anyone's neck. The LFA was so over-engineered that Toyota actually lost money in every singe one sold. If that's not dedication to the spirit of making an unbelievable sports car, then what is? Reportedly, Lexus is now developing a successor to its supercar, and one that will be powered by an electric drivetrain with the intention of giving its ICE characteristics.

6 DAYS AGO