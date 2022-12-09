Read full article on original website
Popculture
Rice Recall Issued
Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
FDA Says Lab-Grown Meat Is Safe to Eat—But What Is It, Exactly?
It's not technically vegan or vegetarian, for starters.
AOL Corp
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef for possible hard, mirror-like material
Texas shoppers need to check their freezers. That's because Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef because it may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically hard mirror-like material. The recall involves ground beef produced November 2 at the Tyson Foods facility in Amarillo, Texas, according to the...
Science Focus
Artificial sweeteners found in sugar-free foods can kill antibiotic-resistant bacteria
The discovery could help turn the tide in the war against superbugs. The key to beating antibiotic-resistant bacteria could have been hiding in plain sight on our supermarket shelves. Three artificial sweeteners that are commonly used in diet drinks, yoghurts and desserts can dramatically halt the growth of multidrug-resistant bacteria,...
Kraft-Heinz Is Recalling Oscar Mayer Ready-to-Eat Lunch Meat Due to Possible Contamination
If you’re a sandwich aficionado, or you just like to keep lunch meat on hand, now’s a great time to check your fridge for a recalled product. On December 5, Kraft Heinz Food Company announced a recall of approximately 2,400 pounds of processed meat due to “possible cross contamination with under-processed products.”
technologynetworks.com
Rotten Meat Detection Made Easier by Biosensor System
The supply chain that brings meat to market worldwide is highly complex and usually very efficient. But when disruptions in one part of the world can result in transportation delays an ocean and a continent away, meat spoilage becomes a very real risk to food producers, vendors and consumers. This is especially true if food inspection protocols are lax.
foodsafetynews.com
German testing finds E. coli in beef, salad, and dough
E. coli has been found in ground beef, pre-packaged salads, and ready-made dough and baking mixes, according to results of food controls in Germany. In 2021 risk-based monitoring, samples of ground, or minced, beef was examined. Shiga toxin-producing E. coli were detected in 28 of 420 samples. It was also found in two of 86 tests on fresh beef at retail.
Thrillist
There's Now a Plant-Based Philadelphia Cream Cheese
The cream cheese brand that excites Gerry and Cookie Fleck is making a change. Philadelphia is launching plant-based cream cheese. It calls the release a "first from a mainstream cream cheese brand." Mainstream cream cheese is a heck of a phrase, but Philadelphia is the biggest name in bagel spreads. In 2021, it laid claim to 69% of the market category, according to data from Information Resources, Inc. (IRI), which provides clients with consumer, shopper, and retail market intelligence as well as analysis on consumer packaged goods (CPG), retail, and healthcare industries.
Animals Farmed: China’s pig skyscraper, lab-grown meat and egg shortages
Welcome to our monthly roundup of the biggest issues in farming and food production, with must-read reports from around the web
Revealed: group shaping US nutrition receives millions from big food industry
Newly released documents show an influential group that helps shape US food policy and steers consumers toward nutritional products has financial ties to the world’s largest processed food companies and has been controlled by former industry employees who have worked for companies like Monsanto. The documents reveal the Academy...
Here's How Nutritious Macadamia Milk Is Compared to Other Nut-Based Options
When you think of macadamia nuts, the first thing that comes to mind is probably cookies. But macadamia nuts have more uses than you might think. Now that there are so many nut-based milk alternatives on the market like almond and cashew milk, it looks like macadamia nuts are next in line. But what is macadamia milk's nutritional content?
Israel’s Brevel and Vgarden Team Up to Add Taste to the Alt.Cheese Market
Vegans would agree that cheese is one of the more difficult foods to put aside when entering the plant-based world. A decade ago, vegan cheese options were lacking, and even though the choices have skyrocketed, finding a smoked gouda cheddar. Mozzarella, or provolone’s taste closely approximates its dairy counterpart, has been challenging. Yes, some smaller artisan brands do a respectable job, but finding a creamy, melty vegan cheese that nails taste and texture is a tall order.
AboutLawsuits.com
FDA Issues New Guidance on How Allergens Should Be Included on Food Labels
Federal regulators are calling for food labels to have more clearly marked allergy warnings for some of the most common food allergens, such as milk, peanuts, eggs, shellfish and soybeans. Last week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a press release announcing new draft and final guidance focusing on...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Beneo launches new semi-finished plant-based chicken chunks
According to Beneo, the plant-based chicken chunks have an authentic fibrous chicken-like structure, a juicy mouthfeel and an irregular shape by design to offer manufacturers a high level of recipe versatility. Following its acquisition of Meatless B.V., Beneo (Parsippany, NJ) has announced the next step of its plant-based protein strategy...
cohaitungchi.com
Which people foods are safe for dogs?
While many people foods are safe for dogs, they should generally only eat in them moderation. Carrots are a healthful food for dogs. Chewing on carrots can help remove plaque from their teeth and otherwise promote good dental health. Carrots are also a good source of vitamin A, which is...
technologynetworks.com
Peanuts, Herbs and Spices May Have a Positive Impact on the Gut Microbiome
Adding a daily ounce of peanuts or about a teaspoon of herbs and spices to your diet may affect the composition of gut bacteria, an indicator of overall health, according to new research from Penn State. In two separate studies, nutritional scientists studied the effects of small changes to the average American diet and found improvements to the gut microbiome.
