Popculture

Rice Recall Issued

Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
Science Focus

Artificial sweeteners found in sugar-free foods can kill antibiotic-resistant bacteria

The discovery could help turn the tide in the war against superbugs. The key to beating antibiotic-resistant bacteria could have been hiding in plain sight on our supermarket shelves. Three artificial sweeteners that are commonly used in diet drinks, yoghurts and desserts can dramatically halt the growth of multidrug-resistant bacteria,...
technologynetworks.com

Rotten Meat Detection Made Easier by Biosensor System

The supply chain that brings meat to market worldwide is highly complex and usually very efficient. But when disruptions in one part of the world can result in transportation delays an ocean and a continent away, meat spoilage becomes a very real risk to food producers, vendors and consumers. This is especially true if food inspection protocols are lax.
foodsafetynews.com

German testing finds E. coli in beef, salad, and dough

E. coli has been found in ground beef, pre-packaged salads, and ready-made dough and baking mixes, according to results of food controls in Germany. In 2021 risk-based monitoring, samples of ground, or minced, beef was examined. Shiga toxin-producing E. coli were detected in 28 of 420 samples. It was also found in two of 86 tests on fresh beef at retail.
Thrillist

There's Now a Plant-Based Philadelphia Cream Cheese

The cream cheese brand that excites Gerry and Cookie Fleck is making a change. Philadelphia is launching plant-based cream cheese. It calls the release a "first from a mainstream cream cheese brand." Mainstream cream cheese is a heck of a phrase, but Philadelphia is the biggest name in bagel spreads. In 2021, it laid claim to 69% of the market category, according to data from Information Resources, Inc. (IRI), which provides clients with consumer, shopper, and retail market intelligence as well as analysis on consumer packaged goods (CPG), retail, and healthcare industries.
GreenMatters

Here's How Nutritious Macadamia Milk Is Compared to Other Nut-Based Options

When you think of macadamia nuts, the first thing that comes to mind is probably cookies. But macadamia nuts have more uses than you might think. Now that there are so many nut-based milk alternatives on the market like almond and cashew milk, it looks like macadamia nuts are next in line. But what is macadamia milk's nutritional content?
TheSpoon

Israel’s Brevel and Vgarden Team Up to Add Taste to the Alt.Cheese Market

Vegans would agree that cheese is one of the more difficult foods to put aside when entering the plant-based world. A decade ago, vegan cheese options were lacking, and even though the choices have skyrocketed, finding a smoked gouda cheddar. Mozzarella, or provolone’s taste closely approximates its dairy counterpart, has been challenging. Yes, some smaller artisan brands do a respectable job, but finding a creamy, melty vegan cheese that nails taste and texture is a tall order.
AboutLawsuits.com

FDA Issues New Guidance on How Allergens Should Be Included on Food Labels

Federal regulators are calling for food labels to have more clearly marked allergy warnings for some of the most common food allergens, such as milk, peanuts, eggs, shellfish and soybeans. Last week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a press release announcing new draft and final guidance focusing on...
nutritionaloutlook.com

Beneo launches new semi-finished plant-based chicken chunks

According to Beneo, the plant-based chicken chunks have an authentic fibrous chicken-like structure, a juicy mouthfeel and an irregular shape by design to offer manufacturers a high level of recipe versatility. Following its acquisition of Meatless B.V., Beneo (Parsippany, NJ) has announced the next step of its plant-based protein strategy...
cohaitungchi.com

Which people foods are safe for dogs?

While many people foods are safe for dogs, they should generally only eat in them moderation. Carrots are a healthful food for dogs. Chewing on carrots can help remove plaque from their teeth and otherwise promote good dental health. Carrots are also a good source of vitamin A, which is...
technologynetworks.com

Peanuts, Herbs and Spices May Have a Positive Impact on the Gut Microbiome

Adding a daily ounce of peanuts or about a teaspoon of herbs and spices to your diet may affect the composition of gut bacteria, an indicator of overall health, according to new research from Penn State. In two separate studies, nutritional scientists studied the effects of small changes to the average American diet and found improvements to the gut microbiome.

