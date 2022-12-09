Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Advent Calendars Recalled Due to Salmonella-Tainted Chocolate
Lidl US is recalling some of its 2022 chocolate advent calendars because of possible salmonella contamination. The 8.4-ounce Favorina-branded advent calendars (premium chocolate with a creamy filling) were sold at the grocery stores between Oct. 12 and Dec. 5. They have a "best if used by" year of 2023 and feature the barcode number 4056489516965.
Popculture
Pancake Recall: FDA's Alert, Explained
Pancake fans should pay close attention to the labels of their favorites before eating their favorite breakfast food. Last month, Phil's Power Pancake issued a recall for all of its Power Pancakes varieties because they were mistakenly advertised as "wheat free." The products did contain wheat, which could be dangerous to consumers with a wheat allergy.
Popculture
Coca-Cola Issues Recall
You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
Popculture
Christmas Candy Recalled
A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.
Popculture
Shredded Cheese Recalled
Lidl shoppers have been urged to check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar as part of an urgent recall. Plastic pieces may be present in the product, making it unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who return the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
Ice cream recall: This ice cream brand was recalled in 7 states, including N.J.
Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream because the product might contain undeclared soy and coconut products, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The supermarket chain issued the recall because the 48-ounce containers might have been distributed to 197...
Oscar Mayer Recalls Over a Ton of Meat Sliced With Dirty Equipment
It is currently unknown how many stores the products ended up in, but it is known that they were shipped to two states in particular.
Popculture
Liquer Recall Issued
Liquer drinkers in the United Kingdom are being advised to take some extra precautions before they take their next sip of their chosen drink. On Nov. 30, Marussia Beverages UK issued a recall of multiple Mozart Liqueur products that were found to contain milk, an allergen that was not declared on the label. These products pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with a milk allergy.
Popculture
Kraft Heinz Foods Recalls Ready-to-Eat Products
More than 2,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer ham products have been recalled due to a cross-contamination issue that poses a substantial health risk. The Kraft Heinz Foods Company on Dec. 5 issued a recall of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products sold under the Oscar Mayer brand name after it was discovered they were possibly cross-contaminated with under-processed products.
More mushrooms linked to listeria contamination are recalled nationwide
Green Day Produce has recalled packages of its enoki mushrooms that were sold nationwide in September and October because they could be contaminated with listeria.
Cheese recall due to listeria found in products
The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
Supermarket Chain Recalls Chocolate Advent Calendars Due to Health Risk
Supermarket chain Lidl has issued a voluntary recall of its Favorina 8.4-ounce premium chocolate Advent calendar due to possible salmonella contamination,. The product packaging is shaped like a house and depicts an image of Santa Claus in a reindeer sleigh loaded with presents in front of a Christmas tree and a large home, according to a company announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website Dec. 6.
Kraft-Heinz Is Recalling Oscar Mayer Ready-to-Eat Lunch Meat Due to Possible Contamination
If you’re a sandwich aficionado, or you just like to keep lunch meat on hand, now’s a great time to check your fridge for a recalled product. On December 5, Kraft Heinz Food Company announced a recall of approximately 2,400 pounds of processed meat due to “possible cross contamination with under-processed products.”
Popculture
Public Health Alert Issued for Sausage That May Be Contaminated With Plastic
Health officials are advising consumers not to eat certain summer sausages after they were found to possibly be contaminated with a foreign material. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued an urgent public health alert on Nov. 30 for fully cooked summer sausage products after a consumer reported finding plastic in the product.
Frozen raspberries have been recalled in 9 states after FDA testing found hepatitis A
FDA testing found hepatitis A in James Farms Frozen Raspberries from Chile, causing Exportadora Compramar of Ecuador to recall of 1,260 cases of the raspberries.
Frozen Fruit Sold In New York State Recalled Due To Hepatitis A Threat
A recall has been issued for frozen fruit sold in New York State due to potential contamination with hepatitis A. At this point, it doesn't seem safe to eat anything you didn't personally plant, grow and pick yourself. There have been so many food recalls over the past year, it's hard to keep up. The latest affects frozen raspberries that were shipped to and sold in New York State.
Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
Chile investigates hepatitis A-tainted raspberries recalled in U.S.
SANTIAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chile's government launched an investigation on Tuesday after raspberries from a Chilean company were recalled in the United States due to hepatitis A contamination.
Recall alert: Nestlé Purina recalls cans of wet dog food for mislabeling
Cans of wet dog food have been recalled due to a mislabeling error that led customers to believe they were buying a different kind of food. In a news release on Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that Nestlé Purina PetCare Company was voluntarily recalling “Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat” prescription wet dog food packaged in 13.4-ounce cans.
Kraft Heinz Is Recalling 2,400 Oscar Mayer Ham And Cheese Loaves
According to the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the Kraft Heinz Foods Company put out a recall on December 5, 2022 on its Oscar Mayer Ham and Cheese Loaf. FSIS classifies this recall as a Class I, which means there's "high or medium risk" and "a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death." FSIS made 38 Class I recalls in 2021, with the majority of overall recalls made due to undeclared allergens.
Comments / 0