Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202212GP, 43 solo, 28 assisted, 2 INT, 4 PD, 1 FF, 1 FR. 202010GP, 40 solo, 22 assisted, 3 INT, 10 PD, 2 FR. Sr who aligns at FS for MSUN. He has great height and good size with a built and proportionate upper and lower half. He plays a decent amount in the box, helping against the run. Against the pass, he is better in man than zone. He does a good job in man coverage, and is able to cover against the slot or TE. He does a good job in off man as well. He plays conservative in pass coverage. He plays with good burst and above-average speed. He looks faster than someone who runs a 4.65 40. He plays with cushion and does a good job sticking his foot in the ground and driving in on the receiver once they make their break. He often does not allow the play get behind him. His back pedal is below-average, it does not look too fluid. He also has slightly below-average fluidity in his hips. He has decent recovery speed. In zone, he is average. He plays with slightly below average instincts and awareness. He does a fine job knowing where the offensive players are, yet is a bit slow on reading the play and following the QB’s progressions. He is rarely used as a blitzer. Against the run, he is good. He is a good tackler. He does a good job positioning himself well and wrapping up to make the tackle.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO