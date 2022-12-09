Read full article on original website
Mike Leach Ineligible for College Football Hall of Fame Due to NFF Rule
The late Mississippi State coach may need a rule change to take his place among the game's legends.
Report: Mike Leach suffered a massive heart attack
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach was transported to a nearby hospital and according to a statement released by Ross Reily of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, Leach collapsed at his home in Starkville suffering from a massive heart attack. Medical attention was not received for 10-15 minutes. They had to...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ca’Maurie Johnson, DT, University of Central Missouri
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I can play every position on the defensive line no matter where you line me up you’ll get the best of me. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. It...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jackson Parham, WR, Elon University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. My brother, he’s 4 years older than me and played football so I kind of gravitated towards football because of that. And playing football on the block and watching the Jets and Steelers play. What are your favorite...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Peter Oliver, RB, Holy Cross
Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. Being at a liberal arts school, I have had a large breadth of experiences at the College of the Holy Cross. I have completed the Chemistry Major requirements and I will finish the Spanish Major this fall. I have participated in Athlete Bible Study, Spanish Club, and I play the violin with the Chapel Choir in mass on Sundays. I learned important critical thinking skills after doing well in classes such as Multivariable Calculus, Organic Chemistry, Quantum Mechanics, and multiple high level Spanish courses. I love meeting and connecting with new people from different backgrounds such as my friends from other countries, foreign language assistants and professors in the Spanish department, or skilled musicians that I play music with.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Robert Ferrel, WR, Washington State
Honors/Captainship2021 All-Southland Conference 1st Team (KR), 2nd Team (WR) 2020-21 All-Southland 2nd Team (WR & KR) 2019 SCFA First Team Offense and Defense (AP/PR) 2019 All-State, 2019 All-American (AP), and All-Region. Season Viewed (yr)2022. Games Watched@ORST, AZST, @AZUN, WAUN. Scout Name / DateMike Bey 12/13/2022. Per Year Stats (Most Recent...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: BeeJay Williamson, DB, Louisiana Tech University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Since I was a kid, I always wanted a ball in my hand. Started playing when I was 4 and always been in love with the game. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. Winning the Independence...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Austin Jones, RB, USC
Honors/CaptainshipAll Pac-12 HM (2020) Games Watched@ORST, @CALA, INND, UTUN (PAC-12 Championship) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202213 GP, 2 GS, 113 Att, 644 Yds 5 TD, 21 Rec, 247 yds, 1 TD. 2021@CAST 11 GP, 11 GS, 107 Att, 378 Yds, 2 TD, 32 Rec, 267 Yds, 1 TD.
Did Marcus Mariota quit after being benched? He has left the team and there is no indication if he will return
According to reports, Falcons QB Marcus Mariota left the team after getting benched for rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. The team is unsure if he will return. According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has left the team with no indication of “when or if” he will return.
NFL Transactions for December 12, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Cowboys OT Terrence Steele is out for the season with a torn ACL. Saints will start Andy Dalton as their starter for Week 15. Eagles P Arryn Siposs out indefinitely with a lower injury. Washington Commanders. Commanders activated QB Carson Wentz from I/R. Commanders placed C Tyler Larson on I/R.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: AJ Finley, S, Mississippi
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202212GP, 43 solo, 28 assisted, 2 INT, 4 PD, 1 FF, 1 FR. 202010GP, 40 solo, 22 assisted, 3 INT, 10 PD, 2 FR. Sr who aligns at FS for MSUN. He has great height and good size with a built and proportionate upper and lower half. He plays a decent amount in the box, helping against the run. Against the pass, he is better in man than zone. He does a good job in man coverage, and is able to cover against the slot or TE. He does a good job in off man as well. He plays conservative in pass coverage. He plays with good burst and above-average speed. He looks faster than someone who runs a 4.65 40. He plays with cushion and does a good job sticking his foot in the ground and driving in on the receiver once they make their break. He often does not allow the play get behind him. His back pedal is below-average, it does not look too fluid. He also has slightly below-average fluidity in his hips. He has decent recovery speed. In zone, he is average. He plays with slightly below average instincts and awareness. He does a fine job knowing where the offensive players are, yet is a bit slow on reading the play and following the QB’s progressions. He is rarely used as a blitzer. Against the run, he is good. He is a good tackler. He does a good job positioning himself well and wrapping up to make the tackle.
Pittman’s Pocket: Jackson State Got Their Guy in TC Taylor
Jackson State wasted no time to find a replacement for Deion Sanders. Taylor attended Jackson State games as a young fan, played for JSU from 1998 to 2001 and returned to the Tigers in 2019 as a position coach. Jackson State announced Tuesday that TC Taylor would be their 22nd...
Adam Riegler, OL, Notre Dame College | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Adam Riegler the standout offensive lineman from Notre Dame College recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams. Make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe Button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My...
Fred Payton, QB, Mercer University | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Fred Payton the standout quarterback from Mercer University recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams. Make sure you check out his interview and subscribe below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is...
Overview of What Point Spread Betting for NFL Games Involves – Every Key Detail to Grasp
NFL is one of the most popular sports in the world. It guarantees fans unparalleled entertainment and opportunities to win big on different wagers. The sport is the home of amazing athletes who are dedicated to winning and entertaining fans. Even a week is like a holiday for the fans...
Are the Bills and Cowboys now out of the Odell Beckham Jr. Sweepstakes? Sure seems like it
The Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys were both reportedly in the mix to land star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and hosted him for a visit last week. Well, since the visit both the Bills and the Cowboys have signed a wide receiver. The Buffalo Bills signed Cole Beasley this...
49ers get lucky with Deebo Samuel injury | He could return in the regular season
Deebo Samuel is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and last week there was a huge scare when Samuel was carted off the field against the Buccaneers. Everyone feared that Deebo tore his ACL, but that is not the case. According to ESPN, Samuel suffered a sprained...
Jets could end up with Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year
The New York Jets easily had the best draft of any team in 2023. Their scouting staff did their homework and were hitting tons of homeruns last year. They drafted Ahmad “Sauce’ Gardner in the first round who has turned into a shutdown corner in his rookie season. He has easily won the DROY for me, and now Vegas is taking notice in the Jets other first round pick Garrett Wilson.
BEASLEY’S BACK IN BUFFALO: Bills sign WR Cole Beasley back to their Practice Squad
According to Mike Garofolo the Buffalo Bills are bringing back slot wide receiver Cole Beasley to reunite with Josh Allen and company. The Bills need a slot receiver bad right now and this is a huge move. The Bills signed Beasley to their practice squad and he can be called up to the active roster at any time.
Baker Mayfield is the new Rams starter for the rest of the season
Baker Mayfield will start for the Los Angeles Rams over the next four games. Sean McVay has seen enough, after Baker led the Rams to win after driving them 98 yards down the field. McVay just named him the starter for the rest of the year. “We’ll get John [Wolford]...
