Report: Mike Leach suffered a massive heart attack

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach was transported to a nearby hospital and according to a statement released by Ross Reily of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, Leach collapsed at his home in Starkville suffering from a massive heart attack. Medical attention was not received for 10-15 minutes. They had to...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jackson Parham, WR, Elon University

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. My brother, he’s 4 years older than me and played football so I kind of gravitated towards football because of that. And playing football on the block and watching the Jets and Steelers play. What are your favorite...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Peter Oliver, RB, Holy Cross

Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. Being at a liberal arts school, I have had a large breadth of experiences at the College of the Holy Cross. I have completed the Chemistry Major requirements and I will finish the Spanish Major this fall. I have participated in Athlete Bible Study, Spanish Club, and I play the violin with the Chapel Choir in mass on Sundays. I learned important critical thinking skills after doing well in classes such as Multivariable Calculus, Organic Chemistry, Quantum Mechanics, and multiple high level Spanish courses. I love meeting and connecting with new people from different backgrounds such as my friends from other countries, foreign language assistants and professors in the Spanish department, or skilled musicians that I play music with.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Robert Ferrel, WR, Washington State

Honors/Captainship2021 All-Southland Conference 1st Team (KR), 2nd Team (WR) 2020-21 All-Southland 2nd Team (WR & KR) 2019 SCFA First Team Offense and Defense (AP/PR) 2019 All-State, 2019 All-American (AP), and All-Region. Season Viewed (yr)2022. Games Watched@ORST, AZST, @AZUN, WAUN. Scout Name / DateMike Bey 12/13/2022. Per Year Stats (Most Recent...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Austin Jones, RB, USC

Honors/CaptainshipAll Pac-12 HM (2020) Games Watched@ORST, @CALA, INND, UTUN (PAC-12 Championship) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202213 GP, 2 GS, 113 Att, 644 Yds 5 TD, 21 Rec, 247 yds, 1 TD. 2021@CAST 11 GP, 11 GS, 107 Att, 378 Yds, 2 TD, 32 Rec, 267 Yds, 1 TD.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: AJ Finley, S, Mississippi

Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202212GP, 43 solo, 28 assisted, 2 INT, 4 PD, 1 FF, 1 FR. 202010GP, 40 solo, 22 assisted, 3 INT, 10 PD, 2 FR. Sr who aligns at FS for MSUN. He has great height and good size with a built and proportionate upper and lower half. He plays a decent amount in the box, helping against the run. Against the pass, he is better in man than zone. He does a good job in man coverage, and is able to cover against the slot or TE. He does a good job in off man as well. He plays conservative in pass coverage. He plays with good burst and above-average speed. He looks faster than someone who runs a 4.65 40. He plays with cushion and does a good job sticking his foot in the ground and driving in on the receiver once they make their break. He often does not allow the play get behind him. His back pedal is below-average, it does not look too fluid. He also has slightly below-average fluidity in his hips. He has decent recovery speed. In zone, he is average. He plays with slightly below average instincts and awareness. He does a fine job knowing where the offensive players are, yet is a bit slow on reading the play and following the QB’s progressions. He is rarely used as a blitzer. Against the run, he is good. He is a good tackler. He does a good job positioning himself well and wrapping up to make the tackle.
Pittman’s Pocket: Jackson State Got Their Guy in TC Taylor

Jackson State wasted no time to find a replacement for Deion Sanders. Taylor attended Jackson State games as a young fan, played for JSU from 1998 to 2001 and returned to the Tigers in 2019 as a position coach. Jackson State announced Tuesday that TC Taylor would be their 22nd...
Fred Payton, QB, Mercer University | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview

Fred Payton the standout quarterback from Mercer University recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams. Make sure you check out his interview and subscribe below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is...
Jets could end up with Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year

The New York Jets easily had the best draft of any team in 2023. Their scouting staff did their homework and were hitting tons of homeruns last year. They drafted Ahmad “Sauce’ Gardner in the first round who has turned into a shutdown corner in his rookie season. He has easily won the DROY for me, and now Vegas is taking notice in the Jets other first round pick Garrett Wilson.
Baker Mayfield is the new Rams starter for the rest of the season

Baker Mayfield will start for the Los Angeles Rams over the next four games. Sean McVay has seen enough, after Baker led the Rams to win after driving them 98 yards down the field. McVay just named him the starter for the rest of the year. “We’ll get John [Wolford]...

