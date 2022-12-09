ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments

A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
tourcounsel.com

Top Things to Do in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin (with Map & Photos)

Lake Geneva became quite popular after the American Civil War and became a tourist center. The lake is surrounded by summer houses with a luxurious appearance, which makes it really attractive, lots of vegetation and locals willing to offer the best service. Tourism dominates the local economy, when visiting Lake...
LAKE GENEVA, WI
Secret Chicago

A Chicago-Area Main Street Is In The Running For Merriest Main Streets In The US

About 60 miles outside of Chicago, a quaint main street is currently being celebrated for its cheerful holiday spirit! The TODAY Show recently recognized Woodstock, IL for its glimmering Christmas atmosphere. Filled with an array of historic local buildings, festive activities, and plenty of cheer, the town was recently praised by The TODAY Show for being one of the Merriest Main Streets in the U.S. during the show’s annual Countdown to Christmas.  As for how the town first became nominated? Well, that would be thanks to the local community members who sent in applications and photos, bringing the town to national attention.  What could be more festive than being nominated by community members for one of the @TODAYshow Merriest Main Streets in America? The City of @Woodstock_IL will be featured LIVE Friday for their “Merriest Main Street” series!
WOODSTOCK, IL
napervillelocal.com

Naperville Home Offers Luxury, Charm Near Seven Bridges Ice Arena

NAPERVILLE, IL — This charming home is conveniently located within a short drive of downtown Naperville, Seven Bridges Ice Arena, Morton Arboretum and other local attractions. Stay warm and cozy in winter as you nestle up close to your gas fireplace. There’s a wood burning fireplace in the basement,...
NAPERVILLE, IL
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – (With Photos)

Welcome to Kansas City, home of some of the best restaurants and diverse cuisines in the country. Are you looking for a special breakfast spot this morning? You are?!. Then you’ve come to the right place, friend. This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Chicago

Recognize This Movie-Famous Suburban Chicago Home? It Just Sold For $1.6M. See Inside

The suburban Chicago home from an iconic 1984 coming-of-age John Hughes film just sold for a cool $1.6 million. The home, at 3022 Payne St. in Evanston, is the home of Molly Ringwold's character in "Sixteen Candles" -- high school sophomore Samantha "Sam" Baker, who's family famously forgets her 16th birthday in favorite of older sister GInny's upcoming wedding.
EVANSTON, IL
themchenrymessenger.com

Point-Counterpoint: Is McHenry boring?

Every teenager thinks their hometown is boring, and it's nothing compared to Chicago, but McHenry has more to offer than most of its neighbors. Teenagers in every suburb say their town is boring. For many, surviving their small town — with their lack of adequate shopping or recreation or cute coffee shops — is a kind of rite of passage. Suffice to say, many students at McHenry High School feel the same way about the town they live in.
MCHENRY, IL
CBS 58

Stubborn clouds want to stay then a midweek storm impacts us

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--We have our first "1-inch" snowstorm under our belts. In fact, it was just shy of two inches. So the big question is when will that happen? On average, we get our first "2-inch" snow for the season on December 9th. Obviously, we're a little late. Our next best chance of accumulating snow will be into Thursday. It's too soon to speak about totals, but we'll be watching. By the way, much of this coming week will feature temps in the 40s. An average high this time of year is 39 degrees.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Q985

New Food Truck For Dogs In Wisconsin Because Pets Need To Eat Too

A dog's life definitely has a different meaning nowadays and it's not a bad thing. I believe a dog's life definitely depends on where they live. It's like anything else. There are good, bad, and everything in between for a canine lifestyle. Many owners consider them man's best friend and they treat their furry friends that way.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory for Friday in Lake, McHenry counties

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy and quiet tonight as a storm system gets organized to our southwest.Cold rain arrives well after midnight with a mix near the Wisconsin line. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. tomorrow for Lake and McHenry counties for slushy accumulation during the morning rush.Elsewhere it's a cold rain. Drying out later in the afternoon.TONIGHT: COLD RAIN LATE. LOW 35.FRIDAY: RAIN/SNOW MIX NEAR THE WISCONSIN LINE. OTHERWISE COLD RAIN. HIGH AROUND 40.SATURDAY: CLOUDY WITH A 30% CHANCE FOR RAIN SHOWERS IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH 44.SUNDAY: CLOUDY. HIGH 43.
CHICAGO, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Geneva, IL

Geneva became formally incorporated as a village in 1867, with Eben Danford, a local businessman, elected as the first Village President. It’s a city situated in Kane County, which also served as the seat, getting its name “Geneva” from a town in Charles Volney Dyer’s home state, an émigré from New York.
GENEVA, IL
