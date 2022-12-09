ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Does Idaho Rank as One of the Most Overweight States in America?

Would it surprise you if Idaho is one of the most obese states in America? Or if Boise was one of the most overweight cities in the country? It would definitely surprise me, purely because there are so many things to do around here that keep people active, and a lot of people move here specifically for those activities etc.
High-Profile Politician Arrested For DUI In Idaho

It's never ok to drink and drive. It's stupid, selfish, puts others in danger, and will definitely get you in a heap of trouble. Even when you're a powerful politician. Over the weekend, Danial Elmore Knopp, mayor or Brighton, Utah, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Idaho. You're not going to believe this from a politician, but Knopp declined to comment.
10 Weird Laws in Washington State that Make us Wonder Why They’re Illegal

Laws are put in place for a reason. If a law exists it's probably because someone did something so insane that they had to make a ruling of it not happening ever again. Then there are the extremes that were probably put in place long ago that nobody remembers why the law exists in the first place. Ever state has some pretty weird laws that have us scratching our head wondering why they are still around. Here are some good ones that you're probably breaking right now and don't even realize it.
Kreidler Issues $367,500 in Fines For November Violations

OLYMPIA, WA – Washington State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler issued fines in November totaling $367,500 against insurance companies, producers, brokers, and individuals who violated state insurance laws and regulations. The office oversees the State’s insurance industry to ensure that state laws are followed. Since 2001, Kreidler has assessed more than $37 million in fines, which are directed to the State’s general fund to pay for state services.
Arkansas hunters duped into leasing hunting land privately, but it wasn't private

LONDON, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansas hunters are being duped into leasing land privately, but it was anything but private and that's why they called Seven On Your Side. A hunter called and said he found an ad on Facebook and Craigslist and thought he was signing a lease to hunt privately on 50 acres in London, Arkansas. When he showed up for the first hunt of the season, he found out he was not alone.
How To Keep Yourself and Your Family Safe On Idaho’s Winter Roads

Winter is finally here in Idaho; well, it's the closest thing we've had to winter in the Gem State. We still have about two months left where we could see some heavy snowfalls. It's December, and we've had a few snowy days. Yes, I acknowledge that the mountains and our friends in the McCall Donnelly area have been hit hard, which is not unusual for that area.
Initiative petitions let Missouri voters make policy, but some lawmakers say they’re gone too far

Missouri is one of 26 states that uses an initiative petition process. It is also one of many Republican-controlled states where lawmakers are seeking to make it harder for citizens to circumvent their legislature and place a proposed law or constitutional amendment on a statewide ballot. Initiative petitions have been used in Missouri to enact […] The post Initiative petitions let Missouri voters make policy, but some lawmakers say they’re gone too far appeared first on The Beacon.
Washington state toll bill fees, penalties return in March

The free ride on our toll roads is over. The state plans to start charging late fees and civil penalties on unpaid tolls in March. Toll division deputy director Jennifer Charlebois said they stopped charging those fees after their web upgrade last year. More Chokepoints: What’s with all the expired...
Iowa labor groups rally at state capitol protesting forced labor deal

DES MOINES, Iowa — Labor groups all over the country rallied more than a week after the government intervened and forced a labor deal to avoid a rail strike. Iowa labor groups joined them gathering at the statehouse to support freight rail workers. The solidarity rally was an opportunity for these groups to raise awareness of working conditions under the class 1 railroad carriers.
