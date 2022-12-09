Read full article on original website
Does Idaho Rank as One of the Most Overweight States in America?
Would it surprise you if Idaho is one of the most obese states in America? Or if Boise was one of the most overweight cities in the country? It would definitely surprise me, purely because there are so many things to do around here that keep people active, and a lot of people move here specifically for those activities etc.
A Six-Year-Old Girl was Mailed Via Parcel Post in Idaho
We are all looking for ways to save here and there. Travel is one of the most expensive things to do but it is so important to visit loved ones. This is one way to save some serious money... A Six-Year-Old Girl was Mailed Via Parcel Post in Idaho. Travel...
Fact or Fiction? You Can’t Drink Alcohol in Idaho on Christmas Day
For many Idahoans, the Christmas season means catching up with old friends and extended family. Once all the presents are wrapped and the leftovers are put away, you may want to get together with those folks over a drink. If you can find a bar that’s open, will you be able to order that drink?
High-Profile Politician Arrested For DUI In Idaho
It's never ok to drink and drive. It's stupid, selfish, puts others in danger, and will definitely get you in a heap of trouble. Even when you're a powerful politician. Over the weekend, Danial Elmore Knopp, mayor or Brighton, Utah, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Idaho. You're not going to believe this from a politician, but Knopp declined to comment.
Department of Health issues consumption advisories for fish at 3 Washington lakes
The Washington State Department of Health has issued consumption advisories for fish caught at several lakes in Washington. The fish have been found to contain perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), which is part of a family of chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). According to the DOH, studies of humans...
Hogan administration pausing state’s participation in multi-state alliance for strictest vehicle emissions standards
The Hogan administration offered no public explanation for why the state won't follow California's more stringent standards. The post Hogan administration pausing state’s participation in multi-state alliance for strictest vehicle emissions standards appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Is Idaho a Top State for Hiring New Workers? New Study Reveals
With so many people moving here, and with Boise having one of the fastest-growing job markets in the country, you would think more open jobs would be filled, or more jobs created. However, there’s a new study that ranks Idaho somewhat poorly when it comes to hiring new workers.
10 Weird Laws in Washington State that Make us Wonder Why They’re Illegal
Laws are put in place for a reason. If a law exists it's probably because someone did something so insane that they had to make a ruling of it not happening ever again. Then there are the extremes that were probably put in place long ago that nobody remembers why the law exists in the first place. Ever state has some pretty weird laws that have us scratching our head wondering why they are still around. Here are some good ones that you're probably breaking right now and don't even realize it.
Kreidler Issues $367,500 in Fines For November Violations
OLYMPIA, WA – Washington State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler issued fines in November totaling $367,500 against insurance companies, producers, brokers, and individuals who violated state insurance laws and regulations. The office oversees the State’s insurance industry to ensure that state laws are followed. Since 2001, Kreidler has assessed more than $37 million in fines, which are directed to the State’s general fund to pay for state services.
Readers respond: Oregon Measure 114 contradicts sales pitch
For me, the essential value of Measure 114 was to counter the sales pitches of the gun industry. There are several pitches: defend yourself and your family; be a man; the world is out to get you; guns are cool. Guns are rarely used for defense. Real men don’t need...
Arkansas hunters duped into leasing hunting land privately, but it wasn't private
LONDON, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansas hunters are being duped into leasing land privately, but it was anything but private and that's why they called Seven On Your Side. A hunter called and said he found an ad on Facebook and Craigslist and thought he was signing a lease to hunt privately on 50 acres in London, Arkansas. When he showed up for the first hunt of the season, he found out he was not alone.
How To Keep Yourself and Your Family Safe On Idaho’s Winter Roads
Winter is finally here in Idaho; well, it's the closest thing we've had to winter in the Gem State. We still have about two months left where we could see some heavy snowfalls. It's December, and we've had a few snowy days. Yes, I acknowledge that the mountains and our friends in the McCall Donnelly area have been hit hard, which is not unusual for that area.
Boise Area Schools Need To End Wasteful Useless Snow Days [pics]
It's a snow day for Treasure Valley students. As reported here, you can see that most of our local schools have called it a day due to too much snow on the ground. Local officials call whether or not to have school based on snowfall, ice accumulation, temperatures, and other factors.
The 10 Most Expensive Places to Live in Idaho in 2022 Revealed
If you regularly surf Zillow, you know that there’s a shift happening in the Boise housing market. Is it anywhere near the “full fledged housing crash” that some people predicted? Hardly. While November's median listing price in Boise is down to $545,000 from this year’s peak at...
What Christmas Dish Does Idaho Love Most? (Most Searched Online)
Christmas is quickly approaching, and I’ve been getting more and more excited for some of my favorite delicious Christmas dishes. We each individually have our own favorites, but what is the most popular (or most searched online) Christmas dish in all of Idaho?. There’s a recent article from Delish...
Initiative petitions let Missouri voters make policy, but some lawmakers say they’re gone too far
Missouri is one of 26 states that uses an initiative petition process. It is also one of many Republican-controlled states where lawmakers are seeking to make it harder for citizens to circumvent their legislature and place a proposed law or constitutional amendment on a statewide ballot. Initiative petitions have been used in Missouri to enact […] The post Initiative petitions let Missouri voters make policy, but some lawmakers say they’re gone too far appeared first on The Beacon.
WA Gov. Inslee's equity summit tells state agencies 'objectivity,' 'individualism' rooted in 'White supremacy'
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's equity summit included a presentation telling state agencies that ideas like "objectivity" and "individualism" are rooted in White supremacy.
Youngkin announces Prompt Placement TDO Task Force
Governor Youngkin announces Prompt Placement TDO (Temporary Detention Order) Task Force amid what his office calls a "TDO crisis"
Washington state toll bill fees, penalties return in March
The free ride on our toll roads is over. The state plans to start charging late fees and civil penalties on unpaid tolls in March. Toll division deputy director Jennifer Charlebois said they stopped charging those fees after their web upgrade last year. More Chokepoints: What’s with all the expired...
Iowa labor groups rally at state capitol protesting forced labor deal
DES MOINES, Iowa — Labor groups all over the country rallied more than a week after the government intervened and forced a labor deal to avoid a rail strike. Iowa labor groups joined them gathering at the statehouse to support freight rail workers. The solidarity rally was an opportunity for these groups to raise awareness of working conditions under the class 1 railroad carriers.
