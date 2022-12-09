Read full article on original website
Sixth grade American Experience authors recognized by council
Brenham Middle School’s sixth-graders will be recognized by city council members this week for their work on “The American Experience,” a book authored by Ben Lewis’ social studies and gateway science class. The book tells the tale of America through the eyes of veterans, immigrants and those who are over the age of 60.
Buyers remorse
Judge John Durrenberger said Washington County commissioners have buyer’s remorse about a fencing project around the jail. On Tuesday, the commissioners voted to rescind a construction contract with Shellback Construction in regard to the fence around the Washington County Jail. Commissioners had approved the contract for $278,986 during their...
