Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Pho In Boise (Must Try Places In The Emerald City)Idaho UncoveredBoise, ID
9 Unique Boise Restaurants You Better Not MissIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Multiple Chick-fil-A Locations Close For RemodelingJoel EisenbergBarboursville, WV
Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local LibraryJudyDBoise, ID
Related
Take Camping To Another Level In This Beautiful RV For Rent In Boise
It's RV rental website, similar to Airbnb and VRBO, but for RVs, camper vans, or travel trailers. My wife and I heard about this website through a friend and have looked into renting an RV for my family reunion in Naches, WA. It's just as easy as using Airbnb or VRBO.
6 More Wild & Crazy Airbnbs Near Boise [Pictures]
For many of us, Christmas means time off from work, more time with family, and spending money on gifts for others. For a little more than half of us, it means traveling. According to Destination Analysts, a tourism research firm, as most Americans believe that a recession is coming, 55% will travel for the holidays. With prices of just about everything going up, vacations are expensive. Depending on what you do and where you stay, the average cost of a one-week domestic vacation is over $1500 for one person, according to Bankrate.
Boise Area Hospital Asking You To Donate Toys For Sick Kids
Is there ever a good time for a child to be in the hospital? Have you ever wondered how Idaho kids are hospitalized due to poor health or disease? For years, Saint Luke's Children's Hospital has provided life medical care for kids in need. However, for kids that spend Christmas fighting for lives away from their families.
Where Did Boise Rank on the List of the Most Fun Cities in America?
Boise is a fun city, right? Then why don’t people think so?! I mean, I’m sure most of us locals would say Boise is fun but according to some of the new studies that are out there... it’s not looking too good. There’s a recent article from...
Fact or Fiction: You Are Legally Required to Shovel Sidewalks in Boise
A few years ago, there was a nasty debate broke out in the Boise Bench Dwellers Facebook group when Amanda made a simple request of her neighbors. After a winter storm rolled through Boise, she simply posted:. To the able-bodied people: This winter runner does not appreciate all the not...
Shower Same Size of An Apartment Inside Eagle Home For $1.5 Million
There's a good chance that you'll love this master suite. It actually has what feels like two master bedrooms, but the one on the lower level has a shower that's the size of a small apartment. A little confused as to why they decided to increase the sales price (12/07)...
Does Idaho Rank as One of the Most Overweight States in America?
Would it surprise you if Idaho is one of the most obese states in America? Or if Boise was one of the most overweight cities in the country? It would definitely surprise me, purely because there are so many things to do around here that keep people active, and a lot of people move here specifically for those activities etc.
What Should Boise’s New Year’s Resolution Be?
I know, it's crazy to think about but we're already nearing the end of 2022. As cliche as it may sound, this year has flown by, and now is the time to start planning how we'll tackle the new year with improvement and change. Resolutions are wild when you think...
The 10 Most Expensive Places to Live in Idaho in 2022 Revealed
If you regularly surf Zillow, you know that there’s a shift happening in the Boise housing market. Is it anywhere near the “full fledged housing crash” that some people predicted? Hardly. While November's median listing price in Boise is down to $545,000 from this year’s peak at...
5 Holiday Events This Weekend For Your Entire Family In Boise
As we get just a couple weeks away from Christmas, Christmas events are popping up all over the treasure Valley a great opportunity to grab the family get out of the house, and enjoy what’s going on in your community. I don’t know about you, but my wife loves...
Boise Area School Closures and Changes for Monday, December 12
A winter storm moved through the Treasure Valley overnight, dumping 2.5 inches of snow at the Boise airport. Other areas of the Boise metro reported three inches of snow. Some schools have made the decision to cancel classes today. School Closings. Boise School District. Bishop Kelly High School. Boise Bears...
Boise Pride Hosting LGBTQ+ Night at Winter Garden aGlow
It's the most wonderful time of the year--or so the song goes, anyway--and festive festivities are just about everywhere. Whether you like it or not, businesses are blasting Christmas music out of every store front, Santa is chillin' at the mall and there's an unparalleled pressure to buy gifts for just aboute very single person that has ever entered your life. We hope you got a holiday bonus.
Check Out The Top 10 Ice Cream Shops In Boise To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Tomorrow is National Ice Cream Day, and I think most people who live where it's going to be a high of 33° are wondering why National Ice Cream Day would be in December and not during the summer months. Well, you're not wrong there are actually two days out of the year for National Ice Cream Day, it's also celebrated on the third Sunday in July.
Boise Area Schools Need To End Wasteful Useless Snow Days [pics]
It's a snow day for Treasure Valley students. As reported here, you can see that most of our local schools have called it a day due to too much snow on the ground. Local officials call whether or not to have school based on snowfall, ice accumulation, temperatures, and other factors.
Ada County Program Offers Discounts Prescription For Drugs
The cost of prescription drugs continues to rise, causing many Idahoans to worry about whether or not they can afford the medicines that keep them alive and healthy. We detail the shortage of one of the most critical drugs here. One Idaho county has launched a program to help you...
Paw Patrol Returns To Canyon County Kids Expo in 2023!
With winter weather blasting through the Treasure Valley, your kids might be itching to get out of the house and burn off some energy! Well, good news parents! Canyon County Kids Expo is making a triumphant return to the Ford Idaho Center on January 28, 2023, and not only will there be LIVE kangaroos in attendance, but Chase and Marshall of Paw Patrol will also be making their epic return to Nampa!
National Conservative Dr. Jordan Petersen Coming To Nampa, Idaho
He is one of the most popular cultural conservatives in the country who continues to provoke and inspire thousands online and in person. The Daily Wire's Doctor Jordan Peterson will come to Idaho next year. You can bet he won't be appearing in progressive Boise! Doctor Peterson will appear in Nampa next year at the Ford Idaho Center.
Drake Fires First Shot In Boise Celebrity Chicken War
The celebrity chicken wars have begun in the Treasure Valley. Fast-food chicken restaurants are the hottest trend in the country, and Boise is about to have more than its fair share. The grand opening of Boise's first Chick-Fil-A in 2014 resembled the Beatles coming to America for the first time,...
5 of the Greatest Places for Delicious Brownies in the Boise Area
If you clicked on this, then you’re probably in the mood for some light, cakey, delicious chocolate brownies! I mean, who wouldn’t be in the mood for that? Today is officially National Brownie Day, so we’re sharing a list of the top 5 greatest places for brownies in the Boise area 👇
Is Idaho a Top State for Hiring New Workers? New Study Reveals
With so many people moving here, and with Boise having one of the fastest-growing job markets in the country, you would think more open jobs would be filled, or more jobs created. However, there’s a new study that ranks Idaho somewhat poorly when it comes to hiring new workers.
105.5 The Fan
Boise, ID
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0