ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.5 The Fan

6 More Wild & Crazy Airbnbs Near Boise [Pictures]

For many of us, Christmas means time off from work, more time with family, and spending money on gifts for others. For a little more than half of us, it means traveling. According to Destination Analysts, a tourism research firm, as most Americans believe that a recession is coming, 55% will travel for the holidays. With prices of just about everything going up, vacations are expensive. Depending on what you do and where you stay, the average cost of a one-week domestic vacation is over $1500 for one person, according to Bankrate.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Boise Area Hospital Asking You To Donate Toys For Sick Kids

Is there ever a good time for a child to be in the hospital? Have you ever wondered how Idaho kids are hospitalized due to poor health or disease? For years, Saint Luke's Children's Hospital has provided life medical care for kids in need. However, for kids that spend Christmas fighting for lives away from their families.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Does Idaho Rank as One of the Most Overweight States in America?

Would it surprise you if Idaho is one of the most obese states in America? Or if Boise was one of the most overweight cities in the country? It would definitely surprise me, purely because there are so many things to do around here that keep people active, and a lot of people move here specifically for those activities etc.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

What Should Boise’s New Year’s Resolution Be?

I know, it's crazy to think about but we're already nearing the end of 2022. As cliche as it may sound, this year has flown by, and now is the time to start planning how we'll tackle the new year with improvement and change. Resolutions are wild when you think...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Boise Area School Closures and Changes for Monday, December 12

A winter storm moved through the Treasure Valley overnight, dumping 2.5 inches of snow at the Boise airport. Other areas of the Boise metro reported three inches of snow. Some schools have made the decision to cancel classes today. School Closings. Boise School District. Bishop Kelly High School. Boise Bears...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Boise Pride Hosting LGBTQ+ Night at Winter Garden aGlow

It's the most wonderful time of the year--or so the song goes, anyway--and festive festivities are just about everywhere. Whether you like it or not, businesses are blasting Christmas music out of every store front, Santa is chillin' at the mall and there's an unparalleled pressure to buy gifts for just aboute very single person that has ever entered your life. We hope you got a holiday bonus.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Paw Patrol Returns To Canyon County Kids Expo in 2023!

With winter weather blasting through the Treasure Valley, your kids might be itching to get out of the house and burn off some energy! Well, good news parents! Canyon County Kids Expo is making a triumphant return to the Ford Idaho Center on January 28, 2023, and not only will there be LIVE kangaroos in attendance, but Chase and Marshall of Paw Patrol will also be making their epic return to Nampa!
NAMPA, ID
105.5 The Fan

National Conservative Dr. Jordan Petersen Coming To Nampa, Idaho

He is one of the most popular cultural conservatives in the country who continues to provoke and inspire thousands online and in person. The Daily Wire's Doctor Jordan Peterson will come to Idaho next year. You can bet he won't be appearing in progressive Boise! Doctor Peterson will appear in Nampa next year at the Ford Idaho Center.
NAMPA, ID
105.5 The Fan

Drake Fires First Shot In Boise Celebrity Chicken War

The celebrity chicken wars have begun in the Treasure Valley. Fast-food chicken restaurants are the hottest trend in the country, and Boise is about to have more than its fair share. The grand opening of Boise's first Chick-Fil-A in 2014 resembled the Beatles coming to America for the first time,...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy