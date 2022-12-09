Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Pho In Boise (Must Try Places In The Emerald City)Idaho UncoveredBoise, ID
9 Unique Boise Restaurants You Better Not MissIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Multiple Chick-fil-A Locations Close For RemodelingJoel EisenbergBarboursville, WV
Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local LibraryJudyDBoise, ID
Related
Boise Area Hospital Asking You To Donate Toys For Sick Kids
Is there ever a good time for a child to be in the hospital? Have you ever wondered how Idaho kids are hospitalized due to poor health or disease? For years, Saint Luke's Children's Hospital has provided life medical care for kids in need. However, for kids that spend Christmas fighting for lives away from their families.
Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate in the Boise Area
Boise is gaining national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long-standing Idaho eateries to close, new and prosperous dining experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So, what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
Magical Christmas River in Idaho Worth the Drive from Boise?
The answer? Absolutely. If you love seeing Christmas lights, then you can’t miss this mystical and magical attraction right here in Idaho. Check out the pictures below and you’ll see exactly what we mean. However, pictures don’t totally do it justice, and there’s so much there it's hard to capture it all, but we tried our best to capture even just a glimpse of this beautiful Christmas River for you to see.
Idaho State Police looking for endangered Nampa man
NAMPA, Idaho — Idaho State Police put out an endangered person alert Wednesday, Dec. 14 for RJ Lewis, aged 84. He was last seen leaving his house in Nampa around noon. Lewis is a white male, around 6-foot-3, with gray hair and blue eyes. He's driving a black 2001 Ford F250 with license plate 2CJN066. ISP said that Lewis has not driven for some time and has a medical condition.
Weiser officer revives baby found unresponsive
WEISER, Idaho — First aid and CPR training for Weiser Police officers mean a newborn baby is alive today. When emergency services were called Tuesday about an unresponsive baby on the east side of Weiser, Officer Austin Stratton immediately began lifesaving measures, according to a Facebook post from the Weiser Police Department.
What $1,200/Month in Rent Will Get You In Boise Right Now
We all know that buying a house in Boise is difficult unless you have a fat stack of cash lying around somewhere. I don't know about you but I'm working on my pile of money so for now, renting is the way to go!. That's not to say renting is...
National Conservative Dr. Jordan Petersen Coming To Nampa, Idaho
He is one of the most popular cultural conservatives in the country who continues to provoke and inspire thousands online and in person. The Daily Wire's Doctor Jordan Peterson will come to Idaho next year. You can bet he won't be appearing in progressive Boise! Doctor Peterson will appear in Nampa next year at the Ford Idaho Center.
Boise Area Schools Need To End Wasteful Useless Snow Days [pics]
It's a snow day for Treasure Valley students. As reported here, you can see that most of our local schools have called it a day due to too much snow on the ground. Local officials call whether or not to have school based on snowfall, ice accumulation, temperatures, and other factors.
Fact or Fiction? You Can’t Drink Alcohol in Idaho on Christmas Day
For many Idahoans, the Christmas season means catching up with old friends and extended family. Once all the presents are wrapped and the leftovers are put away, you may want to get together with those folks over a drink. If you can find a bar that’s open, will you be able to order that drink?
Five Books Boise Wants Banned NOW
Getting books banned is the hot new trend in 2022. Don't want your kids reading about a certain topic in school that you don't find appropriate? Get the book banned so no one can read it!. Got some books in mind? Good! So do we. Enough fluff. Here's five books...
KTVB
23 injured after tour bus crashes between Boise and Salt Lake
The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33 passengers aboard. Snowstorms slickened roads throughout the region.
Boise Area School Closures and Changes for Monday, December 12
A winter storm moved through the Treasure Valley overnight, dumping 2.5 inches of snow at the Boise airport. Other areas of the Boise metro reported three inches of snow. Some schools have made the decision to cancel classes today. School Closings. Boise School District. Bishop Kelly High School. Boise Bears...
Idaho See Aladdin Live at Boise’s Morrison Center
Growing up Aladdin was always one of my favorite Disney movies. Even as an adult the live action Disney version is fantastic. If you are an Aladdin and Jasmine fan now is your chance to see them live on stage and in person at Boise's Morrison Center!. It was just...
Does Idaho Rank as One of the Most Overweight States in America?
Would it surprise you if Idaho is one of the most obese states in America? Or if Boise was one of the most overweight cities in the country? It would definitely surprise me, purely because there are so many things to do around here that keep people active, and a lot of people move here specifically for those activities etc.
As funds run dry, Idaho Housing and Finance will soon pause emergency rental assistance program
The Idaho Housing and Finance Association plans to pause applications for emergency rental assistance funds on Dec. 29 because federal funds are quickly running dry for areas beyond Ada County — a problem the agency hopes the Idaho Legislature can help with in January. The Emergency Rental Assistance program is meant to help individuals who […] The post As funds run dry, Idaho Housing and Finance will soon pause emergency rental assistance program appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Tillamook man killed in landslide on Oregon-Idaho border
A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said.
Fact or Fiction: You Are Legally Required to Shovel Sidewalks in Boise
A few years ago, there was a nasty debate broke out in the Boise Bench Dwellers Facebook group when Amanda made a simple request of her neighbors. After a winter storm rolled through Boise, she simply posted:. To the able-bodied people: This winter runner does not appreciate all the not...
Post Register
Longer ER wait times, some Idaho patients being transferred out of state
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) – RSV, Covid-19, and the Flu. All three viruses are creating challenges for health professionals. A St. Luke’s spokeswoman tells CBS2/IdahoNews.com “things remain very crowded in our Children’s hospital and adult admissions are currently up as well.”. St. Luke’s says cases of RSV...
Idaho Grandpa Wished Death Upon His Sweet Wife
Four summers ago, an elderly couple moved into our neighborhood in Star. It wasn't long after they closed on their single-story pink and taupe house west of Boise that the incident occurred. Dog-Walks On Odd Blocks. At 7:00 a.m., it was already a dry 84 degrees and sunny, and our...
KIVI-TV
School closures and delays
Idaho News 6 has received the following updates this morning. SCHOOL DISTRICT closures. The following school districts will not be in session today due to dangerous road conditions: Vallivue, Nampa, Kuna, Boise, and West Ada. Middleton School District is also closed today. Emmett School District is also closed. Caldwell School...
105.5 The Fan
Boise, ID
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0