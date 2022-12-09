ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

105.5 The Fan

Boise Area Hospital Asking You To Donate Toys For Sick Kids

Is there ever a good time for a child to be in the hospital? Have you ever wondered how Idaho kids are hospitalized due to poor health or disease? For years, Saint Luke's Children's Hospital has provided life medical care for kids in need. However, for kids that spend Christmas fighting for lives away from their families.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate in the Boise Area

Boise is gaining national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long-standing Idaho eateries to close, new and prosperous dining experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So, what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Magical Christmas River in Idaho Worth the Drive from Boise?

The answer? Absolutely. If you love seeing Christmas lights, then you can’t miss this mystical and magical attraction right here in Idaho. Check out the pictures below and you’ll see exactly what we mean. However, pictures don’t totally do it justice, and there’s so much there it's hard to capture it all, but we tried our best to capture even just a glimpse of this beautiful Christmas River for you to see.
MENAN, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho State Police looking for endangered Nampa man

NAMPA, Idaho — Idaho State Police put out an endangered person alert Wednesday, Dec. 14 for RJ Lewis, aged 84. He was last seen leaving his house in Nampa around noon. Lewis is a white male, around 6-foot-3, with gray hair and blue eyes. He's driving a black 2001 Ford F250 with license plate 2CJN066. ISP said that Lewis has not driven for some time and has a medical condition.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Weiser officer revives baby found unresponsive

WEISER, Idaho — First aid and CPR training for Weiser Police officers mean a newborn baby is alive today. When emergency services were called Tuesday about an unresponsive baby on the east side of Weiser, Officer Austin Stratton immediately began lifesaving measures, according to a Facebook post from the Weiser Police Department.
WEISER, ID
105.5 The Fan

National Conservative Dr. Jordan Petersen Coming To Nampa, Idaho

He is one of the most popular cultural conservatives in the country who continues to provoke and inspire thousands online and in person. The Daily Wire's Doctor Jordan Peterson will come to Idaho next year. You can bet he won't be appearing in progressive Boise! Doctor Peterson will appear in Nampa next year at the Ford Idaho Center.
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Five Books Boise Wants Banned NOW

Getting books banned is the hot new trend in 2022. Don't want your kids reading about a certain topic in school that you don't find appropriate? Get the book banned so no one can read it!. Got some books in mind? Good! So do we. Enough fluff. Here's five books...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Boise Area School Closures and Changes for Monday, December 12

A winter storm moved through the Treasure Valley overnight, dumping 2.5 inches of snow at the Boise airport. Other areas of the Boise metro reported three inches of snow. Some schools have made the decision to cancel classes today. School Closings. Boise School District. Bishop Kelly High School. Boise Bears...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho See Aladdin Live at Boise’s Morrison Center

Growing up Aladdin was always one of my favorite Disney movies. Even as an adult the live action Disney version is fantastic. If you are an Aladdin and Jasmine fan now is your chance to see them live on stage and in person at Boise's Morrison Center!. It was just...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Does Idaho Rank as One of the Most Overweight States in America?

Would it surprise you if Idaho is one of the most obese states in America? Or if Boise was one of the most overweight cities in the country? It would definitely surprise me, purely because there are so many things to do around here that keep people active, and a lot of people move here specifically for those activities etc.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

As funds run dry, Idaho Housing and Finance will soon pause emergency rental assistance program

The Idaho Housing and Finance Association plans to pause applications for emergency rental assistance funds on Dec. 29 because federal funds are quickly running dry for areas beyond Ada County — a problem the agency hopes the Idaho Legislature can help with in January. The Emergency Rental Assistance program is meant to help individuals who […] The post As funds run dry, Idaho Housing and Finance will soon pause emergency rental assistance program appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Longer ER wait times, some Idaho patients being transferred out of state

Boise, Idaho (CBS2) – RSV, Covid-19, and the Flu. All three viruses are creating challenges for health professionals. A St. Luke’s spokeswoman tells CBS2/IdahoNews.com “things remain very crowded in our Children’s hospital and adult admissions are currently up as well.”. St. Luke’s says cases of RSV...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho Grandpa Wished Death Upon His Sweet Wife

Four summers ago, an elderly couple moved into our neighborhood in Star. It wasn't long after they closed on their single-story pink and taupe house west of Boise that the incident occurred. Dog-Walks On Odd Blocks. At 7:00 a.m., it was already a dry 84 degrees and sunny, and our...
STAR, ID
KIVI-TV

School closures and delays

Idaho News 6 has received the following updates this morning. SCHOOL DISTRICT closures. The following school districts will not be in session today due to dangerous road conditions: Vallivue, Nampa, Kuna, Boise, and West Ada. Middleton School District is also closed today. Emmett School District is also closed. Caldwell School...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

