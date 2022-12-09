Read full article on original website
Task Force: Suspects Jump from 2nd Story Window Before Arrest
LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- Two suspects jumped out of a second-story window to avoid arrest during a drug bust. The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force used a search warrant Tuesday in Litchfield. As they were making their way into the home, two people jumped out of a second-story window and tried to run. They were both arrested a short distance away.
Woman Sentenced for Trying to Stab Waite Park Man
ST. CLOUD -- An Apple Valley woman has been sentenced for trying to stab a Waite Park man last April. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 29-year-old Awar Omot Talian to four years and one month in prison. She gets credit having already served approximately eight months in the county jail.
Hutchinson Man Charged After Taxi Ride Assault
HUTCHINSON (WJON News) -- A Hutchinson man was arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a taxi driver and not paying for a ride from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Hutchinson. Police say 41-year-old Jonathan Weseloh is facing several charges, including Felony-Simple Robbery, theft, assault, and controlled substance possession. Police...
Two Injured in Stearns Co Pursuit/Crash
A complaint of a possible drunk driver led to a crash in St. Cloud Monday morning injuring two drivers. Just before 11:00am, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a possible drunk driver driving on the wrong side of the road in St. Wendel Township. Deputies located...
Annandale Man Pleads Guilty to Murder in Fatal Drug Overdose
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An Annandale man has pleaded guilty to murder in the drug overdose death of another man in 2021. Court records show 26-year-old Zachary Wolf pleaded guilty in Stearns County District Court to one count of 3rd-degree murder for providing the victim the meth/fentanyl mixture that led to his death.
GAYLORD POLICE RESPOND TO MICHAEL FOODS INCIDENT
Gaylord Police were called to conduct a welfare check at Michael Foods Monday morning around 11:40. The man was inside his semi possibly having a medical emergency. When an officer made contact, it was discovered the man was armed with a handgun. The man held the gun to his head and threatened suicide and also challenged officers to shoot him. After a standoff that lasted about an hour and fifteen minutes, the man surrendered. He was taken into custody and taken to a hospital on a mental health transport hold. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office, Winthrop and Arlington Police Departments, McLeod County Sheriff’s Department, state patrol, DNR, Gaylord Fire Department and Ridgeview ambulance all assisted at the scene.
Two People Arrested in Kandiyohi County After Drug Investigation
On Thursday, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible drug overdose related to someone ingesting a THC-laced brownie at a residence near Atwater. This led to a search warrant being executed at an apartment in Spicer. A 24-year-old man who was a fugitive wanted by the Minnesota...
Fatal Stearns Co Crash
One person died in a single vehicle crash south of St. Cloud Saturday night. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Charlie Boike of St. Augusta died at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says at about 10:30pm, they received a report of a crash with injuries near 21879 23rd...
Part of Olivia in Lockdown for a Time
Part of Olivia was put in lockdown for a time Sunday evening after authorities received a report of a suicidal man. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says at about 7:19pm, authorities responded to the 800 block of South 15th Street in Olivia. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they...
Willmar Woman Sentenced to 4 Years in Drug Death
(KWLM/Willmar MN-) A Willmar woman was sentenced to 4 years in prison Tuesday for selling drugs to a Pennock woman who later died of an overdose. Kandiyohi County District Judge Stephen Wentzell sentenced 21-year-old Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht to 48 months in prison on a conviction of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Police...
Former Willmar attorney sentenced for bankruptcy fraud
ST. PAUL, Minn – Gregory Anderson, a former attorney from Willmar, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for helping a client appear unable to repay his creditors, says United States Attorney Andrew Luger. According to Luger's announcement, Anderson filed a voluntary bankruptcy petition on behalf of his client, James Rothers, on Nov. 3, 2015. Anderson created fake liabilities to make it seem like Rothers was insolvent, when, in fact, he could've repaid his creditors with ease.Rothers had over $1 million dollars in assets including gold coins, separate bank accounts, and uncashed checks. Rothers even paid part of Anderson's legal fees using a concealed bank account that Anderson helped set up.An investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed that Anderson knew about Rothers' assets, and conspired to make him appear unable to repay his debt.Anderson pleaded guilty to one count of fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets early August. He was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release. Anderson will also be required to pay a $20,000 fine.Rothers pleaded guilty to one count of fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets in November of 2019, and will be sentenced Tuesday.
Stearns County Road 133 Realignment Recommendation Turned Away
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It's back to the drawing board for the Stearns County Highway Department after county commissioners were uncomfortable approving the recommended alignment alternative for County Road 133. That alignment would bring County Road 133 to the north near 19th Avenue and connect it with Theisen Road...
3 die in house fire in Watertown, authorities say
Three people died in a house fire in Watertown early Friday, authorities said. The Watertown fire and police departments and the state fire marshal are investigating the fire in the 100 Block of Western Avenue that was reported about 12:30 a.m. Friday, Watertown Fire Department Chief Travis Teesch said in a statement.
Monticello Woman Hurt in Crash on Highway 25 in Buffalo
BUFFALO (WJON News) -- A Monticello woman was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Buffalo Saturday morning. The incident happened shortly before 10:00 a.m. on Highway 25. The Minnesota State Patrol says a van and two SUVs were all going north on Highway 25 when they collided. The driver of...
Sartell Police Department Brings Holiday Cheer To Kids
SARTELL (WJON News) - Some of Santa's helpers were spreading some holiday cheer Tuesday night. The Sartell Police Department held their annual 'Shop with the Cop' event at Walmart. Laurie Depa is with Walmart and says she looks forward to this event every year. It's wonderful. To see the kids...
Jolly Trolley Food Drive at St. Cloud Area Grocery Stores Again
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Jolly Trolley Food Drive is back on again this year. Metro Bus is teaming up with several companies to collect non-perishable food items and cash donations. Cash donations have five times the purchasing power for food shelves than they do for retail customers. The...
"I'm gonna go back and I'm gonna farm": Renville County man fighting to walk again after deer stand fall
RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. – It's true that motivation leads to inspiration. And in Renville County, a farmer is inspiring his friends and family by working through a life-changing injury.John Lauritsen shows us how Bill Voelz's road to recovery runs through farm country."I live on the farm that I was born and raised on," said Bill. "I love everything about it."From the serenity he finds in his tractor, to the peace and quiet of the countryside. About the only thing that compares to this lifestyle is the life Bill's made with his wife Jean."Always on the go and always 10 projects...
