Boise Area Hospital Asking You To Donate Toys For Sick Kids
Is there ever a good time for a child to be in the hospital? Have you ever wondered how Idaho kids are hospitalized due to poor health or disease? For years, Saint Luke's Children's Hospital has provided life medical care for kids in need. However, for kids that spend Christmas fighting for lives away from their families.
Does Idaho Rank as One of the Most Overweight States in America?
Would it surprise you if Idaho is one of the most obese states in America? Or if Boise was one of the most overweight cities in the country? It would definitely surprise me, purely because there are so many things to do around here that keep people active, and a lot of people move here specifically for those activities etc.
Tillamook man killed in landslide on Oregon-Idaho border
A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said.
Magical Christmas River in Idaho Worth the Drive from Boise?
The answer? Absolutely. If you love seeing Christmas lights, then you can’t miss this mystical and magical attraction right here in Idaho. Check out the pictures below and you’ll see exactly what we mean. However, pictures don’t totally do it justice, and there’s so much there it's hard to capture it all, but we tried our best to capture even just a glimpse of this beautiful Christmas River for you to see.
National Conservative Dr. Jordan Petersen Coming To Nampa, Idaho
He is one of the most popular cultural conservatives in the country who continues to provoke and inspire thousands online and in person. The Daily Wire's Doctor Jordan Peterson will come to Idaho next year. You can bet he won't be appearing in progressive Boise! Doctor Peterson will appear in Nampa next year at the Ford Idaho Center.
Is Idaho a Top State for Hiring New Workers? New Study Reveals
With so many people moving here, and with Boise having one of the fastest-growing job markets in the country, you would think more open jobs would be filled, or more jobs created. However, there’s a new study that ranks Idaho somewhat poorly when it comes to hiring new workers.
The 10 Most Expensive Places to Live in Idaho in 2022 Revealed
If you regularly surf Zillow, you know that there’s a shift happening in the Boise housing market. Is it anywhere near the “full fledged housing crash” that some people predicted? Hardly. While November's median listing price in Boise is down to $545,000 from this year’s peak at...
Take Camping To Another Level In This Beautiful RV For Rent In Boise
It's RV rental website, similar to Airbnb and VRBO, but for RVs, camper vans, or travel trailers. My wife and I heard about this website through a friend and have looked into renting an RV for my family reunion in Naches, WA. It's just as easy as using Airbnb or VRBO.
Paw Patrol Returns To Canyon County Kids Expo in 2023!
With winter weather blasting through the Treasure Valley, your kids might be itching to get out of the house and burn off some energy! Well, good news parents! Canyon County Kids Expo is making a triumphant return to the Ford Idaho Center on January 28, 2023, and not only will there be LIVE kangaroos in attendance, but Chase and Marshall of Paw Patrol will also be making their epic return to Nampa!
Idaho See Aladdin Live at Boise’s Morrison Center
Growing up Aladdin was always one of my favorite Disney movies. Even as an adult the live action Disney version is fantastic. If you are an Aladdin and Jasmine fan now is your chance to see them live on stage and in person at Boise's Morrison Center!. It was just...
Boise Area Schools Need To End Wasteful Useless Snow Days [pics]
It's a snow day for Treasure Valley students. As reported here, you can see that most of our local schools have called it a day due to too much snow on the ground. Local officials call whether or not to have school based on snowfall, ice accumulation, temperatures, and other factors.
Five Books Boise Wants Banned NOW
Getting books banned is the hot new trend in 2022. Don't want your kids reading about a certain topic in school that you don't find appropriate? Get the book banned so no one can read it!. Got some books in mind? Good! So do we. Enough fluff. Here's five books...
Boise Mayor Lacks Significant Credibility To Investigate Police
The relationship between Mayor McLean and Boise Police is becoming a dangerous quagmire. The mayor and city council have approved funding a lawyer from the east coast to investigate one retired police captain for alleged racist comments. The mayor would rather pay $500,000 to a lawyer who was part of the Iran Contra prosecution team than use the resources of the Ada County Prosecutor, The Idaho Attorney General, or an affordable local independent counsel.
Shower Same Size of An Apartment Inside Eagle Home For $1.5 Million
There's a good chance that you'll love this master suite. It actually has what feels like two master bedrooms, but the one on the lower level has a shower that's the size of a small apartment. A little confused as to why they decided to increase the sales price (12/07)...
[PHOTOS]: Boise Firefighters Have The Perfect Gift For You
Boise Firefighters are like no other. Rumor has it that in order to become a Boise firefighter, you must meet the following qualifications:. Must complete 100 pull-ups in under 10 seconds. Must be able to throw a 26-foot ladder with one hand like a javelin over a 12' wall. Complete...
Boise Pride Hosting LGBTQ+ Night at Winter Garden aGlow
It's the most wonderful time of the year--or so the song goes, anyway--and festive festivities are just about everywhere. Whether you like it or not, businesses are blasting Christmas music out of every store front, Santa is chillin' at the mall and there's an unparalleled pressure to buy gifts for just aboute very single person that has ever entered your life. We hope you got a holiday bonus.
5 Holiday Events This Weekend For Your Entire Family In Boise
As we get just a couple weeks away from Christmas, Christmas events are popping up all over the treasure Valley a great opportunity to grab the family get out of the house, and enjoy what’s going on in your community. I don’t know about you, but my wife loves...
Drake Fires First Shot In Boise Celebrity Chicken War
The celebrity chicken wars have begun in the Treasure Valley. Fast-food chicken restaurants are the hottest trend in the country, and Boise is about to have more than its fair share. The grand opening of Boise's first Chick-Fil-A in 2014 resembled the Beatles coming to America for the first time,...
5 of the Greatest Places for Delicious Brownies in the Boise Area
If you clicked on this, then you’re probably in the mood for some light, cakey, delicious chocolate brownies! I mean, who wouldn’t be in the mood for that? Today is officially National Brownie Day, so we’re sharing a list of the top 5 greatest places for brownies in the Boise area 👇
