“Definitely A Heightened Sense Of Urgency” For The Steelers According To Pat Freiermuth Leading Up To Week 14 Battle

Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Detailed That He ‘Thought’ About Joining Dangerous 49ers Team After QB Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers are enduring the first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2022. Unlike 2019, he is not expected to return for the black and gold and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been shy at hinting that may not have been a mutual decision. During his weekly Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, he has at times dropped direct comments that he thought he could still be playing.
Bucs HC Todd Bowles refuses Tom Brady game plan report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has refuted a report that claimed quarterback Tom Brady has been making changes to game plans without informing coaches before contests. "No, we know what's going on in the meeting and we know all the tweaks," Bowles told reporters Monday following Sunday's 35-7...
Aaron Rodgers reveals surprising truth about current relationship with Davante Adams
Though guys like Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, and Tyreek Hill may be able to argue with being the best wide receiver in the NFL, it's not exactly a bold pick to go with Adams. With Adams now playing with the Las Vegas Raiders, however, some probably wouldn't expect Rodgers to keep in contact that frequently with the 29-year-old.
Lovie Smith could lead the Texans to brighter days if they let him
Data from Pro Football Focus suggest the Texans are a more competitive team this year than their record indicates. Houston was an underdog in each of its first 13 games and is in the same position this weekend as 14-point underdogs to the Kanas City Chiefs. (h/t Oddschecker) They are...
Video Confirms Illegal Dirty Play On Steelers’ Kenny Pickett In Week 14
For the second time this season, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett left the game with a concussion. As a result, the offense was forced to put veteran Mitch Trubisky in at quarterback. The results weren’t encouraging, as Trubisky threw three costly interceptions en route to the team’s three-point loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Cowboys Receive Brutal Season-Ending Injury News After Week 14
The Dallas Cowboys were able to escape embarrassment in Week 14, barely squeaking by the Houston Texans, 27-23. Dak Prescott led the team on a game-winning drive with 3:20 remaining in the game, going 98 yards after the defense forced a turnover on downs despite Houston starting that drive from the Dallas 4-yard line.
The Giants landed an absolute steal at wide receiver for the future
The New York Giants wide receiver unit has been underwhelming during the 2022 season, but one option has emerged as a positive influence and contributor over the past few weeks. Former sixth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2020, Isaiah Hodgins, has set the stage for a promising career after...
Analyst explains why Lions are third-best team in NFC
Winners of five of their last six games, the Detroit Lions are playing like one of the NFL’s elite teams. On a recent episode of "Good Morning Football," NFL analyst Kyle Brandt said the Lions’ turnaround from a 1-6 bottom-dweller to a possible playoff contender at 6-7 is why he believes they’re a force to be reckoned with in the NFC.
Steelers OC Matt Canada Dragged Out His Gas Can And Exasperated The Dumpster Fire On Offense While Mike Tomlin Fiddled Away 2022
It was a must-win for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Steelers needed a victory to keep an outside shot at the playoffs alive in 2022 at home in front of a rabid crowd. Heading into the home game, things were breaking right for the black and gold. Lamar Jackson was going to miss the game and a backup quarterback, Tyler Huntley that the Steelers had experience against was going to start the game.
Steelers WR Steven Sims Admits First of 3 Costly Interceptions Was His Fault
The Pittsburgh Steelers hadn’t thrown the ball into the hands of the other team’s defense since the game against the Philadelphia Eagles before the bye week. Wide Receiver Steven Sims says he’s to blame for that streak ending when Mitch Trubisky threw a pass between him and Pat Friermuth that was picked off by Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Roquan Smith.
Giants cut reserve offensive tackle, sign wide receiver reinforcements
It is no secret the New York Giants need wide receiver support, especially with Richie James suffering a second concussion and likely missing this upcoming Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. After tying against Washington in Week 13, the Giants need to emerge victorious, putting them in the driver’s seat for a playoff appearance.
Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster
The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
T.Y. Hilton Could Solve Multiple Dallas Cowboys Offensive Issues
The Dallas Cowboys needed a boost at wide receiver, and on Monday evening, they signed one. It wasn’t the one many of the fans wanted it to be, but they’ll have to live with the decisions Jerry and Stephen Jones make. However, T.Y. Hilton could help multiple aspects of the Cowboys’ passing attack without ever touching the football.
Nick Bosa, other 49ers veterans rave about Brock Purdy: 'We've got a quarterback'
Brock Purdy doesn't even have two full games under his belt as the No. 1 quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, but it's obvious his teammates have seen enough to have complete confidence in their chances of winning with him at the controls. Purdy earned a win in his first...
Draft guru Todd McShay has Eagles making uncharacteristic first-round choice
The Philadelphia Eagles haven't selected a running back in the first round of the NFL draft in over 30 years, but that's precisely what ESPN's Todd McShay predicts the team will do four months from now. McShay believes that general manager Howie Roseman will not only shy away from his...
Bengals Get Rough Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Cincinnati Bengals were able to run their winning streak up to five games in Week 14, defeating the Cleveland Browns and exacting some revenge from their loss on Halloween. But, it wasn’t all positive as the Bengals came out of the game with some serious injury concerns. On...
Falcons veteran RB trying to find new home
The Falcons built a deep running back room this offseason, even if it didn’t initially appear so. The team re-signed Cordarrelle Patterson and drafted Tyler Allgeier, who would join free agent acquisitions Caleb Huntley and Damien Williams. It was assumed Allgeier would be the future at the position while Williams and Patterson split carries in the mean time.
Bengals reveal what saved their season
The Bengals seemed to be suffering from a Super Bowl hangover through the first five weeks. But they've been able to turn their season around ever since, and it's mostly because of one player. The evolution of Cincinnati's offense has been centered around quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bengals gave him...
