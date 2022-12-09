Read full article on original website
gilavalleycentral.net
Voice of the Valley: Lighthouse Medical Center
Kailie McLain and April Harris with Lighthouse Medical Center, and Kay Marchione with the Graham County Chamber of Commerce discuss chiropractic and infusion health options.
gilavalleycentral.net
25th Country Financial Holiday Light Parade winners announced
SAFFORD — Winners have been announced in the 25th Country Financial Holiday Light Parade, which took place on Safford’s Main Street last Saturday. Each of this year’s winners announced plans to donate the winnings to local schools and nonprofit organizations. The theme for this year’s parade was...
gilavalleycentral.net
Jay E. Lee
Jay E. Lee, a resident of Pima and United States Army Vietnam veteran, entered into eternal rest on December 5, 2022, in Tucson, with his family by his side. Jay was 74. Jay was born October 26, 1948, in Oil Trough, Arkansas, to Elmer and Margie Hightower Lee. He was the eighth of nine children. Shortly after his birth, the Lee family packed up and headed to Arizona. He met Needra Dodge in 1967. The following year, Jay was drafted into the United States Army where Needra continued to write letters to him while he was serving in the war in Vietnam. After returning home, he married Needra on October 17, 1970, and continued their family with five daughters. After a well lived life, Jay started experiencing many health problems and fought hard until the end.
gilavalleycentral.net
James “Jim” Frederick Hallsted
James “Jim” Frederick Hallsted, 61, entered into rest Monday, November 28, 2022 in Nutrioso, Arizona. He was born November 8, 1961 in Bisbee, Arizona, the son of Frederick Lyle Hallsted and Joyce Dodds. Jim passed away in the most beautiful place, and his favorite place. Jim is survived...
gilavalleycentral.net
Homicide in Quail Ridge
THATCHER — Thatcher Police are investigating the apparent murder of a 42-year-old woman Tuesday morning. In a press release, Thatcher Police Chief Shaffen Woods said the call of a shooting in the Quail Ridge area of town came in at 4:23 a.m. The caller, identified as Bobby Benitez, 64, reportedly admitted to shooting someone and he wanted police to shoot him.
