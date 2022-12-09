Jay E. Lee, a resident of Pima and United States Army Vietnam veteran, entered into eternal rest on December 5, 2022, in Tucson, with his family by his side. Jay was 74. Jay was born October 26, 1948, in Oil Trough, Arkansas, to Elmer and Margie Hightower Lee. He was the eighth of nine children. Shortly after his birth, the Lee family packed up and headed to Arizona. He met Needra Dodge in 1967. The following year, Jay was drafted into the United States Army where Needra continued to write letters to him while he was serving in the war in Vietnam. After returning home, he married Needra on October 17, 1970, and continued their family with five daughters. After a well lived life, Jay started experiencing many health problems and fought hard until the end.

