ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

Use This Powerful Thought Technique and Watch Your Team Succeed

By Cari Jacobs
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11PCoR_0jdIF5za00

My client stared at me through Zoom, his eyes ever curious to hear me answer the question he saw someone pose to me on Instagram. "So, what do you believe?" he asked.

Earlier that day, I posted a reel about polarizing thinking. It proposed followers ask themselves whether their thinking creates "solidarity" or "suffering." The premise of the reel was that conspiracy theories align us to "one side or the other" and create polarity , duality, extremes and ultimately, suffering — and this keeps us stuck in a loop of right or wrong , black or white and this or that. It asked my followers to think about ways they might be stuck in dualistic thinking.

A follower challenged me: "Are you saying we should not question what we are being told/an unpalatable status quo/corruption/ingrained prejudices?" she asked.

This got me thinking. And my response came quickly: Absolutely not. I am offering up something I call "Expansive Thinking." It is simple in concept but a powerful tool for transformation when applied thoughtfully.

Related: How to Think Differently to Succeed in a Complex World

Expansive thinking encourages us to be more creative

Polarity-driven thinking keeps us stuck. In a single day, we are asked to lean into judgment that requires a "this or that" choice — a black or white answer. As executive leaders, we are asked to make quick decisions often presented in "this or that" terms. Our country has been forced to reckon with "one side or the other" for almost a decade now, and it is quite literally taking us down!

Black-and-white thinking is safe. It drives towards a clear and absolute answer. A finite "right way" and "wrong way." It supposes there is a truth, a best way to do things - and it is one of two choices. Is she a high performer or a low performer? Is the data good or bad? Am I influential at my company or not? Is this feature going to help us win or lose ground?

I am not suggesting all conversations are boiled down to simplistic choices. However, even as we hammer out various solutions, we can look to see where we are getting stuck in our own loops. Loops that block creation energy, innovative thinking and unity.

Related: 3 Money Mindset Blocks That Are Holding You Back From Expanding Your Business

A useful tool for activating expansive thinking

This brings me to one of my favorite coaching tools: Stephen B. Karpman's Drama Triangle and David Emerald's evolution into The Empowerment Dynamic . The Drama Triangle changed my life when I underwent executive leadership training several years ago. The simple theory of the Drama Triangle is each of us plays two of three archetypes that provoke conflict , problems and anxiety. And that if we can pivot out of our conditioned archetypes and into more passion-based and outcome-focused archetypes, we create more positive, creative and empowered team environments.

The lower half of the Drama Triangle takes on polarity and dualistic thinking.

"I am the good, smart one, and everyone else here is at fault." – The Persecutor.

"I never get the resources I need and other always get what they want." – The Victim.

"If I don't help them, it won't get done right." – The Rescuer.

But what happens if we let go of duality and move to expansion? When we shift our minds from the locks of "this or that," expansive thinking can emerge. We become The Coach, asking probing and smart questions to move an employee or a team member out of a stuck place and into possibility. We enact The Challenger, poignantly posing thoughtful and challenging problems for a solution beyond contracted thinking. We are The Creator going beyond the restrictions and into a "blue ocean mindset" that can allow more ideas to generate.

Related: 5 Signs You've Hired a 'Victim'

Two quick case studies

One of my clients, a CEO for a skyrocketing series B startup, was struggling with a profound question. "Is being compassionate or being kind at odds with building a successful, acceleratory-driven business — can you be aware of others' experience while pushing and running a company?"

This CEO is highly balanced; he is both fierce and thoughtful. As financial markets have constricted and some element of fear has struck most thoughtful CEOs, he feels stuck between "compassion" and "driven." Or kind versus, well, a traditional archetype of CEO mainly based on historically more masculine archetypes.

We applied expansive thinking to rise above the polarity. "What if you can be both?" I asked. "And what if being fierce or driven and driving your teams is a compassionate act of survival, thriving or sustainability? What would that look like to drive and push with heart?"

Our ideas of what compassion looks like can also be held in polarity. So, we expanded on "compassion." We found ourselves in a very productive conversation about how his leadership style could include consideration of others and growth. A CEO can drive and push hard while being full-hearted and kind. Compassion and kindness do not have to mean "soft" or "slow."

In essence, this client was shifting from The Persecutor to the Challenger. He then employed Expansive Thinking to drive what compassion could sound like from the new position of the Challenger.

In another scenario, my client runs People Operations and was challenged by employees pushing hard on Diversity and Inclusion , often pointing to other employees in ways that felt "blaming and shaming." She was concerned the company culture was beginning to fray as people started to point fingers in unhelpful patterns.

"What if our 2023 culture goals included empathy both ways?" she asked.

"What if we rise out of blaming, shaming and canceling and into creative ways of resolution?" I inquired. What if the cultural goals include expansive thinking? And we are now experimenting with integrating broad thinking into her 2023 culture strategy to move people out of blame and shame and into creation and solutions.

This client could have stayed in The Victim, perhaps blaming herself, but instead employed expansive thinking to become The Creator and found new ways to think about her problem and a higher-order solution.

Related: 6 Timeless Strategies That Drive Successful Entrepreneurship

Three tips for driving expansive thinking into your teams

1. Notice when you're stuck

Teams that spin or stay stuck in the problem are likely caught in polarity — black-and-white thinking. This can be a defining moment to ask teams to zoom out and look at the problem from a more expansive space. Ask probing questions: are we stuck because we are staying in position? Can we let go of our positions and expand to see what might happen when we let go?

2. Triggers often come from polarity

If you or a teammate is often triggered , that can signify dualistic or black-and-white thinking. Encourage them to let go of their "fixed" mindset and ask what archetype they might be playing in the drama triangle. Can they expand up to passionate and solution-driving thinking — or expansion?

3. Use mindfulness

We often see patterns when we pay attention to "how" we think versus simply acting out the thoughts themselves. These patterns can "hook" us into fixed ways of thinking. When we watch for our patterns — or patterns within our teams — we can often see that we are only in a "trance" state and not rising out of that habitual state of thinking to find a new solution. Simply noticing can be enough! This is the true power of mindfulness to help push creativity and innovation into your organization.

So, to my Instagram follower with the great question and to my client longing for my answer: absolutely buck the status quo! Ask hard questions! And fight our limitations, biases and prejudices! Do it with expansive thinking to guide your way and move out of the contraction most of us live with daily. Try it on life's smaller challenges, with your kids, with your self-analysis and yes, try it with your teams. Get out of the safety of black and white and into the possibilities lying in the expanse.

Comments / 0

Related
Rabih Hammoud

Are You Spiritually Evolved? Here's One Way To Know

Enlightened handPhoto by Elia Pellegrini on Unsplash. We live in a world that keeps telling us it has our back. Whether it’s the government, some institution, or even our religions — we’re taught from a very young age to depend on something external, in order for our needs to be met.
MindBodyGreen

How To Tell If Someone Is Lying To You, From Psychology Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. No one wants to be lied to. But the reality is, white lies abound, and prolific liars are among us. If you think someone could be lying to you and want to know for sure, here's how experts say you might be able to tell, plus what to do when the truth comes out.
theeverygirl.com

Some Experts Say Birth Order Can Explain Your Personality–Is it True?

If you’re the DJ Tanner or Marsha Brady of the family, chances are you’re the responsible leader of the pack. But if you identify with Stephanie Tanner or Jan Brady and assume the role of the middle child, you likely get lost in the shuffle and keep the peace. Then, there are the Michelle Tanners of the world (AKA the baby of the clan) who are the outgoing charmers (“You got it, dude!”). These assumptions are all based on the birth order theory that says the order in which you were born dictates your personality traits. Is there any truth to it? Could it be the answer to why siblings are so different? I sought out Michele Goldman, a psychologist and advisor for Hope for Depression Research Foundation, to get the breakdown of the birth order theory, what it says about each sibling, and why some people may not fit its framework.
MedicalXpress

What COVID has taught us about sharing our emotions, and why now's a good time to share again

Although they were only two-and-a-half years ago, the first months of the COVID pandemic and ensuing lockdowns seem like a distant past. We have—perhaps intentionally—let fade our memories of 5 kilometer-radius travel restrictions, long lines at testing locations, work from home mandates, remote schooling, and border closures. We seem to just not talk about it anymore.
Bustle

The Judgement Tarot Card Wants You To Be Decisive

A tarot deck can be a great tool to turn to if you’re struggling to find answers to questions you have about your career, your relationship, or your life in general. While some use it to see what the future holds, tarot can be a great source of advice or reassurance that the path you’re currently on is the right one.
psychologytoday.com

How Prepared Are You to Make the Right Relationship Decision?

Relationships involve key decisions (e.g. should we live together before getting married?). Not being sufficiently thoughtful has consequences. Research shows those who make more thoughtful and intentional decisions have better relationships. The quiz below can help you learn how thoughtful you are on three dimensions: maintenance, seeing warning signs, and...
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

What is manifestation? It's not 'magical.' Manifesting coaches share tips for beginners.

Though manifestation and the law of attraction are age-old concepts with origins as far back as Hindu scriptures and Buddhism, it has enjoyed a modern-day refresh since the 2006 documentary “The Secret.” Now, manifestation fills social media feeds and coaching philosophies alike. The hashtag #Manifestation has over 23...
psychologytoday.com

The Psychological Benefits of Finding Your Cosmic Purpose

Teleology (pronounced tee-lee-ology or teh-lee-ology) is a philosophical term that refers to purpose in the natural world. The teleological stance asks you to look at the big picture and to think deeply about how you fit into that picture. Taking the teleological stance means adopting the perspective that nature has an inherent purpose, and by understanding that purpose, we can derive our own sense of purpose and find meaning in our existence.
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

79K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy