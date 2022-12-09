Read full article on original website
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight HungerStephen L DaltonFreedom, ME
Pure Weekend Madness: Will Bangor Get 3 inches of snow, or 10?
It's the question we ask... Every. Single. Storm. It's never just easy here in Bangor. At least when it comes to weather. Especially snow. Now rain, who cares. When it rains, it rains. No big deal. But snow has a tendency to collect on the ground, which significantly changes our outlook on snow. As folks who live in the Bangor area, there's one thing that nails us every time.
This Tourist Town Named the Most Family-Friendly in Maine, but Would Mainers Agree?
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to its family-friendly community and attractions. Popular website Travel Pulse released its list of the most family friendly cities in each state. The venerable Bar Harbor got the nod for Maine. This is a little of what Travel Pulse...
A Reddit User Asks “What’s The Best Pizza in Maine?”
There are literally hundreds of answers to this question, but it never gets old hearing everyone's opinion!. This is definitely a subjective thing, because everyone has their own personal preferences when it comes to the perfect pie. With all due respect to all the businesses around here, for me, here...
Stillwater River Trail in Orono Light Show with Pizza Sunday
Tis the season. A spectacular light display awaits the family at Stillwater River Trail Little Free Library at 100 Bennoch Road in Orono. But wait. This Sunday there is more. This Sunday afternoon beginning at 4 p.m. it’s Pizza on the Trail. That is just what it sounds like.
Do You Want Ames To Come Back To Bangor?
A blast from the past could be returning to the area in 2023...Do you want it back?. In a post that was shared many times on social media, The Molyneux Group announced that the iconic Ames Department store chain will return after 21 years, with new stores coming to the United States in the spring of next year.
Rebecca’s in Bangor’s Tree is Right Side Up and Has a Sweet Story
Rebecca's in Bangor doesn't have their upside-down tree this year but has replaced it with one that has a very sweet story about a local businesswoman. For the past several years, it's been a sight that brought people to Downtown Bangor. Ever since Rebecca's moved from Central Street to Main Street, the owners would hang their Christmas tree from the ceiling, upside-down. The fullest part of the tree would be against the ceiling while the star at the 'top' would actually be closest to the floor. The sheer physics of getting ornaments to stay on the tree and look beautiful (which they always did) was mind-boggling. It was such a unique sight, people would stop by just to see it.
Maine and New Hampshire Towns Make Top 5 List for Prettiest U.S. Cities in Winter
Sure, the winters here can be rough. Summers boast gorgeous, comfortable days in the high 70s, salt breezes on the water, and cold beers on the deck, but as the temperature starts to dip in the fall, we all start to panic a little bit. “Winter is Coming” is a...
Maddie and Tae Coming to Portland in 2023
Country duo, Maddie and Tae, will make a stop in Portland next year. Maddie and Tae are hitting the road. The "Die From A Broken Heart" singers just announced their All Song No Static Tour this week. The trek will make a stop in Portland, at Aura, April 6. Patrick Murphy will open the show.
Bangor Parks & Rec Program That You Might Need More Than The Kids
Parents Drop and Shop. Kids stay and play. You have me with the name of the program. Looking for an evening without the kids? Have some last minute Christmas shopping to do?. Or Want to just go out to dinner with friends, but no kiddos? Tell the kids you are going Christmas shopping to buy gifts for them, and go find a restaurant to enjoy yourself for a few hours.
Last Week of Fall and Still No Snow in Bangor
First day of winter is next Wednesday. So this is the last week of fall. Wednesday the 21st is the winter solstice, meaning it’ll be the longest day of the year. And although we're over our milder temperatures from a week ago, and are now having seasonable temperatures, we are still waiting for snow in the Bangor area. Some anxiously. Some not so much.
Morgan Wallen Adds Third Fenway Park Show to 2023 World Tour
A record breaking third night at Fenway Park is on the schedule for Morgan Wallen next year. UPDATE: All three shows have sold-out. According to Fenway Park, only VIP Packages are available. Earlier this month, Morgan Wallen announced a massive world tour, complete with a big stop-down in New England....
Hampden Academy Music Assoc. to Raise Big Bucks with Ozzy Tribute Show
I've often talked about H.A. fundraising in the 80s/90s. Lame isn't the word that springs to mind right away. Bad stocking stuffers and cheese spreads... That's how we raised money for our band trips. I have to admit though, I do kinda miss Mr. Z's Cheese. It was actually pretty good. I'd destroy a sleeve of Ritz Crackers eating that stuff on a Saturday afternoon.
Maine Man Arrested for Ramming a Gate at the Airport in Augusta
A Maine man is facing multiple charges after an incident at the Augusta airport that ended with him allegedly smashing a gate with his truck. Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully says Augusta Police responded to the Augusta State Airport at approximately 2:00 Tuesday afternoon in response to a report of a possible hit and run. By the time their investigation was over, Corey Adams, 28, was taken into custody on multiple charges. Responding officers went to the area of Western Avenue and Meadow Road where the alleged crash happened, but the driver of a silver Toyota Tundra fled the scene.
New Vintage Shop In Bangor Will Have You Reliving Your Glory Days
There's a new shop in downtown Bangor that aims to help you relive your glory days...or at the very least take you back a minute. White Lobster is the brainchild of Bangor resident Chris Bryant. Bryant grew up in Waldo County but moved to Bangor more than a decade ago. He says both his parents and grandparents were antique dealers, so nostalgia is in his blood.
15 Hilarious Reactions to the Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine
Throughout the years, one pole in Maine has taken over. No, it is nothing like the North Pole, instead, it is an actual yellow pole that resides in the parking lot of Walmart in Auburn, Maine. You know, the type of pole that is supposed to help keep a parking lot safe. Well, this pole has done really nothing to keep some drivers safe.
Another Bangor Couple Will Be On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday
HGTV is back in Bangor again, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
What Are The Actual Chances of a White Christmas In Bangor This Year?
I hate to wave my cane at the sky and ask rhetorical questions, but for real... where is all the snow? I know when people start sentences with "When I was a kid..." that it usually is just someone completely out of touch with the way the world is now. However, I really do believe that there was more snow in general when I was a kid.
ROAD TRIP IDEA: LL Bean’s Northern Lights Holiday Display
You have until the end of the month to enjoy this fantastic holiday display!. From now through December 31, LL Bean in Freeport is doing something very cool. They are converting the store and surrounding area into the perfect Christmas, which is all headlined by their Northern Lights Holiday display. And rest assured, it is awesome.
Maine Man’s Act of Kindness Helps To Restore Faith in Humanity
A Lisbon Public Works Employee is being recognized for his kind actions Thursday, according to WGME Channel 13. Act's of kindness take place every day but we don't always notice them. When we do it is important to spread that act to others because it's contagious. Kindness is contagious and...
Is ‘Christmas Tree Shops’ in Bangor Going to Change Its Iconic Name?
Rebranding can be a challenge. Every now and then, a company needs to re-position itself to either get with the times, or to grow larger, or any other number of reasons. But you can bet when you have a nationally established brand, when the talk of a re-brand comes up, the decision is likely pretty thorough and not taken lightly at all.
